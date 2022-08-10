Read full article on original website
Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Susanville Summer Camps
I now know why my mother was so happy at the end of summer break. Not the relief from the heat… Not the beauty of fall, or crisp evenings and definitely not because she couldn’t wait for that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte. It was because...
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 12, 1857
The northern part of Honey Lake Valley is a fine piece of country, and is fast being settled; there is already quite a number of families here. The Valley runs north 45 degrees west, and on the western and southern side has plenty of fine timber. The lake is from fifteen to twenty miles long and about ten wide. The water at the most southern end is rather brackish, but at the most northern end it is good, from the fact that Susan river, (named after Mrs. Susan Noble,) and a large number of fine springs empty into this part of the lake.
Douglas Edward Umland – July 19, 2022
Douglas Edward Umland entered this world on September 12, 1973, in Frankfurt, Germany. He was the firstborn child of Elaine and Leroy Umland. Doug was always a march-to-his-own-drum sort of person not worrying about how the world viewed his unique approach to new challenges. While he prided himself on maintaining a dark and mysterious persona, he still had a heart of gold, a close circle of lifelong friends from high school, and cared very deeply for his family.
Paul Veryl Langslet – July 22, 2022
Paul Veryl Langslet passed peacefully Friday morning (July 22, 2022) with Debbie Langslet, his best friend and wife of fifty years by his side. Rocky, as he was known by his friends and family, is survived by his wife, Debbie Langslet, oldest son, Jason, (Teresa) and grandson Brayden Langslet all of Susanville, CA. Youngest son, Jesse, (Jolynn) Langslet and Attalee & Weston all of Roseville, CA. He also leaves behind two brothers plus multiple nieces and nephews.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for August 12, 2022
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts...
Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs
“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
Washoe County Bomb Squad disarm, safely remove homemade bomb in Lassen County
The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad safely disarmed and removed a homemade bomb in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon. On August 9, 2022, at approximately 09:33 a.m. while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch.
Man Arrested in Susanville for Trespassing
Originally Published by: Susanville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Friday, August 5th 2022, at about 04:40 AM, SPD Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s restaurant, located at 3000 Main Street in Susanville, CA for a reported vandalism in progress. Once on scene, SPD Officers and Deputies from the Lassen county Sheriff’s...
US Marshals Arrest PA Murder Suspect in Downtown Susanville
US Marshals staked out a downtown motel Tuesday, arresting a Pennsylvania man facing homicide charges in connection with a May 29th shooting that occurred near Pottstown, PA. Marshals from the agency were set up near the Super 8 Motel, located at 2975 Johnstonville Road, and observed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyshaun Harvey, walking into the Walgreens Parking lot across the intersection.
Deputies: Suspicious package in Lassen County was a Improvised Explosive Device
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 3:22 P.M. UPDATE - The bomb squad was called to Lassen County to investigate a suspicious package found by Caltrans workers on Tuesday morning, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Caltrans crews found the package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods. The Washoe County...
Homicide Charge for 19-Year-Old After Assault Victim Dies
A 19-year-old Susanville man was charged with a single count of homicide early Wednesday morning, after police say he assaulted a 56-year-old man who died from his wounds shortly after being transported to Banner Lassen Medical Center. Just before 3:00a.m., according to details released by the Susanville Police Department, Dispatch...
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
Oops: Toll Brothers sells more than 80 lots to Sparks homebuyer after copy-paste error
A Sparks homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with a swath of house lots in a Toll Brothers subdivision — plus two common spaces — while buying a single-family home. Washoe County Assessor data showed that the buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home that was valued at...
Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure
Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
Judge seeks investigation into allegations into state actions in CCC case
Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert Moody issued a minute order seeking the appointment of a special referee to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau.
Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger
The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
