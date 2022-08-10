ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Adrien Rabiot
SkySports

Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Robert Lewandowski fires blank on debut as hosts frustrated in La Liga opener

Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday. It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Raphinha.
FIFA
SkySports

Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's side thrashed in west London by brilliant Bees

Erik ten Hag said he could have taken off all of his “naïve” players at half-time after a catalogue of errors put them 4-0 down at the interval against Brentford. In an astonishing first half in some intense west London heat, Manchester United put in one of their worst performances in 30 years of playing in the Premier League - with Ten Hag's mistake-laden side doing their new manager no favours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne stars as champions cruise to victory over Cherries

Man City sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League after brushing aside Bournemouth 4-0 despite big-money new signing Erling Haaland failing to score. The Premier League champions produced a blistering first 45 minutes at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, going in 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan (19), Kevin De Bruyne (31) and Phil Foden (37).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mauro Icardi open to move to Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Frenkie de Jong has indicated that Chelsea is his preferred destination should a move to the Premier League materialise in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Coventry City are considering legal action against Wasps after being forced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#United The Old Trafford#Juventus#European
SkySports

Wolves 0-0 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic misses late penalty after Jose Sa saves spot-kick in goalless draw at Molineux

Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a late penalty for Fulham as Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa saved his spot-kick to ensure it finished goalless at Molineux. The visitors were awarded an 80th-minute penalty after Rayan Ait-Nouri fouled Bobby De Cordova-Reid but Mitrovic, who scored twice against Liverpool last weekend, saw his penalty saved by Sa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future

Jamie Redknapp has backed Harry Kane to sign a new long-term contract at Tottenham after being convinced of the club's ambition under Antonio Conte. Over two years ago, in an interview with Redknapp for Sky Sports, Kane spoke about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and revealed he would be prepared to leave if the team did not progress.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing

Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds

Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Sergio Gomez: Man City boss Pep Guardiola says left-back will remain at club once £11m move from Anderlecht goes through

Pep Guardiola says imminent new signing Sergio Gomez will remain with the Manchester City first-team squad and compete for the left-back position this season. City agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign Gomez on Thursday, with the 21-year-old due to undergo a medical and complete the move in the next 24-48 hours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Erik ten Hag: I'm the man to restore the glory days to Manchester United

Without even a moment's hesitation, Erik ten Hag says with utter certainty: "I'm convinced I'll get it done - I did it everywhere." The new Manchester United manager was responding to a question on how long he needs to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford and his answer had echoes of that which Jurgen Klopp gave in his first press conference after being appointed Liverpool manager seven years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy