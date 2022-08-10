OXNARD, CALIF. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of The Vines at Riverpark, a multifamily community in Oxnard. Champion Real Estate Co. sold the asset to Interstate Equities Corp. for $93 million, or more than $567,000 per unit, in an off-market transaction. Both the buyer and seller were based in California. Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles and Mike Murphy of Berkadia Irvine represented the seller in the transaction.

