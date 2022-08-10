ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield

Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
#Manchester United
The Independent

Contrasting styles in defensive rebuilds as Chelsea face Tottenham in season’s first top-four encounter

By common consent, the Premier League’s top two last season are expected to be the Premier League’s top two this season. Man City and Liverpool were clear by a distance, again, but if that sounds dull then perhaps excitement comes behind them as the next pair of clubs increasingly look to improve enough to establish another gap between themselves and the rest of the challenging pack.It won’t happen this weekend with Chelsea and Tottenham playing each other, meaning at least one being enforced into losing early ground.In the short term Arsenal are comfortably best-placed to threaten to upset the...
BBC

Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong would 'already be at Manchester United' if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge, claims former player Paul Ince... and the Red Devils' legend labels the transfer saga 'a bit of a circus'

Paul Ince claims Frenkie de Jong would have signed for Manchester United by if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge. The former United midfielder insists the Dutch international would 'already' be a Red Devils player if the legendary Scottish manager was at the helm at Old Trafford, as reported by Goal.
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air

MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
