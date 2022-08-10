Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Uncommon fish found on the Outer Banks by vacationers
NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about World Sea Turtle Day that aired on May 23, 2022. Well, not technically out of the water, but certainly, out of the water it's used to. A representative from the North Carolina...
outerbanksthisweek.com
Fishing and More on Outer Banks Piers
Outer Banks ocean piers have always been a huge part of the Outer Banks fishing experience, but now they’re so much more. These days you can visit piers to eat dinner, watch live music, enjoy a few drinks with friends, send your kid to summer day camp and even get married, making them super popular with more than just fishermen.
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
outerbanksvoice.com
Hatteras Civic Board to Acquire Hatteras Island Ocean Center
(Hatteras Village Civic Association) The Hatteras Island Ocean Center, located in Hatteras Village, will soon be under new sponsorship. Conceived and founded by Eric Kaplan, the Ocean Center opened in 2013. In recent years, Hampton-Sydney College in Virginia has operated the center and students from the college have served as the summer interns, leading nature programs and creating projects for visitors and around the Hatteras Village community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
New World Festival of the Arts returns to Manteo Next Week for 40th Year
Celebrate fine art at the 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts, which will be held on the Manteo waterfront on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17. The free, family-friendly outdoor festival will be held from 10am to 5pm each day offering visitors the opportunity to peruse the works of over 45 East Coast artists.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Javan Davis Eaton of Manns Harbor, August 9
Javan Davis Eaton, 72, of Manns Harbor, NC died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Ahoskie, NC on May 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Jennie Mae Brinkley Davis and Roy Davis, Jr. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her loving husband, Milton Eaton; son,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Mack Rutherford, 17, to land at Wright airstrip on global quest
Visit comes a year after sister Zara made the same stop. About one year ago, 19-year-old Belgium-native Zara Rutherford touched down at the Wright Memorial airstrip on her successful journey to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. This weekend, her younger brother, 17-year-old Mack Rutherford, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
August 13 Manteo Downtown Market to be held at College of the Albemarle Dare Campus
The Downtown Market will be held ONLY at the brand new College of the Albemarle Campus located at 205 US Hwy. 64 in Manteo this SATURDAY, August 13th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and join us! Same great vendors, same time, same awesome finds!. The Kids Fishing...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Butler Paul E Ttee from R&R Brothers LLC/014786000—Lot 4 Thomas Gray Estate/$792,000/Improved Residential. Reid Tracy E from Martinson Chase D/014693015—Unit 103 Avon Life Saving Station Condominiums/$248,100/Condo. Buxton. Bros Food Group Inc from Morgan Mary F/017149000—Lot 17 Sec C Cape Hatt Seashore/$460,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Custer Robert E from...
outerbanksvoice.com
Ronald Wayne Josey of Manteo
Ronald Wayne Josey, 56, of Manteo, NC died peacefully Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia on October 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Agnor Lassiter and Willie Jerome Josey. Having served his country honorably, Ronald was a veteran of the United States...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk preps for $4.1 Sentara site purchase
Property to house police station, may include medical offices. Meeting during an Aug. 10 special session on the town’s pending $4.1 million purchase of the former Sentara Medical Center from Pasquotank County, the Kitty Hawk Town Council discussed its plans for the 30-day due diligence period on the property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outerbanksvoice.com
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter of Manteo, August 11
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter, 81, of Webb City, MO died peacefully at home in Manteo, NC Thursday, August 11, 2022, where she and her husband Gary have resided with their son and daughter-in-law since 2014. Born in Hayward, WI on September 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late...
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo paves way for new county youth center
Anticipating an application by Dare County for the construction of a new 4,000-square foot youth center at the former Masonic Lodge site on U.S. 64, the Manteo Planning Board on August 9 approved a zoning text amendment that adds youth centers to a list of special use permits approved by the commissioners.
outerbanksvoice.com
Frances Louise Fredericks of Kill Devil Hills, August 9
Frances Louise Metzger Fredericks, 98, of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina died peacefully on August 9, 2022 in Barco, NC. “Fran” as she was lovingly known, was born October 13, 1923 in Lima, Ohio. She graduated from Lima Central High School and married Cecil Carr “Cec” Fredericks, Jr. in 1944. After World War II, Fran and Cec attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. From 1951 to 1966 Fran tended her growing family in Lima where Cec began his career with Westinghouse.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff warns on Tideland scam
Scammers are heavily targeting Tideland Electric members recently. They are threatening to disconnect service if payment isn’t given over the phone. Do Not give personal/financial information. Hang up. If you have concerns regarding payment or service, please contact Tideland EMC directly.
outerbanksvoice.com
Former Nags Head Police Chief Webster now interim chief in Elizabeth City
Update: While the Nags Head press release did not indicate where Police Chief Webster was going, a post he has written on the Elizabeth City website identifies him as the Interim Police Chief there. “As your Interim Chief of Police, I am committed to creating innovative approaches to delivering excellent...
outerbanksvoice.com
Hyde Commissioners reject ed board request for additional $75,000
In an Aug. 10 release from Hyde County and its board of commissioners, the county stated its intent not to fund an additional $75,000 for the school budget that the Hyde Board of Education claims it is owed under state guidelines. Additionally, the county is threatening to reduce school funding...
Comments / 0