ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Former CoD world champion Parasite open to coaching, analyst position in Call of Duty League

Former Call of Duty pro Parasite reiterated his desire to become a coach or analyst for a Call of Duty League team. The 28-year-old retired from CoD as a player in January 2022 after playing for numerous organizations throughout his 13-year career, including Team Envy, FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, Complexity, and Evil Geniuses. He is most known, however, for winning the first CoD Champs tournament in 2013 alongside Karma, KiLLa, and MiRx under the Fariko Impact banner.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Spirit#Tundra#Video Game#Dota 2#The International 2022#The Arlington Major#Og#Arling Major#Psg Lgd#Chinese
dotesports.com

All Tower of Fantasy servers in each region

The global launch of Tower of Fantasy has arrived and players from around the world are excited. The mobile multiplayer RPG from Perfect World was released on PC and mobile devices on Aug. 10, and the over 4 million users who have pre-registered indicate that anticipation is high. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix: Volume 3 event is live

They say the third time’s the charm. For Overwatch players looking for one last chance to grab skins from the base game before Overwatch 2 takes over on Oct. 4, the Anniversary Remix: Volume 3 event has to be the lucky one. The event, which “unvaults” multiple weekly event...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

How to see chat logs in League of Legends

A League of Legends match typically lasts around 25 to 30 minutes. A lot can happen in half an hour and all of it will be recorded in the in-game chat. Riot Games keeps the logs of all the games in League, including everything that goes into the chat boxes. If someone decides to ‘grief’ a match or be mean in the chat, they’ll be on record for everything they type.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All MTG Arena Alchemy nerfs and buffs before Standard 2022 rotation

Changes to Alchemy Draft should open up the meta. Wizards of the Coast is looking to improve Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Draft with a significant number of MTG Arena Draft balance changes, along with two Constructed adjustments heading into the release of Dominaria United and Standard 2022 rotation. Scheduled...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Potent Omnium Crystal in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is an action-role-playing game set in the dystopian world of Aida. As players adventure through these Omnium-rich but not catastrophically affected lands, they’ll encounter a wide variety of enemies, unlock and upgrade new skills, and interact with everything the world has to offer. Throughout one’s time...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Golden Guardians dismisses longtime League esports GM Danan Flander after 4 consecutive losing seasons

Golden Guardians has relieved its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander of his duties, the organization announced today. Flander had served as the GM of Golden Guardians since the 2019 LCS season. During his tenure, he led the team to five LCS playoff appearances. The team’s best season under his direction came in 2020 when Golden Guardians finished just two series away from an appearance at the League World Championship.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAN’

Wordle had a large number of players around the world interact with each other while trying to find the correct answer in less than six attempts each day. Since the game’s difficulty is tied to the correct word of the day, many players believe Wordle has been getting more difficult for some time now, as they notice an increasing number of not-so-common words as answers.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Draven key to EDG’s sweep over Anyone’s Legend in 2022 LPL Summer Split

This was EDG’s final group stage matchup in the 2022 LPL Summer Split and the 2021 Worlds champions showed they can still dominate Summoner’s Rift. The team was able to register an easy 2-0 series victory over the out-of-form Anyone’s Legend lineup, ending their group stage run with a four-game win streak.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT devs have taken ‘wrong’ approach to Chamber nerfs, FaZe dicey says

FaZe Clan’s Quan “dicey” Tran has voiced his concerns about the changes made to VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber in the latest patch. The 19-year-old pro player called out the developers for nerfing the wrong abilities. “They’re [Riot Games] doing it wrong,” dicey said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy