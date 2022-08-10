Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Petr Mrázek
Entering the offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks weren’t in a position to win, but they had to address their goaltending after both Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia hit the open market. They filled that void on July 7, by acquiring Petr Mrázek from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mrázek, 30,...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Hurricanes, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how close are the Vancouver Canucks to getting a deal done with Bo Horvat? Meanwhile, could the Detroit Red Wings be facing a similar situation to the one the Calgary Flames dealt with this summer?. The Montreal Canadiens might be close to getting a...
The Hockey Writers
3 Islanders Who May Have to Play a Different Position in 2022-23
The New York Islanders will spend the rest of the offseason trying to put together a roster that can bounce back and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season. With the team hoping to make a splash, all eyes have been on general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and whether he can make something out of what has been a quiet offseason so far.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Keith Yandle
Free agent defenseman Keith Yandle is hoping for an opportunity to bounce back from a very rough 2021-22 season. In 77 games, he had one goal, 18 assists, and a league-worst minus-47 rating. Although it was a campaign to forget for the veteran defenseman, don’t rule out the possibility of him finding a new home for this season. He has had a successful NHL career, and his offensive ability could be enough to get him signed. Here’s a look at three teams that would be good landing spots for him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Joe Thornton
At this point in the offseason, Joe Thornton has yet to decide on whether or not he will be calling it a career. Look, there’s certainly a good chance that we could see the 43-year-old center hang up the skates. Thornton has a truly outstanding NHL resume and has accomplished a lot during his career. Yet, he also has not won a Stanley Cup. The desire to change that could be enough for the future Hall of Famer to play one last season. If he does, here are three teams who could make sense for the 1997 first-overall pick to sign with.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ GM Reveals Where 2 Prospects Will Play in 2022-23
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland joined Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now to talk about various things going on in the organization. The focus here though will be on two prospects, Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, and where they will be playing in 2022-23. I will break down the impact each can have on the Oilers and the plan if one were to spend some time in the American Hockey League (AHL) next season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Niemela, Hirvonen & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a closer look at three organizational prospects who are playing at the World Juniors currently going on in Edmonton this week. These players are Matthews Knies, Topi Niemelä, and Roni Hirvonen. Finally, I’ll take a quick...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Should Expect a Better Tatar in 2022-23
In search of some more scoring for the 2021-22 season, the New Jersey Devils signed Tomáš Tatar to a two-year contract last summer worth $4.5 million per year. At the time, signing him was a no-brainer. He was coming off three very strong years with the Montreal Canadiens, where he averaged 24 goals and 62 points per 82 games. He seemed like a good bet to add scoring depth, but his first season in New Jersey didn’t go as planned.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Othmann, Cuylle & More
On Aug. 9, 2022, the New York Rangers named a captain for the first time since 2018, the 28th in their storied history. Two of the Rangers’ top prospects are playing well together at the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton, AB, for Team Canada, while the Blueshirts signed a Calder Cup winner and more.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Bounce-Back Candidates for 2022-23
The Vancouver Canucks had an interesting 2021-22 season. The organization had a rough start, which saw general manager (GM) Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green fired in December. As a result, the Canucks gained a new front office led by the president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford and new GM, Patrik Allvin. However, the first addition the Canucks made was behind the bench, in head coach Bruce Boudreau.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Tim Stützle Must Break New Ground in 2022-23
After the Alex DeBrincat trade, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion spoke bullishly about the future. He feels that the time to win at Canadian Tire Centre has arrived. “I said at the end of the season, we want to play meaningful games late [in 2022-23], and I think we’re...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Finland’s 6-1 Win vs. Latvia
Finland kicked off their August schedule at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) with a 6-1 victory over Latvia on Tuesday. The score wasn’t indicative of the play on the ice, though, as the Latvians for the most part contained the skill of the Finns until the latter stages of the third period.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators That Need to Step Up in 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have had a fantastic offseason, securing one of the hottest trade targets in Alex DeBrincat, then signing one of the best free agents in Claude Giroux. Add a long-term contract to young star Josh Norris and a trade that sent away Matt Murray’s terrible contract, who they then replaced with veteran Cam Talbot, and suddenly, the Senators are looking like a potential playoff team.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara has not decided on whether or not he will be playing during the 2022-23 season. His agent, Matt Keator, told Matt Porter of the Boston Globe earlier this summer that the veteran would announce his decision this September (from ‘How former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is enjoying himself in retirement,’ The Boston Globe, 6/25/22). If the 45-year-old defenseman decides that he wants to play one last season, three teams seem like clear potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23
Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Since the opening day of free agency when the Vancouver Canucks signed Ilya Mikheyev, Curtis Lazar and Dakota Joshua, the news wheel has ground to a halt. Beyond watching Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Joni Jurmo and Jacob Truscott represent their countries in Edmonton at the 2022 World Juniors, all fans and media can do is speculate and predict what the season will bring both before and after the puck drops in that same locale in October. As such, let’s dive into five burning questions heading into the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Necas, & More
It’s gone from a promising week in the Carolina Hurricanes’ corner of the hockey universe to a pretty tumultuous one. From bringing back a talented young restricted free agent (RFA) to giving themselves another option to fill out the back end of their blue line, the roster for the upcoming season is beginning to become a littler clearer.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Next Captain Should Be Backlund, Not Huberdeau
The Calgary Flames have had only two captains since the 2003-04 season, Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla (2003-13) and former Norris Trophy winner Mark Giordano (2013-21). When the Flames lost Giordano in the expansion draft to the Seattle Kraken last summer, the role became vacant, and the team opted to run with a group of alternate captains for the 2021-22 season.
The Hockey Writers
An Early Look at the Blues’ 2023 Free Agents
All opinions of the St. Louis Blues’ 2022 offseason aside, it’s fairly clear that general manager Doug Armstrong fell victim to the “flat cap” that was imposed throughout the NHL over the last few seasons. For the 2022-23 campaign, that cap number will be $82.5 million — a $1 million increase from the previous three seasons. With the lack of the traditional increase, the Blues had to make a few tough decisions this summer — most notably by letting fan favorite David Perron walk in free agency (supposedly without an official offer in hand) and re-signing Nick Leddy.
The Hockey Writers
2022 World Junior Championship: Where is the Crowd?
If you’ve tuned in to any of the early games of the 2022 World Junior Championships, you’ve likely noticed that the arena, Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, has been largely empty. Memories of the empty arenas that NHL games were often played in over the last two years are flooding back for some as they try to enjoy the games with a minuscule and quiet crowd.
