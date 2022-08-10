Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
England heroes Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright on Ballon d'Or shortlist
England's Euro 2022 winners Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright are among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin. Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament as England triumphed on home soil last month. Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal also make the...
SkySports
Raheem Sterling: New Chelsea signing aiming to be leader on return to London as a 'grown adult'
Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a "grown adult". The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City. Sterling said his £47.5million...
SkySports
David de Gea's mistakes cost Manchester United at Brentford but is he suited to Erik ten Hag's style of play?
David de Gea's mistake for the first goal was wretched, an aberration. But it was the role that he played in Brentford’s second goal in this 4-0 thrashing that should worry Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag more. With the centre-backs offering options left and right, Christian Eriksen showed...
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez: Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits targeting Manchester United defender in 4-0 win
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted they targeted Lisandro Martinez in their 4-0 win over Manchester United, as Jamie Redknapp claimed the 5ft 9in defender cannot play at centre-back in the Premier League. Martinez, who was signed for £56.7m from Ajax last month, was taken off at half-time in the defeat...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Robert Lewandowski fires blank on debut as hosts frustrated in La Liga opener
Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday. It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Raphinha.
FIFA・
SkySports
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's side thrashed in west London by brilliant Bees
Erik ten Hag said he could have taken off all of his “naïve” players at half-time after a catalogue of errors put them 4-0 down at the interval against Brentford. In an astonishing first half in some intense west London heat, Manchester United put in one of their worst performances in 30 years of playing in the Premier League - with Ten Hag's mistake-laden side doing their new manager no favours.
SkySports
Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne stars as champions cruise to victory over Cherries
Man City sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League after brushing aside Bournemouth 4-0 despite big-money new signing Erling Haaland failing to score. The Premier League champions produced a blistering first 45 minutes at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, going in 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan (19), Kevin De Bruyne (31) and Phil Foden (37).
SkySports
Mauro Icardi open to move to Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Frenkie de Jong has indicated that Chelsea is his preferred destination should a move to the Premier League materialise in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Coventry City are considering legal action against Wasps after being forced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Wolves 0-0 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic misses late penalty after Jose Sa saves spot-kick in goalless draw at Molineux
Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a late penalty for Fulham as Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa saved his spot-kick to ensure it finished goalless at Molineux. The visitors were awarded an 80th-minute penalty after Rayan Ait-Nouri fouled Bobby De Cordova-Reid but Mitrovic, who scored twice against Liverpool last weekend, saw his penalty saved by Sa.
SkySports
Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future
Jamie Redknapp has backed Harry Kane to sign a new long-term contract at Tottenham after being convinced of the club's ambition under Antonio Conte. Over two years ago, in an interview with Redknapp for Sky Sports, Kane spoke about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and revealed he would be prepared to leave if the team did not progress.
SkySports
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing
Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
SkySports
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds
Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager appears to rule out midfield signing during summer transfer window
Jurgen Klopp believes the solutions to Liverpool’s midfield problems lie within his squad after admitting “it doesn’t look like something will happen” over a summer signing. Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for up to six weeks having limped off with a hamstring injury during their...
SkySports
Rangers 4-0 St Johnstone: Malik Tillman sends Rangers on their way as they return to the top of the Scottish Premiership
Rangers cruised to a four-goal victory over St Johnstone to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership. Malik Tillman, Antonio Colak, Scott Arfield and Tom Lawrence were all on target for the home side, as they built on the momentum from the midweek European win against Union Saint-Gilloise. Tillman...
SkySports
Sergio Gomez: Man City boss Pep Guardiola says left-back will remain at club once £11m move from Anderlecht goes through
Pep Guardiola says imminent new signing Sergio Gomez will remain with the Manchester City first-team squad and compete for the left-back position this season. City agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign Gomez on Thursday, with the 21-year-old due to undergo a medical and complete the move in the next 24-48 hours.
SkySports
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
SkySports
Erik ten Hag: I'm the man to restore the glory days to Manchester United
Without even a moment's hesitation, Erik ten Hag says with utter certainty: "I'm convinced I'll get it done - I did it everywhere." The new Manchester United manager was responding to a question on how long he needs to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford and his answer had echoes of that which Jurgen Klopp gave in his first press conference after being appointed Liverpool manager seven years ago.
SkySports
Fantasy Premier League 22/23: Gameweek 2 tips and advice from experts
With the new Premier League season under way, Sky Sports News has launched a weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our second column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have ten top 10k finishes...
SkySports
Gio van Bronckhorst: Rangers improving with every game; Ceri Bowley joins coaching set-up
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers are sharpening the tools which will be required to cut through St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday. Rangers faced a well-organised and sturdy Kilmarnock side in Govan last week but came away with a 2-0 cinch Premiership win. The victory, sealed by a late Alfredo...
Comments / 0