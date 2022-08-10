Read full article on original website
Related
Cassie and the Lights review – family drama glows in the darkness
Alex Howarth’s hugely moving play has plenty of humour and a homemade aesthetic, while asking tough questions about parenting and the law
musictimes.com
Bella Poarch ‘Dolls’: Singer Wants Fans To ‘Feel Empowered’ by Listening to New EP
Bella Poarch is taking over the music industry again as she released a new extended play and a brand new music video. According to NME, the TikTok star's new EP is titled "Dolls" and the music video for her song "Living Hell" is available for streaming on YouTube. The new...
musictimes.com
Is This The REAL Reason Why '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Could Not Be Released?
Millions of Swifties worldwide have been waiting for the big news when "1989 (Taylor's Version)" will be released. But four singles from the album released already, and the parent album is still nowhere to be found. It has not yet been confirmed that "1989 (Taylor's Version)" would be the next...
musictimes.com
Beyonce Drops MASSIVE Teaser for 'Renaissance' Visuals As Fans Await "Break My Soul' MV
Although Beyoncé is yet to release the "Break My Soul" music video, it is possible that it will do so in the near future, along with the visuals for all the other songs part of the widely loved "Renaissance" album. A few weeks after the release of "Renaissance" in...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Can Win An Oscar Award? 'All Too Well' Short Film Qualified
In November 2021, Taylor Swift released "All Too Well: The Short Film." It features her beloved track "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Three Oscar categories recognize shorts-best live-action short, best documentary short, and best animated short. These are films that run...
NFL・
musictimes.com
Mattel Sues Rap Snacks for Using Trademark Without Permission: Is Nicki Minaj To Blame?
Rap Snacks is facing legal heat from Mattel after the latter sues them over allegedly using one of their trademarks on their products without their permission. In Nicki Minaj's latest rap snack release, she is wearing the iconic Barbie brand as her necklace bling, and the trademark's name was used as their flavor "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle."
musictimes.com
Shawn Mendes Triggered By Ex Camila Cabello, Dating Around While on a Music Career Hiatus?
Was he triggered by his ex Camila Cabello to focus on his own love life? After cancelling his tours to focus on his mental health -- which he started by going to the beach and having fun, reports had it that he joined the world of dating too. The timing...
A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Joe Jonas Reveals How Jonas Brothers Got Together Again After Forming DNCE
Years ago, many fans lost hope when Joe Jonas formed the band DNCE as many of them thought he won't be reunited with his brothers to do music anymore. However, he proved his supporters wrong as they did a massive comeback. In an interview with People Magazine, the 32-year-old musician...
musictimes.com
Jamie Campbell Bower New Song: Singer Shocks Fans With Dark Vocals, Sinister Music Video
After playing the role of Vecna, the Upside Down's most feared creature from "Stranger Things," Jamie Campbell Bower is ready to takeover the music industry as he released a new song and music video. According to Loudwire, the 33-year-old actor dropped a song titled "I Am" which was accompanied with...
musictimes.com
Bad Bunny Net Worth 2022: New Restaurant, $3M Bugatti Possible Because of Sold-Out Concerts
After taking over music and touring, it seems like Bad Bunny is now taking over the culinary world as he opened his new restaurant in Miami, Florida - Gekkō. Bad Bunny's newest venture opened last Thursday night, not more than a week since Beyonce lynched him at the top spot of the Billboard 200 charts after a seven-week run at No. 1.
musictimes.com
New Years Day New Music 2022: 'Hurts Like Hell' is Rock Band's LOUD Comeback After 3 Years
Hurts Like Hell is the first new music from New Years Day in three years, and it's intense. The lyrics proves it, the music video shows it. The California quintet's latest song, "Hurts Like Hell," opens with the lyrics, "I've got a fucked-up complex, I want what makes me damaged / The deeper I fall in this cycle, I just can't deny / I must be outta my mind, 'cause when you dig in the knife I kinda like it."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Bill Pitman Cause of Death: Wrecking Crew Guitarist Dead at 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist who contributed countless songs for TV series and films, died. He was 102. The New York Times (via Deadline) first announced Pitman's death, saying that the musician died at his home in La Quinta, California. The news outlet received further details from his wife, Janet Pitman,...
Comments / 0