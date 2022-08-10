Hurts Like Hell is the first new music from New Years Day in three years, and it's intense. The lyrics proves it, the music video shows it. The California quintet's latest song, "Hurts Like Hell," opens with the lyrics, "I've got a fucked-up complex, I want what makes me damaged / The deeper I fall in this cycle, I just can't deny / I must be outta my mind, 'cause when you dig in the knife I kinda like it."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO