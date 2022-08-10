Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Oil Rig Headed to Drill in South Africa's Litigious Waters
A rig hired by Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. and partners is headed for waters off South Africa, where a surge of legal moves to block fossil-fuel exploration has taken place. Community and environmental activists have blocked two seismic surveys through lawsuits since December, including one commissioned by Shell Plc. The groups have cited risks to marine life and criticized consultation processes.
rigzone.com
Saipem Gets $900MM Deal On Angolan Non-Associated Gas Project
Saipem has secured three new engineering and construction contracts, one onshore and two offshore Angola. — Italian oilfield services firm Saipem has secured three new engineering and construction contracts, one onshore and two offshore Angola. Saipem said that the contracts were with the New Gas Consortium comprised of Azule...
rigzone.com
Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
rigzone.com
McDermott Gets Another Deal For Work On QatarEnergy North Field
McDermott International has been awarded an FEED contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project. — A global provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project.
rigzone.com
Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
Asian buyers have snapped up a huge volume of cheap US oil early in the latest trading cycle for spot physical barrels, raising the prospect of reduced demand for Middle Eastern crude. South Korean and Indian oil refiners have so far purchased around 16-to-18 million barrels of US crude this...
rigzone.com
Oil Falls Friday but Posts Weekly Gain
Oil declined Friday but still posted a weekly gain as traders weighed the prospects of higher demand this winter against the potential for Iranian supply to return. West Texas Intermediate futures ended the week 3.5% higher after losing 2.4% Friday. Iran said it could accept a European Union-brokered nuclear deal if it receives certain guarantees. The prospect of more oil supply wiped out all gains earlier in the session.
rigzone.com
Boris Johnson And Energy Firms Meet As UK Winter Crisis Looms
Boris Johnson held talks with energy companies to discuss how they plan to spend their bumper profits and help UK households struggling with the soaring cost of living. — Boris Johnson held talks with energy companies to discuss how they plan to spend their bumper profits and explore ways to help UK households struggling with the soaring cost of living.
rigzone.com
Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
Gasoline and oil prices should bounce back through the end of the year as the market still needs to balance rising demand and tight supplies, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Brent oil futures could go as high as $130 per barrel, with retail gasoline prices in the US surging...
rigzone.com
Neptune Posts Strong H1 Figures Backed by High Commodity Prices
Neptune Energy reported revenues for the half year at $2.06 billion and a net income of $761.7 million, rising significantly from the respective 2021 figures. — Neptune Energy boasted good operational and financial performance in the first half of the year. The company’s revenues climbed from $874.2 million in H1 2021 to $2.06 billion for the first six months of 2022.
rigzone.com
Thousands To Protest UK Government Sanctioning Jackdaw Field
From August 20 to August 27, 'thousands of people across the UK' will protest the recently green-lit Jackdaw project and all new oil and gas fields. From August 20 to August 27, ‘thousands of people across the UK’ will protest the recently green-lit Jackdaw project and all new oil and gas fields.
rigzone.com
Trans Mountain Corporation Appoints New President and CEO
The board of directors of Trans Mountain Corporation (TMC) have announced the appointment of Dawn Farrell to the position of president and chief executive Officer and member of the board of directors, effective August 15. Farrell’s appointment follows a February announcement from the TMC board that Ian Anderson would retire...
rigzone.com
Oil Price Rally Explained
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on the latest crude oil market moves, inventory trends, demand expectations and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: 88 Energy Makes Billion Barrel Oil Announcement and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development.
rigzone.com
First Hydrogen Bunkering License Issued in the Netherlands
The IJmond Environmental Service, on behalf of Velsen Municipality, has granted the first hydrogen bunkering license in the Netherlands. — Windcat Workboats will be able to bunker the Hydrocat 48 with hydrogen in the port of Ijmuiden as the IJmond Environmental Service, on behalf of Velsen Municipality, has granted the first hydrogen bunkering license in the Netherlands.
rigzone.com
USA Gasoline Price Drops to Under $4
The U.S. regular average gasoline price dropped to under $4 per gallon on Thursday, according to the AAA gas prices website. Thursday’s average was $3.990 per gallon, down from the previous day’s average of $4.010 per gallon, Thursday’s week ago average of $4.139 per gallon and Thursday’s month ago average of $4.678 per gallon, the AAA site showed. Thursday’s year ago average was $3.185 per gallon, while the highest recorded average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. was seen on June 14 - at $5.016 per gallon - the AAA site highlighted.
