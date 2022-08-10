Read full article on original website
Elisa Peters, 51, Lamar
Elisa Ranee Leibering Peters, 51, of Lamar passed peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning on August 8, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family. Elisa was born June 8, 1971, in Tell City to Christian E. and Carole S. (Birchler) Leibering. She married Brian J. Peters on January 1, 1994, at St. Peters Church in Lamar.
Photo Gallery: National Night Out
Local law enforcement agencies joined with emergency medical services and firefighters to hold Spencer County’s second annual “National Night Out” last Tuesday evening at Honey Creek Farm. Visiting families were treated to grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and other refreshments, along with live music from “Band Sold Separately.”...
Silver Alert: Kenneth Davenport
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Perry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Kenneth Davenport, a 74 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 225 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, Indiana plate FL228Z. Kenneth...
