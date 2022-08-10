ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

Berkadia Negotiates $93M Sale of The Vines at Riverpark Apartment Property in Oxnard, California

OXNARD, CALIF. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of The Vines at Riverpark, a multifamily community in Oxnard. Champion Real Estate Co. sold the asset to Interstate Equities Corp. for $93 million, or more than $567,000 per unit, in an off-market transaction. Both the buyer and seller were based in California. Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles and Mike Murphy of Berkadia Irvine represented the seller in the transaction.
OXNARD, CA
rebusinessonline.com

Orange County’s Robust Demographics Keep Multifamily Assets in High Demand

Lack of supply remains most evident in the Orange County multifamily market, with vacancies trending near historic lows at 2.3 percent. As supply dwindles, we have seen the pressure felt by investors to ramp up and hunt for the elusive value-add opportunities in this marketplace. Many profit hunters actively seek properties with upside in rent, accessory dwelling unit (ADU) potential and inadequacies as part of the existing management.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy