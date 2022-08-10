Read full article on original website
School systems still hiring
With the beginning of the school year right around the corner, school systems across North Carolina are struggling to fill a wide range of positions. Schools in the western part of the state are no different, and every school system in The Smoky Mountain News’ coverage area has several positions still open.
Haywood Schools superintendent announces retirement
Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement earlier today in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective Nov. 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin the process of hiring a new Superintendent. Dr. Nolte has worked for 38 years. He came to the school system...
DOJ awards $1-million-dollar grant to support Haywood students
A recent federal grant award for the Preventing School Violence initiative was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice to the Thirtieth Judicial District Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Alliance in partnership with Haywood County Schools and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The grant award, in the amount of $1...
WNC counties eligible for the Agricultural Crop Loss Program
N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced that farmers in 11 additional counties are eligible for the Western N.C. Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses due to flooding and excessive rain from Tropical Storm Fred and an April 2021 freeze and frost. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. A total of $10 million is available.
The importance of streamside vegetation
Some people consider streamside vegetation a nuisance in need of being cut back. However, it serves a valuable purpose. It decreases pollution, erosion and keeps sunlight from reaching the stream. Haywood County freshwaters are considered cold water streams. If there isn’t enough streamside vegetation to reduce sunlight and stormwater runoff,...
Asheville man to be first N.C. chair for National Wildlife Federation
The first North Carolinian to ever be elected as leader of the National Wildlife Federation’s Board of Directors hails from Asheville. John Robbins, a lifelong conservationist and outdoorsman, has served on the NWF board since 2017 and was elected eastern vice-chairman in 2019. He played a lead role with pioneering conservationist Dr. Mamie Parker in launching the Create Safe Spaces series, a multi-year initiative highlighting and addressing the unique challenges and barriers Black people face in safely accessing and enjoying green spaces. Robbins was elected at NWF’s annual meeting to serve one year as chair-elect and will assume the chairman role in June 2023.
Junaluska Leadership Award presented to Long-time supporters
Long-time Lake Junaluska supporters Steve Berwager and husband-and-wife Bernie and Snookie Brown are the 2022 recipients of the Junaluska Leadership Award, an honor bestowed annually during Associates Celebration Weekend at Lake Junaluska. Associates Celebration Weekend is a gathering of charitable supporters of Lake Junaluska, and the award recognizes strong leaders...
Work/Life Balance Job Fair to be held Thursday
Mountain Area Workforce Development will be holding a Work/Life-Balance Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Expo Building (Gate 5), 775 Boylston Highway in Fletcher. The Gate 5 entrance is located across from the Asheville Regional Airport. This...
Cherokee museum granted land use permit for future collections facility
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has issued a land use permit allowing the Museum of the Cherokee Indian to operate an offsite facility housing Museum collections, archives, and Tribal artifacts. The permit follows a February resolution that designated a piece of land in Swain County, near Bryson City, for the future building.
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
Haywood Builders sold to Southeast Building Supply
Haywood Builders Supply, a longtime staple in the county, has been sold to Southeast Building Supply Interests — but customers aren’t likely to see too many visible changes. The announcement was made last month in an open letter from SBSI President Roger Farmer and Haywood Builders Supply President...
This must be the place: When the west was wild and the land was free, how a western word would travel for a country mile
Once the paved road turned to dirt, I noticed a small pull-off to the right. Putting the ole Tacoma in park, I emerged from the vehicle and could hear the sounds of passing cars on the Blue Ridge Parkway just above me and through the nearby tree line on this lazy Monday afternoon.
Tribe to partner on $650 million Virginia casino complex
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will partner with Caesars Entertainment Inc on a $650 million casino resort in Danville, Virginia, Caesars announced today. The project will break ground this week. “This venture is a vital opportunity for our nation and our people,” said EBCI Principal Chief Richard Sneed. “We...
Rising songwriter rolls into Franklin
Kentucky singer-songwriter Dalton Mills will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the side lawn at Yonder Community Market in Franklin. Originally from Middlesboro, Kentucky, Mills now calls East Tennessee home. With a unique and mesmerizing style of Americana/indie-folk, he’s a rising name in the musical circles of Southern Appalachia and beyond.
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
Asheville Comic Hits the Big Stage
Each year, hundreds of comedians from across the country compete for the chance to perform at the nationally acclaimed Asheville Comedy Festival, and each year just over 50 are chosen. This year, the lone local chosen to perform is Marlene Thompson. “I feel really fortunate. I was a little shocked...
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Now Operational at Town Hall
The Town of Franklin partnered with Duke Energy to install a level 3 fast-charging station in the town hall parking lot. Town Planner/IT Director Justin Setser worked closely with Duke to have the installation done without cost to taxpayers. This is a fast-charging station, and the cost is set through...
HART presents ‘The Book of Will’
A stage production of “The Book of Will” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 19-20, 25-27 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 14, 21 and 28 at the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre in Waynesville. Set in 1616, “The Book of Will” tells the story of how the...
