Elisa Ranee Leibering Peters, 51, of Lamar passed peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning on August 8, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family. Elisa was born June 8, 1971, in Tell City to Christian E. and Carole S. (Birchler) Leibering. She married Brian J. Peters on January 1, 1994, at St. Peters Church in Lamar.

LAMAR, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO