The first North Carolinian to ever be elected as leader of the National Wildlife Federation’s Board of Directors hails from Asheville. John Robbins, a lifelong conservationist and outdoorsman, has served on the NWF board since 2017 and was elected eastern vice-chairman in 2019. He played a lead role with pioneering conservationist Dr. Mamie Parker in launching the Create Safe Spaces series, a multi-year initiative highlighting and addressing the unique challenges and barriers Black people face in safely accessing and enjoying green spaces. Robbins was elected at NWF’s annual meeting to serve one year as chair-elect and will assume the chairman role in June 2023.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO