Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference
Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, and you can watch what he had to say at his pre-match press conference here.
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Marcus Rashford to make staying at Manchester under Erik ten Hag his priority amid PSG interest
Paris Saint Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This does not come as much of a surprise to many, as it was widely reported that Rashford was a target for the French club should Kylian Mbappe have left this summer. Although there...
Barcelona successfully register all but ONE of their summer signings ahead of La Liga opener
Barcelona have successfully registered all but ONE of their summer signings ahead of their La Liga opener on Saturday. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent despite their financial predicament. They shelled out £52 million for Leeds United's Raphinha and a further £40 million to snap up...
Damia Viader started his career for legendary club FC Barcelona. Now he's starring with Sacramento Republic.
SACRAMENTO -- 24-year-old Damià Viader drilled his kick in the top right of the net, setting Sacramento Republic FC on a course that led to the club becoming one of the feel-good stories in the world soccer."He told me you're gonna go first," Viader says of the penalty shootout. "To obviously step up in the first penalty against Sporting Kansas speaks to his confidence and his quality," says Head coach Mark Briggs. You'd expect it from someone who spent his youth with one of the biggest clubs in the world. "I was treated like a professional when I was seven years...
BBC
Guardiola on injuries, Haaland and Bournemouth
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City face Bournemouth in their first home game of the season. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss the game with some niggles, while defender Aymeric Laporte remains out. Cole Palmer is a doubt with a foot injury. Erling Haaland can still...
BBC
Brentford v Man Utd: Team news
New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international is not ready to start. Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start...
Pep Guardiola Has Been Full Of Praise For Scott Parker Ahead Of Manchester City's Clash With Bournemouth
Manchester City host Bournemouth this weekend in their first home game of the season this weekend and Pep Guardiola has been singing Scott Parker's praise after the manager got them promoted at the first time of asking.
BBC
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes midfielder back in a month
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's hamstring injury is "not good", but boss Jurgen Klopp hopes the Spaniard will be fit to return in a month. Thiago, 31, had to be substituted after 51 minutes of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Liverpool are already without midfielders Curtis Jones and...
FOX Sports
Benzema, Courtois, De Bruyne on shortlist for UEFA award
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Real Madrid teammates made the three-man shortlist announced Friday for the UEFA player of the year award for last season, while no Liverpool player was included. Champions League winner Madrid was represented by Karim Benzema, who scored a competition-best 15 goals, and goalkeeper Thibaut...
UEFA・
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
Manchester City receive SIX nominations for 2022 Men's Ballon D'Or award
Manchester City have a total of six players nominated for France Football's 2022 Men's Ballon D'Or award, it has been confirmed. The Premier League giants endured yet another hugely successful 2021/22 campaign under manager Pep Guardiola. While there was no success on a domestic cup competition front, a fourth English...
Pep Guardiola Comments On Manchester City's Use of Inverted Fullbacks Against West Ham United
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola talks about his use of inverted fullbacks after last weekend's fixture against West Ham.
