Steelers' Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett 'making it difficult for' coaches to name Mitchell Trubisky starter
By most accounts, veteran Mitchell Trubisky has been the leader in the clubhouse to be named the successor to retired future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger and the next starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the advertised competition that unofficially got underway during springtime workouts. Trubisky began the midweek...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
CBS Sports
Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe set to earn $500,000 during team's trip to the Bahamas
The Kentucky Wildcats are in the middle of a slate of preseason exhibition games in the Bahamas, but Oscar Tshiebwe is not lounging on the beach during his free time. The reigning National Player of the Year is using his time wisely and is expected to earn around $500,000 this week, The Athletic reported.
Which Steelers QB will play best vs Seahawks
On Satuday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will finally get back to playing football when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the team’s first preseason game. All eyes will be on the three-headed quarterback monster for the Steelers of Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. This preseason will...
ESPN
Fantasy football daily notes: Jimmy Garoppolo rumors, Seahawks backfield intrigue
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: The Browns will "consider" acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Managing hip issue
Johnson (hip) was present for Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. That said, Pryor notes that Johnson was sporting shoulder pads but no leg pads Thursday, which suggests that he's still working his way back from a hip flexor. In that context, Johnson appears unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No targets in pro debut
Robinson was listed as a starter but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win at New England. Fellow starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay and No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones played the first two possessions of the game, so Robinson likely logged at least as much action as the established pair. A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Robinson impressed throughout the offseason program and training camp and was listed on the first-team offense on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, putting himself in good standing in a receiving corps that's injury prone. At the moment, second-year pro Kadarius Toney (leg) isn't practicing, and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) remains on the PUP list, leaving Golladay, Robinson and Darius Slayton as the team's top healthy options.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Bound for Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Lewis will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to Dylan Moore (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and offers more versatility off the bench due to his ability to play both the infield and outfield. Upon returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on July 22, Lewis managed just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098 average) with the Mariners while striking out at a 39.1 percent clip. Lewis had already moved into a bench role last weekend, when Mitch Haniger came off the IL and replaced him as a lineup regular.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justice Hill: Three carries in preseason opener
Hill rushed three times for 11 yards and didn't draw a target during the Ravens' 23-10 preseason win over the Titans on Thursday night. Seeing his first game action in just under a year, Hill put together modest numbers, but the biggest takeaway was his ability to get back on the field following the Achilles tear that wiped out last season. Hill has reportedly looked quick and back to pre-injury form in training camp practices, and he could see a bump in workload in a road exhibition matchup against the Cardinals a week from Sunday night as he aims to lock in a spot as a speedy change-of-pace option behind the presumptive top running back duo of J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee).
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Picks up knee issue
Wallace is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Prior to his departure in the first quarter, Wallace hauled in one of two targets for three yards and lost four yards on one carry. After that end-around, he went to sideline medical tent to have his ankle looked at, but the issue actually impacted his knee. If Wallace is unable to reenter the contest, the Ravens' top available wide receivers will be Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche (undisclosed) not playing Thursday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Possible hamstring injury?
Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Slater notes that it was Toney's fourth limited practice (out of 11) during training camp, but with this one the reduced workload may not have been planned ahead. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and perhaps trending downward, as the 2021 first-round reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out for preseason opener
Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The veteran receiver has impressed Seattle's coaching staff with his efforts in training camp thus far, per Tim Weaver of USA Today. However, Goodwin is on track to watch Saturday's game against Pittsburgh from the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in practice. The speedster signed with the Seahawks in May and figures to compete for snaps with Freddie Swain (back), Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Bo Melton, behind usual starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener
Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
