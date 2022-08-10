Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Coming Back this Fall is Your Chance to Race Exotic Sports Cars in Texas
The days of building a crazy track around your bedroom to race your Hot Wheels can finally come true. There just won't be any loop de loops. You can drive some the best exotic sports cars or muscle cars in the world at three Texas tracks this fall. The company...
Huh? Beautiful Tudor in Austin, TX Takes a UNIQUE Turn Once You Look Inside [PHOTOS]
At first glance, this $1.5 million dollar Tudor home nestled in the lovely Northwest Hills neighborhood in Austin, TX, is simply beautiful. However, once you walk through the front door... Let's just say it takes an interesting, and perhaps, surprising turn. Personally, I like it. Quite a bit. (Mostly, anyway.)...
Here’s the perfect, last-minute getaway before school starts.
School starts next Wednesday, and if you’re searching for a last-minute getaway to soak up some Texas sun that won’t break the bank, well, we know two things:. 1. It needs to be within driving distance of home. 2. And it needs to have the option of being...
Magnifique: There’s A New French Bakery to Love in Killeen, Texas
I love it when a new locally owned business opens in Killeen, Texas - especially when they serve food. We're a melting pot of a community with so much culinary variety, and now we can add "French bakery" to the list. WHO AND WHAT IS CHIC FRENCH BAKERY IN KILLEEN,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brisket Bandits Hit BBQ Restaurant in Austin, TX Nab 20 Full Briskets
More meat crime is making news, this time in Austin, Texas after 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue in Austin, Texas. Brisket ain't cheap and all totaled up, this heist cost the owners almost $3,000. Brisket Heist. FOX News reports that the brisket bandit hit in the early morning...
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
Saddle Up Killeen, Texas – Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply Is Coming To Town
One thing for certain about Killeen, Texas - it sometimes lacks in the cowboy-friendly department. (And I am not talking about the football team.) But a new place looking to open up soon could change all that. MURDOCH'S RANCH & HOME SUPPLY IS COMING TO KILLEEN, TEXAS. I’m not saying...
RELATED PEOPLE
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Wildfire Alert: Why Your Home Is Facing Danger in Killeen, Texas
You've probably seen the alert on our digital highway signs saying, 'Extreme Wildfire Danger'. It's an issue that is getting closer to home every day. The threat of wildfires in Killeen, Texas residential neighborhoods is increasing, especially since the majority of the surrounding area continues to see no rain. Central...
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
US105
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0