Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene
Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Judge orders arrest of Colorado county clerk Tina Peters
A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who has been indicted on charges of tampering with voting machine equipment and is barred from administering the 2022 elections. The arrest warrant comes in response to Peters's alleged violation of the terms of...
New York judge rules criminal case against the Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg can proceed
A New York State judge ruled Friday that a criminal fraud and tax evasion prosecution against the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, can proceed. Weisselberg and the company asked a judge in February to dismiss all 15 counts charged against them. Judge Juan Merchan dismissed one of several tax fraud counts against the Trump Organization, but allowed all others to remain.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election matchup set, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on one another Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mud-slinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just hours after Republican...
Legal expert on attorney general's approval of FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, and that the Justice Department would move to unseal the search warrant. Harry Litman, former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the AG's remarks.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The seized records include some that were marked classified as top secret and also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets and those that if revealed publicly would harm U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about the documents or what information they might contain. The warrant details that federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.
Trump announces support for releasing Mar-a-Lago search warrant
Former President Donald Trump says he encourages the Department of Justice to immediately release the FBI search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home. Attorney General Marrick Garland says he has asked a judge to approve its release.
Kia-what? Kia-where? President Biden returns to Kiawah Island, a favorite vacation spot that serves personal and political needs
Kiawah Island, S.C. – Normally when President Biden is looking for a little R&R, he heads home to Delaware — having done so dozens of times already this year. But on Wednesday, he's coming back to this quaint beach town, a spot less familiar to Americans who've tracked his movements but one which may one day rank in the memories of Americans alongside presidential vacation spots like Kennebunkport or Rancho del Cielo — despite the fact that Mr. Biden does not own a home in Kiawah.
FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday ordered the search and seizure warrant executed at Trump's residence and a redacted version of the inventory of seized items to be unsealed and released to the public.
The significance of the Department of Justice's motion to unseal Trump warrant
CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the latest in the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home, and the significance of the Justice Department's motion to unseal the warrant.
Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"
In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
What the Mar-a-Lago search warrant could reveal if it's unsealed
The Department of Justice is moving to unseal the search warrant FBI agents executed on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge breaks down what the warrant may reveal and how Trump handled classified documents as president.
Rep. Scott Perry, a Trump ally, says FBI seized his phone
The FBI has confiscated the phone of Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, an ally of former President Donald Trump, Perry said in a statement to CBS News. "This morning, while traveling with my family, three FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone," Perry said. Perry alleged they...
Impact of Trump taking the Fifth in New York deposition in fraud probe
Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being questioned under oath by lawyers from the New York Attorney General's office in a probe of his business practices. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss the response to this as well as the recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, the impact on Trump's 2024 prospects, and more.
