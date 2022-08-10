ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Barca#Ideal World#Manchester#Athletic#Portuguese#Bbc#Gossip Daily
CBS Sacramento

Damia Viader started his career for legendary club FC Barcelona. Now he's starring with Sacramento Republic.

SACRAMENTO -- 24-year-old Damià Viader drilled his kick in the top right of the net, setting Sacramento Republic FC on a course that led to the club becoming one of the feel-good stories in the world soccer."He told me you're gonna go first," Viader says of the penalty shootout. "To obviously step up in the first penalty against Sporting Kansas speaks to his confidence and his quality," says Head coach Mark Briggs. You'd expect it from someone who spent his youth with one of the biggest clubs in the world. "I was treated like a professional when I was seven years...
SACRAMENTO, CA
BBC

Guardiola on injuries, Haaland and Bournemouth

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City face Bournemouth in their first home game of the season. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss the game with some niggles, while defender Aymeric Laporte remains out. Cole Palmer is a doubt with a foot injury. Erling Haaland can still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brentford v Man Utd: Team news

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international is not ready to start. Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Benzema, Courtois, De Bruyne on shortlist for UEFA award

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Real Madrid teammates made the three-man shortlist announced Friday for the UEFA player of the year award for last season, while no Liverpool player was included. Champions League winner Madrid was represented by Karim Benzema, who scored a competition-best 15 goals, and goalkeeper Thibaut...
UEFA
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
