Get 30% off Weber BBQs at B&Q, ready for the UK heatwave

The UK is being hit with another heatwave this week, and we’re already experiencing some record hot temperatures. Many of us are looking forward to heading out into the garden this weekend, and there's no better way to enjoy the sun than firing up the BBQ.

If your old BBQ could do with an upgrade, B&Q have some amazing deals running on its website, including 30% off select gas, charcoal and electric BBQs. One of the most popular BBQ and grill companies, Weber is heavily featured in the sale, with some of the best deals available on their Premium, Spirit, Traveler and Original models.

Get 30% off select BBQs at B&Q

While we’re all excited to get out in the sun, it goes without saying that you need to be careful in this heat and BBQs are no exception. Before we get into what you can find in the sale, if you’re planning on using a BBQ this weekend, we want to encourage you to only use it in a safe, secure space and to avoid using disposable BBQs, as these are causing fires to break out across the UK.

Now onto the sale! This BBQ sale from B&Q is offering 30% off select BBQs from a range of brands, including Weber, GoodHome, Natrona and more. At T3, we’re big fans of Weber so we’ll be focusing on these deals in this post, but you can find record low prices on a range of gas, charcoal and electric models from different brands.

Weber is an incredibly reliable company that makes grills, BBQs and smokers that will last for years to come. Multiple Weber BBQs have made the list in our guides to the best barbecues and best portable barbecues so you know you’re getting a quality piece of equipment when you buy from Weber.

This sale is exclusively for online customers only and ends on Monday 15th August, meaning you have just a few days to take advantage of these huge discounts. On Weber BBQs alone, shoppers can save up to £150 on a new BBQ set-up so this sale is definitely worth checking out and can get you outdoor dining ready for the rest of the summer.

Below, we’ve highlighted the best deals on Weber BBQs at B&Q . We’ve calculated the price drop for you but the discount will be applied at the checkout once you’ve added your BBQ of choice to your basket.

Weber Performer GBS Charcoal Barbecue: was £495, now £346.50 at B&Q

Save £148.50 on the Weber Performer GBS Charcoal Barbecue at B&Q. This authentic charcoal BBQ has a wide cooking grate and grill space so you can cook multiple foods at a time. It also comes with a built-in lid thermometer for easy temperature monitoring and control, and has plenty of storage space for your tools, racks and more. Deal ends 15th August 2022 . View Deal

Weber Traveler LP BLK Gas Barbecue: was £500, now £350 at B&Q

The 5-star Weber Traveler has had a £150 price cut at B&Q. In our Weber Traveler review , we found that this gas barbecue is “a practical and efficient gas barbecue, combing a generous cooking area with minimal storage footprint.” We were also impressed with its well-engineered, deckchair-esque folding mechanism and enjoyed how easy it was to wheel around. Deal ends 15th August 2022 . View Deal

Weber Original E5730 Charcoal Barbecue: was £295, now £206.50 at B&Q

For a more traditional looking BBQ set-up, check out the Weber Original which is now 30% off at B&Q. This BBQ can cook for up to 13 people and features a plated steel hinged cooking grate and charcoal rails. It’s versatile, convenient and fits nicely into any outdoor space. Deal ends 15th August 2022 . View Deal

Weber Spirit E-215 GBS Gas Barbecue: was £675, now £472.50 at B&Q

If you’re looking for a BBQ which is more high tech and premium, look no further than the Weber Spirit E-215 GBS Gas Barbecue. It has a huge cooking space, warming racks and is equipped with two foldable side tables. It’s the perfect BBQ set-up for maximum storage and serving capabilities. Deal ends 15th August 2022 . View Deal

Weber Smokey Joe Charcoal Portable Barbecue: was £98, now £68.60 at B&Q

For people on a tight budget, the Weber Smokey Joe Charcoal Portable Barbecue has been made even more affordable with this £29.40 (30%) discount. It cooks for up to 2 people and is easy to take with you on small camping trips or picnics. It’s a great sustainable alternative to disposable barbecues and cooks authentic-tasting BBQ food. Deal ends 15th August 2022 . View Deal

