Richmond, ME

lcnme.com

Thomas Joseph Thibeault

Thomas Joseph Thibeault, 56, of Topsham, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on June 12, 1966, a son of Irenee J. and Bonnie M. (Gudroe) Thibeault Jr. Tom was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1984. He attended Southern Maine...
TOPSHAM, ME
lcnme.com

Democrats Raise Funds for November with Lobster Bake and Raffles

Approximately 175 people gathered at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro for the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake on Sunday, Aug. 7. Under the oppressive sun on one of the hottest days of the year, local candidates running for election in November urged the crowd to vote Democratic and to donate to and volunteer for candidates in their communities. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) and Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) also spoke.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2-9. LCSO has responded to 6595 calls for service so far this year. Aug. 2, Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons for operating vehicle without a license, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Thelma Corrine Sprague House

Thelma Corrine Sprague House, 81, of South Bristol passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Five Years In, Wanderwood Continues Sustainable Mission

Kelsey Gibbs and Matt Silverman first bonded over their love of the outdoors over a decade ago. The couple, now married, has funneled that passion into Wanderwood, a sustainable stays and events business with an integrated organic farm located on Pemaquid Pond in Nobleboro. In the five years Gibbs and...
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
JEFFERSON, ME
lcnme.com

Inaugural Linaca Music Festival Showcases Homegrown Musical Chops

Alumni of Newcastle’s Lincoln Academy came together to play an eclectic mix of music at the inaugural Linaca Music Festival at Schooner Landing in Damariscotta on Friday, Aug. 5. Approximately 200 people, including alumni, family, friends, and summer visitors, packed the dock at Schooner Landing for the event. Members...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Legal Advertising

JSE, LLC, has filed a Certificate of Dissolution with the Secretary of State Office for the State of Maine which Certificate of Cancellation is effective May 18, 2022. Any party seeking to file a claim against JSE, LLC, should send notice of that claim to the Law Office of Hylie A. West, PO Box 1419, Damariscotta, ME 04543, with a description of the claim and any evidence of the claim.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Nobleboro History Revisited: To Save One-Room Schoolhouse

The town of Nobleboro has formed a committee to preserve a one-room schoolhouse, chaired by Orland L. Bunker, third selectman. The committee is presently negotiating to buy one of the town’s last remaining one-room schoolhouses. It will be moved to a site near the present Nobleboro Central School onto a new foundation, where it will be used as a library for townspeople and schoolchildren. It will also be a repository for historical memorabilia and vital town records.
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Public Input Helps Fine Tune Whitefield Draft Amendment

A consensus emerged as the Whitefield Planning Board took input on a draft amendment to the town’s building and development ordinance regulating commercial solar development. At a public hearing on the draft amendment at the Whitefield Central Fire Station, Wednesday, Aug. 3, the six members of the public in...
WHITEFIELD, ME

Community Policy