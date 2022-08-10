ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York judge rules criminal case against the Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg can proceed

A New York State judge ruled Friday that a criminal fraud and tax evasion prosecution against the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, can proceed. Weisselberg and the company asked a judge in February to dismiss all 15 counts charged against them. Judge Juan Merchan dismissed one of several tax fraud counts against the Trump Organization, but allowed all others to remain.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The seized records include some that were marked classified as top secret and also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets and those that if revealed publicly would harm U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about the documents or what information they might contain. The warrant details that federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.
Kia-what? Kia-where? President Biden returns to Kiawah Island, a favorite vacation spot that serves personal and political needs

Kiawah Island, S.C. – Normally when President Biden is looking for a little R&R, he heads home to Delaware — having done so dozens of times already this year. But on Wednesday, he's coming back to this quaint beach town, a spot less familiar to Americans who've tracked his movements but one which may one day rank in the memories of Americans alongside presidential vacation spots like Kennebunkport or Rancho del Cielo — despite the fact that Mr. Biden does not own a home in Kiawah.
FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday ordered the search and seizure warrant executed at Trump's residence and a redacted version of the inventory of seized items to be unsealed and released to the public.
Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"

In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
What the Mar-a-Lago search warrant could reveal if it's unsealed

The Department of Justice is moving to unseal the search warrant FBI agents executed on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge breaks down what the warrant may reveal and how Trump handled classified documents as president.
Rep. Scott Perry, a Trump ally, says FBI seized his phone

The FBI has confiscated the phone of Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, an ally of former President Donald Trump, Perry said in a statement to CBS News. "This morning, while traveling with my family, three FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone," Perry said. Perry alleged they...
Impact of Trump taking the Fifth in New York deposition in fraud probe

Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being questioned under oath by lawyers from the New York Attorney General's office in a probe of his business practices. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss the response to this as well as the recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, the impact on Trump's 2024 prospects, and more.
