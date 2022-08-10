ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Is This The REAL Reason Why '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Could Not Be Released?

Millions of Swifties worldwide have been waiting for the big news when "1989 (Taylor's Version)" will be released. But four singles from the album released already, and the parent album is still nowhere to be found. It has not yet been confirmed that "1989 (Taylor's Version)" would be the next...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ronald Isley
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Rihanna
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Scott Storch
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Trey Songz
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Drake
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift Can Win An Oscar Award? 'All Too Well' Short Film Qualified

In November 2021, Taylor Swift released "All Too Well: The Short Film." It features her beloved track "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Three Oscar categories recognize shorts-best live-action short, best documentary short, and best animated short. These are films that run...
NFL
musictimes.com

Mattel Sues Rap Snacks for Using Trademark Without Permission: Is Nicki Minaj To Blame?

Rap Snacks is facing legal heat from Mattel after the latter sues them over allegedly using one of their trademarks on their products without their permission. In Nicki Minaj's latest rap snack release, she is wearing the iconic Barbie brand as her necklace bling, and the trademark's name was used as their flavor "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Collab#Iheartradio#Ronaldisley#Variety#Renaissance
musictimes.com

Joe Jonas Reveals How Jonas Brothers Got Together Again After Forming DNCE

Years ago, many fans lost hope when Joe Jonas formed the band DNCE as many of them thought he won't be reunited with his brothers to do music anymore. However, he proved his supporters wrong as they did a massive comeback. In an interview with People Magazine, the 32-year-old musician...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

New Years Day New Music 2022: 'Hurts Like Hell' is Rock Band's LOUD Comeback After 3 Years

Hurts Like Hell is the first new music from New Years Day in three years, and it's intense. The lyrics proves it, the music video shows it. The California quintet's latest song, "Hurts Like Hell," opens with the lyrics, "I've got a fucked-up complex, I want what makes me damaged / The deeper I fall in this cycle, I just can't deny / I must be outta my mind, 'cause when you dig in the knife I kinda like it."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Bill Pitman Cause of Death: Wrecking Crew Guitarist Dead at 102

Bill Pitman, a guitarist who contributed countless songs for TV series and films, died. He was 102. The New York Times (via Deadline) first announced Pitman's death, saying that the musician died at his home in La Quinta, California. The news outlet received further details from his wife, Janet Pitman,...
LA QUINTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy