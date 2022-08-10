ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

US105

Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing

For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
US105

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
US105

Wildfire Alert: Why Your Home Is Facing Danger in Killeen, Texas

You've probably seen the alert on our digital highway signs saying, 'Extreme Wildfire Danger'. It's an issue that is getting closer to home every day. The threat of wildfires in Killeen, Texas residential neighborhoods is increasing, especially since the majority of the surrounding area continues to see no rain. Central...
KILLEEN, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

