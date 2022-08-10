The town of Nobleboro has formed a committee to preserve a one-room schoolhouse, chaired by Orland L. Bunker, third selectman. The committee is presently negotiating to buy one of the town’s last remaining one-room schoolhouses. It will be moved to a site near the present Nobleboro Central School onto a new foundation, where it will be used as a library for townspeople and schoolchildren. It will also be a repository for historical memorabilia and vital town records.

NOBLEBORO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO