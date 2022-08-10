Read full article on original website
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview
Ahead of Chelsea facing their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs tomorrow, we look at how head coach Antonio Conte will be hoping for a better showing against his former club.The two London-based clubs will meet at Stamford Bridge tomorrow for their first premier league match against each other of the season.Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said: "I know very well what we invested and to what level we played to beat them four times and not concede a goal against this quality of a team."Conte said: "It will be a difficult game but we want to play it."Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closesAntonio Conte says Spurs will perform better against Chelsea after multiple lossesConte delights at Tottenham’s impressive opening-day display against Southampton
Man Utd threaten to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United are reportedly ready to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, if he doesn't improve his attitude at the club. Ronaldo has been trying to leave Old Trafford all summer, having told the club of his desire to leave just one year after returning after 12 years away. Major club, after...
BBC
'With the players we have there is still competition for positions'
Liverpool's midfielders shouldn't have to "step up" because Jurgen Klopp expects them to always be at their best regardless of how many injuries there are. Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missed Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham. When asked if now is the time for players...
Conte, Tuchel see red as Kane snatches Spurs draw at Chelsea
Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Despite the drastic changes in the boardroom, on the field it was like the old times under Abramovich as Chelsea outthought, outplayed and outmuscled Spurs for the first 45 minutes.
Manchester United Loanee Goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s Incredible Game For Nottingham Forest Against West Ham
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is currently on loan at newly promoted side Nottingham Forest and on his home debut has had a sensational performance against West Ham in a 1-0 win for his side.
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici break the world record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Andreas Voglsammer: Millwall sign German striker from Union Berlin
Millwall have signed German striker Andreas Voglsammer from Bundesliga side Union Berlin for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at the Championship club with an option for a further 12 months. A former Bayern Munich youth player, Voglsammer moved to Union a year ago and scored...
What Cristiano Ronaldo told Erik ten Hag about staying at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United has been a massive talking point this summer. It was revealed back in early July that he wanted out of the club due to the lack of transfer activity and Champions League football. He made very public efforts to leave Manchester United, with...
Man Utd chief John Murtough flies home from Turin after talks with Adrien Rabiot’s mum in desperate bid to seal transfer
MANCHESTER UNITED chief John Murtough has flown home from Turin after holding talks with Adrien Rabiot's mum over a potential transfer. United are hoping to bolster new boss Erik ten Hag's squad following a slow start to the Premier League season. The Red Devils lost their opening game 2-1 to...
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
SB Nation
Rumour: Marcus Rashford in transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain has opened discussions with Marcus Rashford’s camp regarding a possible transfer to the Ligue 1 giants this month. According to French outlet L’Équip, PSG is looking to bolster its attack before the end of the summer transfer window and is targeting the Manchester United forward, who can play as a winger or centrally as a No. 9. The Premier League club has yet to receive any contact from the Parisians regarding their interest in the player or any bid for him.
West Ham interested in signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona
West Ham are interested in signing the Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. The Spanish club need to sell players in order to ease their financial problems and are willing to let Depay leave on a free transfer this summer. The Netherlands international has a year left on his contract and has...
Erik Ten Hag Cancels Day Off For "Rubbish" Man United Players After Defeat To Brentford
Ten Hag's squad had been due to have Sunday off following Saturday's Premier League trip to west London.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Freiburg for Schlotterbeck reunion
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck makes a quick return to Freiburg with his new team Borussia Dortmund to get the Bundesliga’s second round underway. Schlotterbeck was outstanding in his league debut for Dortmund last weekend, playing in the win against Bayer Leverkusen despite a shoulder injury. “I felt a brutal pain. The doc said maybe the should came out briefly and then went back in again,” Schlotterbeck said afterward. It’s bound to be an emotional return for the 22-year-old defender, who will be on the opposing side to his older brother Keven Schlotterbeck. Their parents will be able to watch together. Last weekend they split duties with one going to Augsburg to watch Keven while the other went to Dortmund. Anthony Modeste could also make his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday.
UEFA・
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
BBC
Willian: Brazil winger leaves Corinthians after 'receiving death threats'
Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has left Corinthians after claiming he and his family received death threats on social media. The 34-year-old has scored once in 45 games since rejoining Corinthians from Arsenal last summer. The Brazil international has already been linked with a return to the Premier League...
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about Man Utd live on Sky Sports gets incredibly heated
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about the state of Manchester United live on Sky Sports has gone viral. The Red Devils were thumped 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992. United legend Neville called...
Brentford are currently destroying Man Utd 4-0, the club is at ROCK BOTTOM
Manchester United are currently 4-0 down to Brentford and the home side took the lead thanks to a huge error from David de Gea. The Bees started the much better side and within 10 minutes, found themselves in front thanks to Josh Dasilva's second goal in as many games. Cristiano...
Manchester United Taunted With Relegation Chants During 4-0 Loss At Brentford
Based on betting odds, United are four times more likely to get relegated than they are to win the Premier League.
