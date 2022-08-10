Read full article on original website
The Verge
Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time
If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
'GTA 6' Getting New Cities In Single Player DLC, Claims Leak
Last month, a whole load of (unofficial) details about GTA VI surfaced online by way of a Bloomberg report, and there was a lot to unpack. Assuming they’re true, we’ll be seeing a dynamic duo of leading characters, including a Latina woman, and an absolutely huge world - it apparently has more interior locations than GTA V, which was already ginormous.
dotesports.com
Kirby’s Dream Buffet gets a release date—and it’s sooner than players thought
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which is a Kirby-themed game that borrows the successful obstacle course based model of Fall Guys, got a release date today, and players won’t need to wait long to get their hands on it. Nintendo told players today that the game will be in their...
The User Spent $100,000 On Diablo Immortal, But He Has No One To Battle In PVP Because H Has Become Too Powerful
A terrible situation happened in Diablo Immortal: a fan who had spent over $100,000 on the game and had upgraded it to the point where it was unplayable in PvP mode. If Blizzard Entertainment does not resolve the issue, the User known by the handle jtisallbusiness will seek legal counsel. Unfortunately, even after waiting for two to three days, the unfortunate guy can still not discover the perfect match. While the pumping system functions as it should, other users condemn the sad player’s acts while pointing out that he is solely responsible for them.
dotesports.com
Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia
It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
Collider
'Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind' Gets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Release in October
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the latest entry in the animated film series based on the iconic fighting game franchise, has just had its release date announced by Warner Bros. The upcoming third installment in the series starring the blind warrior Kenshi Takahashi will arrive on digital on October 9, with it releasing on 4K UHD Blu-ray a few days later on October 11.
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
dotesports.com
Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status
Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
dotesports.com
How to unlock Swarm in Call of Duty Mobile
Scorestreaks are an essential part of the multiplayer experience in Call of Duty: Mobile. While you’ll gain access to useful perks after racking up a few eliminations, increasing your score further will allow you to gain access to deadlier scorestreak bonuses. Swarm was introduced to CoD: Mobile during its...
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra 3.13 Patch Preview teases big meta changes
Riot Games dropped a visual layout of every Legends of Runeterra balance change taking place in Patch 3.13, showcasing nerfs and buffs that are guaranteed to shake up the Forces From Beyond meta. Scheduled to take place on Aug. 17, Patch 3.13 is packed with nerfs and buffs that have...
dotesports.com
The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles
In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
dotesports.com
All Tower of Fantasy servers in each region
The global launch of Tower of Fantasy has arrived and players from around the world are excited. The mobile multiplayer RPG from Perfect World was released on PC and mobile devices on Aug. 10, and the over 4 million users who have pre-registered indicate that anticipation is high. The game...
dotesports.com
League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch
The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today. For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.
dotesports.com
Vantage point: ImperialHal, NiceWigg, and more sound off on Apex’s newest legend
Vantage is now live in Apex Legends, with a big gun strapped to her back and a fuzzy bat at her side. The recon character is made for sniping and scouting, able to easily see enemies and identify vital information about them and their squad from far away. As is...
dotesports.com
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error
After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
dotesports.com
How to get Potent Omnium Crystal in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is an action-role-playing game set in the dystopian world of Aida. As players adventure through these Omnium-rich but not catastrophically affected lands, they’ll encounter a wide variety of enemies, unlock and upgrade new skills, and interact with everything the world has to offer. Throughout one’s time...
dotesports.com
Riot experimenting with items, meta champions, potential ‘pets’ in 2023 changes to League’s jungle position
Riot Games has published a developer update detailing some of the early changes coming to the jungle role in League of Legends. Some iteration of these updates and alterations are expected to go live when the 2023 preseason patch drops later this year. One of the most important factors Riot...
dotesports.com
How to see chat logs in League of Legends
A League of Legends match typically lasts around 25 to 30 minutes. A lot can happen in half an hour and all of it will be recorded in the in-game chat. Riot Games keeps the logs of all the games in League, including everything that goes into the chat boxes. If someone decides to ‘grief’ a match or be mean in the chat, they’ll be on record for everything they type.
dotesports.com
Former CoD world champion Parasite open to coaching, analyst position in Call of Duty League
Former Call of Duty pro Parasite reiterated his desire to become a coach or analyst for a Call of Duty League team. The 28-year-old retired from CoD as a player in January 2022 after playing for numerous organizations throughout his 13-year career, including Team Envy, FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, Complexity, and Evil Geniuses. He is most known, however, for winning the first CoD Champs tournament in 2013 alongside Karma, KiLLa, and MiRx under the Fariko Impact banner.
dotesports.com
‘This is a pay-to-win gacha game’: Asmongold gives early Tower of Fantasy review
Tower of Fantasy has recently been released for western audiences to enjoy, and popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has been playing since its launch on June 10. Continuing the theme of reviewing every game that crosses his path, Asmongold has given fans his early thoughts on the game. Asmongold played Tower...
