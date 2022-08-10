ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $7,000.00 in cash, for Lot 45, Bear Pen (PIN#7545-59-8661), containing 0.88 acres located in Mountain Township, recorded in Deed Book 2193, Page 867 office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 23e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

WNC counties eligible for the Agricultural Crop Loss Program

N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced that farmers in 11 additional counties are eligible for the Western N.C. Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses due to flooding and excessive rain from Tropical Storm Fred and an April 2021 freeze and frost. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. A total of $10 million is available.
MACON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Cherokee museum granted land use permit for future collections facility

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has issued a land use permit allowing the Museum of the Cherokee Indian to operate an offsite facility housing Museum collections, archives, and Tribal artifacts. The permit follows a February resolution that designated a piece of land in Swain County, near Bryson City, for the future building.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Tribe to partner on $650 million Virginia casino complex

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will partner with Caesars Entertainment Inc on a $650 million casino resort in Danville, Virginia, Caesars announced today. The project will break ground this week. “This venture is a vital opportunity for our nation and our people,” said EBCI Principal Chief Richard Sneed. “We...
DANVILLE, VA
Smoky Mountain News

School systems still hiring

With the beginning of the school year right around the corner, school systems across North Carolina are struggling to fill a wide range of positions. Schools in the western part of the state are no different, and every school system in The Smoky Mountain News’ coverage area has several positions still open.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

JCPS more than doubles preschool capacity

Jackson County Public Schools has more than doubled its preschool capacity prior to the start of the new school year thanks to donations from the Dogwood Health Trust and the Blue Ridge School Education Foundation. “I believe, and I think you all do too, that pre-K lays that foundation for...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

DOJ awards $1-million-dollar grant to support Haywood students

A recent federal grant award for the Preventing School Violence initiative was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice to the Thirtieth Judicial District Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Alliance in partnership with Haywood County Schools and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The grant award, in the amount of $1...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY FILE NO.: 22-SP-26 WYATT LEWIS QUEEN

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY FILE NO.: 22-SP-26 WYATT LEWIS QUEEN v. ARIEL FISHER & JAMISON LASSITER TO: JAMISON LASSITER TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is the legitimation of a minor child. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than 40 days from the first date of this publication, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This is the 8th day of August 2022. Tim Lewis, Esq. Attorney for Petitioner Law Office of Nathan Earwood 461 E. Main St. Sylva, NC 28779 23-25e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Work/Life Balance Job Fair to be held Thursday

Mountain Area Workforce Development will be holding a Work/Life-Balance Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Expo Building (Gate 5), 775 Boylston Highway in Fletcher. The Gate 5 entrance is located across from the Asheville Regional Airport. This...
FLETCHER, NC
my40.tv

Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Now Operational at Town Hall

The Town of Franklin partnered with Duke Energy to install a level 3 fast-charging station in the town hall parking lot. Town Planner/IT Director Justin Setser worked closely with Duke to have the installation done without cost to taxpayers. This is a fast-charging station, and the cost is set through...
FRANKLIN, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift

Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
my40.tv

New GOP candidate enters Buncombe County sheriff's race

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new candidate in the race for Buncombe County sheriff. Republican Jeff Worley announced Aug. 1 that he was dropping out of the race for undisclosed health reasons. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Buncombe County Republican Party nominated Trey McDonald to take his...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training

Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
SYLVA, NC

