The northern part of Honey Lake Valley is a fine piece of country, and is fast being settled; there is already quite a number of families here. The Valley runs north 45 degrees west, and on the western and southern side has plenty of fine timber. The lake is from fifteen to twenty miles long and about ten wide. The water at the most southern end is rather brackish, but at the most northern end it is good, from the fact that Susan river, (named after Mrs. Susan Noble,) and a large number of fine springs empty into this part of the lake.

