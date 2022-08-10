ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Marijuana initiative set for November ballot

After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced

(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana needs significant public health reforms, governor's commission finds

The first deep dive in decades investigating the status of Indiana's public health systems has identified nearly three dozen areas in need of improvement. The recently released final report of the Governor's Public Health Commission finds Hoosier health was woefully lacking even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant gaps in the capability of the state and local health departments to respond in a crisis.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections

Republicans have consistently criticized the state's election administration system since the 2020 presidential election, but they disagree on whether to reform the current system or transfer election duties to the Secretary of State's Office. The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Frerichs
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor: Coal Leasing Moratorium Is a Step Backwards and Will Harm Consumers

Governor Mark Gordon has responded to a judge's decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. The ruling requires the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases. The Governor's statement follows. "This decision...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio group files two lawsuits over opioid settlement distribution foundation

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit drug policy group claims in two lawsuits the organization that distributes Ohio’s opioid settlement is operating secretly and has violated the state’s open meetings law. Harm Reduction Ohio, according to its website, represents people harmed by opioids. It says state law...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis

The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Illinois Treasurer#Politics State#Election State#Republican#House Resolution 753#Illinoisans
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pittsburgh, Philadelphia still have a vaccine mandate for city workers

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the largest cities in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city workers still in place, won’t see those disappear any time soon. Worker vaccination rates are above 90%, respective city officials said in confirming the mandates will remain. Philadelphia’s compliance rate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Malcolm X among finalists for Nebraska Hall of Fame

Omaha native and human rights activist Malcolm X survived the first cut to remain in the running to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. At a meeting Friday, members of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission reduced the list of nominees from eight to three. The other finalists are Louise Pound, a groundbreaking scholar and athlete, and Howard Hanson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and musician.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy