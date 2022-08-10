Read full article on original website
South Dakota FFA members named national proficiency finalists
South Dakota FFA members are being recognized for hard work and career success through the National FFA Proficiency Award program. Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward future careers. Nationally there are 45 award areas, ranging from Fruit Production to Beef and Swine Entrepreneurship.
USDA NASS to survey South Dakota farmers about small grain production
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 32 states, including South Dakota, for its 2022 County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS) for small grains. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and production of small grains crops...
27 South Dakota FFA agri-scientists advance to national competition
The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a competition for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems. There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.
Woman from Woonsocket killed in Thursday afternoon accident in Jerauld County
A 70 year old woman from Woonsocket has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday about 4:15pm (Aug. 4, 2022) six miles southwest of Woonsocket in Jerauld County. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that 72 year old David Kogel of...
