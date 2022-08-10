Read full article on original website
Marijuana initiative set for November ballot
After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced
(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
Indiana needs significant public health reforms, governor's commission finds
The first deep dive in decades investigating the status of Indiana's public health systems has identified nearly three dozen areas in need of improvement. The recently released final report of the Governor's Public Health Commission finds Hoosier health was woefully lacking even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant gaps in the capability of the state and local health departments to respond in a crisis.
Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections
Republicans have consistently criticized the state's election administration system since the 2020 presidential election, but they disagree on whether to reform the current system or transfer election duties to the Secretary of State's Office. The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan...
Judge dismisses mask and exclusion lawsuit against most schools, state dismissed, saying cases are moot
(The Center Square) – Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday dismissed most defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates. The attorney that brought the case intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. The case was against about 145 Illinois school...
California bill offering tax exemptions for manufacturing, R&D, clears hurdle
(The Center Square) – A bill authored to preserve the Golden State’s status as a home for innovation by offering full sales and use tax exemptions for manufacturing and research and development equipment cleared another major legislative hurdle this week. Assembly Bill 1951, sponsored by Assemblyman Tim Grayson,...
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
Tennessee collected $4.6B more than budgeted in taxes and fees for fiscal year
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $4.6 billion more than budgeted in taxes and fees for the fiscal year that ended in July on an accrual basis. The number was $4.3 billion after June. Knowing that the state was ahead of its budget, the budgeted amount was adjusted by...
Governor: Coal Leasing Moratorium Is a Step Backwards and Will Harm Consumers
Governor Mark Gordon has responded to a judge's decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. The ruling requires the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases. The Governor's statement follows. "This decision...
Ohio group files two lawsuits over opioid settlement distribution foundation
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit drug policy group claims in two lawsuits the organization that distributes Ohio’s opioid settlement is operating secretly and has violated the state’s open meetings law. Harm Reduction Ohio, according to its website, represents people harmed by opioids. It says state law...
Georgia's electricity rates lower than national average, but higher than nearly all of its neighbors
(The Center Square) — The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84)...
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
North Carolina officials tout film subsidies despite evidence showing a net loss for taxpayers
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials are celebrating more than $15 million in taxpayer-funded rebate grants for five television and film projects, despite evidence showing negative returns for the state. "We are excited to have more cameras rolling across our state," Cooper said. "Having North...
Pittsburgh, Philadelphia still have a vaccine mandate for city workers
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the largest cities in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city workers still in place, won’t see those disappear any time soon. Worker vaccination rates are above 90%, respective city officials said in confirming the mandates will remain. Philadelphia’s compliance rate...
Malcolm X among finalists for Nebraska Hall of Fame
Omaha native and human rights activist Malcolm X survived the first cut to remain in the running to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. At a meeting Friday, members of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission reduced the list of nominees from eight to three. The other finalists are Louise Pound, a groundbreaking scholar and athlete, and Howard Hanson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and musician.
