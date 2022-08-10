ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

Ahead of Chelsea facing their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs tomorrow, we look at how head coach Antonio Conte will be hoping for a better showing against his former club.The two London-based clubs will meet at Stamford Bridge tomorrow for their first premier league match against each other of the season.Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said: "I know very well what we invested and to what level we played to beat them four times and not concede a goal against this quality of a team."Conte said: "It will be a difficult game but we want to play it."Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closesAntonio Conte says Spurs will perform better against Chelsea after multiple lossesConte delights at Tottenham’s impressive opening-day display against Southampton
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Man Utd threaten to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United are reportedly ready to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, if he doesn't improve his attitude at the club. Ronaldo has been trying to leave Old Trafford all summer, having told the club of his desire to leave just one year after returning after 12 years away. Major club, after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'With the players we have there is still competition for positions'

Liverpool's midfielders shouldn't have to "step up" because Jurgen Klopp expects them to always be at their best regardless of how many injuries there are. Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missed Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham. When asked if now is the time for players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Stone
Person
Michael Knighton
AFP

Conte, Tuchel see red as Kane snatches Spurs draw at Chelsea

Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Despite the drastic changes in the boardroom, on the field it was like the old times under Abramovich as Chelsea outthought, outplayed and outmuscled Spurs for the first 45 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Andreas Voglsammer: Millwall sign German striker from Union Berlin

Millwall have signed German striker Andreas Voglsammer from Bundesliga side Union Berlin for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at the Championship club with an option for a further 12 months. A former Bayern Munich youth player, Voglsammer moved to Union a year ago and scored...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Bbc Sport#Chelsea#Glazers#Old Trafford
BBC

Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SB Nation

Rumour: Marcus Rashford in transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain has opened discussions with Marcus Rashford’s camp regarding a possible transfer to the Ligue 1 giants this month. According to French outlet L’Équip, PSG is looking to bolster its attack before the end of the summer transfer window and is targeting the Manchester United forward, who can play as a winger or centrally as a No. 9. The Premier League club has yet to receive any contact from the Parisians regarding their interest in the player or any bid for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
UEFA
BBC

Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Willian: Brazil winger leaves Corinthians after 'receiving death threats'

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has left Corinthians after claiming he and his family received death threats on social media. The 34-year-old has scored once in 45 games since rejoining Corinthians from Arsenal last summer. The Brazil international has already been linked with a return to the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy