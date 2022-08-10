ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armour, SD

South Dakota FFA members named national proficiency finalists

South Dakota FFA members are being recognized for hard work and career success through the National FFA Proficiency Award program. Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward future careers. Nationally there are 45 award areas, ranging from Fruit Production to Beef and Swine Entrepreneurship.
ECONOMY
USDA NASS to survey South Dakota farmers about small grain production

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 32 states, including South Dakota, for its 2022 County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS) for small grains. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and production of small grains crops...
AGRICULTURE
27 South Dakota FFA agri-scientists advance to national competition

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a competition for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems. There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.
AGRICULTURE

