ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
musictimes.com
Madonna Reveals She ‘Worships’ THIS Artist, Wants To Collaborate With Him
Madonna may be working in the music industry for the past four decades, but she still wants to collaborate with younger artists. In an interview on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the 63-year-old pop royalty revealed that there is one person she wants to collaborate with, Kendrick Lamar. She...
musictimes.com
Roger Taylor Says THIS Queen Song Is The Hardest One To Play — What Is It?
Roger Taylor, despite being a longtime drummer, found it hard to play one particular song by Queen. Among the UK-based bands, Queen became one of the most famous that also conquered the global music scene. Since its debut in 1970, the band continues to play in several events despite losing Freddie Mercury (who died in 1991) and John Deacon (who already retired).
musictimes.com
Ex-Bassist of Megadeth David Ellefson Still 'Hurting' Over Dismissal?
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson comments on his dismissal from Dave Mustaine's band and discusses his approach to dealing with adversity. David Ellefson has pondered on his expulsion from Megadeth and shared his perspective on dealing with adverse events. The former Megadeth bassist was forced to leave the band in...
musictimes.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Ungrateful' to Fans, Insults Those Who Adore the Bassist?
Flea, bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, dislikes posing for photographs with members of the public and claims that people requesting photos with the band "ruin" encounters for the musicians. One Twitter user told the 59-year-old singer that his remarks have caused some online debate among music enthusiasts. "Standing...
musictimes.com
Bright Eyes 2022: New Music, Albums, Tours, and More
American indie rock band Bright Eyes released rerecordings of their previous albums. "A Collection of Of Songs Recorded 1995-1997," "Letting Off The Happiness," and "Fevers and Mirrors" in May. The three-piece band announced that the next set of "companion" albums would be coming soon, and it will be including new...
musictimes.com
Beyonce Drops MASSIVE Teaser for 'Renaissance' Visuals As Fans Await "Break My Soul' MV
Although Beyoncé is yet to release the "Break My Soul" music video, it is possible that it will do so in the near future, along with the visuals for all the other songs part of the widely loved "Renaissance" album. A few weeks after the release of "Renaissance" in...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ENGAGED? Truth Behind Engagement Buzzes Revealed
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn continue to deal with engagement rumors surrounding their relationship. In the past months, Swift and Alwyn have been subject to buzzes as their fans and shippers want to see them start their own family soon. Amid those talks, the couple remains silent but shows their closeness even more instead.
musictimes.com
Normani Hits Back at Fan Accusing Her of Not Being Passionate Enough
Since Fifth Harmony disbanded years ago, Normani has made a name for herself as a solo artist. However, fans are still waiting for her to release a debut album as she's been dropping singles since leaving the group. More recently, a fan called her out for not being passionate about...
musictimes.com
Joe Keery Wants Fans to Disassociate His Djo Music Persona From ‘Stranger Things’ Role
If you're a die-hard "Stranger Things" fan, you probably know that most of the show's cast members are heavily involved in the music scene. Joe Keery, who plays the role of Steve Harrington, is not an exception as he's been releasing music for years under the name Djo. In an...
musictimes.com
New Years Day New Music 2022: 'Hurts Like Hell' is Rock Band's LOUD Comeback After 3 Years
Hurts Like Hell is the first new music from New Years Day in three years, and it's intense. The lyrics proves it, the music video shows it. The California quintet's latest song, "Hurts Like Hell," opens with the lyrics, "I've got a fucked-up complex, I want what makes me damaged / The deeper I fall in this cycle, I just can't deny / I must be outta my mind, 'cause when you dig in the knife I kinda like it."
musictimes.com
Post Malone Meets Ozzy Osbourne: Rapper Frantic Upon Facing Rock Legend
Post Malone's documentary "Runaway" will be released this week and he dropped a short clip from the movie that shows him being frantic upon meeting one of his idols, Ozzy Osbourne. In a teaser posted on Freevee's YouTube channel, the rapper met his inspiration after being featured on his third...
musictimes.com
Corey Taylor’s Son Griffin Unsure of Music Career Until THIS Happened
Corey Taylor's son Griffin Taylor appeared to have followed his father's footsteps while growing up, but little did fans know that the young rocker didn't have plans to pursue music until a significant thing happened to him. According to Loudwire, Griffin is unsure of his music career before he formed...
musictimes.com
Bill Pitman Cause of Death: Wrecking Crew Guitarist Dead at 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist who contributed countless songs for TV series and films, died. He was 102. The New York Times (via Deadline) first announced Pitman's death, saying that the musician died at his home in La Quinta, California. The news outlet received further details from his wife, Janet Pitman,...
