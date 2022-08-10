Serena Williams is going out on her own terms, plus why the Nets shouldn't let Kevin Durant boss them around

Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots
It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’: Lakers icon Shaq has a special message for ‘buttercups’ in the NBA today
Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal was one of, if not the most feared big men in the NBA during his day. He was a very imposing figure and there’s no denying that Shaq struck fear in the hearts of his oppenents night in and night out. In...
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Eventually, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has to get traded. Doesn’t he? From all appearances, the situation in Brooklyn is getting toxic. We already knew Durant had requested a trade. Recently, it’s surfaced that he approached team owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum: Fire Sean Marks and Steve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nets asked Celtics for Tatum and Brown in trade for Durant
BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and...
NBC Sports
Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks
Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Durant had specific strategy with Nets ultimatum?
Kevin Durant’s attempts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets escalated with his ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai. That ultimatum may have been part of a bigger plan on Durant’s part to make a trade happen. Rival teams believe Durant never actually expected the Nets to accept...
Yardbarker
NBA Executives And Coaches Are "Livid" About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum To Joe Tsai And Nets: "I Think It's A Little Too Far If He's Trying To Get Steve Fired."
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world, and there's no doubt that a lot of teams would love to have him on their rosters. He has notably requested a trade this offseason, which has led to a lot of conjecture about where he will end up in the future.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
NBA Mock Trade: Another Klutch Client Lands With Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley could thrive with a fresh start and defined role.
Yardbarker
Jay Williams Thinks Kevin Durant Flexed When He Decided To Talk With Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai
The Kevin Durant saga has been the biggest talking point this offseason. Given how the Brooklyn Nets crashed out in the first round itself and how they have failed to make waves in the postseason, something was bound to change and Durant demanding a trade was a real possibility. While...
NBC Sports
NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons
Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
Randall Cunningham on Why He Resigned as Raiders Chaplain
Former Las Vegas Raiders team chaplain Randall Cunningham revealed why he resigned last month.
NFL・
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Believes Nets Won't "Cave" To Kevin Durant's Demands On Sean Marks And Steve Nash: "That Would Look Really Bad For Them."
Kevin Durant's trade request has dominated the news cycle this summer, and there's no doubt that there have been many reports about the situation between him and the Brooklyn Nets. The most recent update on the situation was provided by Shams Charania, who revealed that Kevin Durant had asked the...
Comments / 0