'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield
Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Yardbarker
Chelsea And Manchester United Turn Interest To £15million Celtic Fullback Josip Juranovic
The 26-year-old is getting attention from several Premier League teams as clubs look to complete their squads as the transfer window nears its end. Juranovic has been playing for Scottish side Celtic, making 32 appearances since joining in 2019. The defender is a part of his national team Croatia, who he has represented on 20 occasions.
Contrasting styles in defensive rebuilds as Chelsea face Tottenham in season’s first top-four encounter
By common consent, the Premier League’s top two last season are expected to be the Premier League’s top two this season. Man City and Liverpool were clear by a distance, again, but if that sounds dull then perhaps excitement comes behind them as the next pair of clubs increasingly look to improve enough to establish another gap between themselves and the rest of the challenging pack.It won’t happen this weekend with Chelsea and Tottenham playing each other, meaning at least one being enforced into losing early ground.In the short term Arsenal are comfortably best-placed to threaten to upset the...
BBC
Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?
The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
Alvaro Morata may finally get his Manchester United move to boost Erik ten Hag's forward options
Manchester United are in desperate need of fresh attacking options – it’s obvious. Erik ten Hag has been adamant all summer either via transfer reports or interviews that attacking reinforcements are necessary. With a lack of depth both at striker and on the right after the departures of...
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
Manchester United may use their only fit striker to target Brentford's modern goalkeeper.
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag told he is late to the party as Manchester United’s torrid start to the season continues
Erik ten Hag has been told that he is ‘late to the party’ ahead of Manchester United’s slow start to proceedings this season – with the club having fallen further behind their top six competitors so far this season. Ten Hag was announced as manager towards...
Frenkie de Jong would 'already be at Manchester United' if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge, claims former player Paul Ince... and the Red Devils' legend labels the transfer saga 'a bit of a circus'
Paul Ince claims Frenkie de Jong would have signed for Manchester United by if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge. The former United midfielder insists the Dutch international would 'already' be a Red Devils player if the legendary Scottish manager was at the helm at Old Trafford, as reported by Goal.
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air
MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
MLS・
A deep dive into the Glazer ownership of Manchester United: The full story from 2005 to now
Manchester United have been under the ownership of the Glazer family for 17 years and tensions amongst the fanbase are reaching fever pitch - again. This article looks at their tenure in detail. From 2005 to now. Further protests are planned and a hostile bid for the club is bubbling...
Yardbarker
Manchester United transfer update: Deal for midfielder close as another collapses
Updates have been provided on Manchester United’s summer pursuit of two new central midfielders. Man United fans have been screaming out for midfield reinforcements for some time now. Even at this stage of the transfer window, no one of the desired profile has been recruited. Erik ten Hag has...
Yardbarker
Manchester United’s pursuit of PSV star will depend on Rangers’ European fate
Manchester United have been told that they must wait until the culmination of PSV’s European double-legged tie against Rangers before they find out their chances of signing talented forward Cody Gakpo – leaving their summer transfer window fate in the hands of the Glaswegian giants. United have been...
BBC
Marcus Rashford: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag expects forward to stay at club
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he "loves" Marcus Rashford and expects the England forward to remain with the club this season. Rashford's representatives met with French side Paris St-Germain, who have a long-term interest in the player. But Ten Hag wants the England forward, 24, to remain at...
Yardbarker
Key figures at Arsenal tried to change Arteta’s mind about one major transfer decision
Arsenal chiefs Edu and Richard Garlick were among the key figures at the club who tried to change Mikel Arteta’s mind about letting go of former star player and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international ended up leaving Arsenal for Barcelona back in January, having lost form and...
Report: Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott To Be Rewarded With New Contract
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is set to be rewarded with a new contract, just one year after he signed a five-year deal at the club, according to a report.
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club
Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA・
