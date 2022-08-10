Read full article on original website
Captain America star lands next movie role
Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Brühl is set to star in the new Warhol and Basquiat movie The Collaboration. Starring Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol and Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Brühl will play art dealer and gallerist Bruno Bischofberger. (via Deadline) Set in New...
Loki star's new superhero movie gets mixed first reviews
Loki favourite Owen Wilson has a new superhero movie out this week, Secret Headquarters, and it's now been reviewed by the critics. Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Project Power), the story concerns Charlie Kincaid (Walker Scobell), who comes to believe that his father Jack (Wilson) is a crime-fighting badass after discovering something underneath their house.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Ben Mitchell’s worst moments
Before anyone says it, I’m not doing it to be completely hateful towards him (or maybe I am deep down 😂) but I thought this would be a fun thread since at least 80% of us feel the same way about him. List one moment of Ben’s where...
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany announces marriage to Locke & Key star
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany tied the knot during the pandemic. Joining The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week to promote her upcoming green-skinned Disney+ series, she recalled her and Brendan Hines's special day. "There's certain things you wanna kind of keep private, and we felt like you...
Mark Ruffalo doesn't think there are too many Marvel shows or movies...
"Former third-tier character actor who has made a fortune starring in Marvel movies is OK with there being more of them." "Former third-tier character actor who has made a fortune starring in Marvel movies is OK with there being more of them." Bit harsh. He was more second-tier!. I sort...
Why can't 007 be a woman???
Have you seen No Time to Die...007 is just a number assigned to an agent. Just re-watched Salt 2010, which I enjoyed very much , and I have been pondering why on earth is a 007 agent always a man? I know it started that way but things and time evolve. Surely a woman can kick-ass as cleverly as a man.
Emmerdale Departure (SPOILER)
Michael Wildman to leave before the end of the year. Just announced for a panto run in Sunderland this Xmas. Emmerdale doesn’t allow actors to do panto, unlike EastEnders. Michael Wildman to leave before the end of the year. Just announced for a panto run in Sunderland this Xmas. Emmerdale doesn’t allow actors to do panto, unlike EastEnders.
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power boss reveals one major rule of new series
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power executive-producer J.A. (Juan Antonio) Bayona has revealed the major rule they followed for the new series. According to Bayona, the number one thing they kept to when creating the show was that it needed to represent J.R.R. Tolkein's "optimism and love" (via SFX Magazine).
The Walking Dead star's new movie digitally altered F-bombs to avoid higher rating
The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new thriller Fall had to remove every single F-bomb to achieve a lower rating. It boasts a simple yet nail-biting conceit: Becky and Hunter decide to climb an abandoned radio tower, only to find themselves battling the elements with no hope of getting back down.
Why do Strictly rarely cast men under 25?
As an early 20-something male who has watched Strictly since childhood, I find it a bit odd that guys my age range (18-24) are never represented on the show. In the past 10 casts (including this one), we've had Jonnie Peacock (24) and HRVY (21). On the other hand, they cast a woman under 25 almost every year, this year is Molly at 21 after three 19 year olds in a row (Saffron, Maisie, Tilly).
James Bye (Martin from EE) has been announced for Strictly
Just revealed live from the Eastenders set on Good Morning Britain that James Bye is taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders. Wonder what awful storyline they will use to write him out of EastEnders.
The 20th series, my version
Not gonna lie, I don't like this cast. I agree that some of the constant "who?" from people on the MF and Twitter gets boring but it really doesn't float my boat. Probably not even going to watch that much. So, I'll do my own one instead. I have had...
Storylines you wish were revisted
A couple months back I was marathoning 7's era and he ran across a weird bunch of characters, who pegged him as Merlin. Which I thought was a cool idea. Especially since 7's response was "Am I? I suppose at some point I will be" and he just rolled with it.
Corrie Sean on his date
He found him to be quite arrogant and up himself in the way he spoke. Like he's all that! Plus he was shoveling his food down like a pig! Couldn't get it in his gob quick enough. He found him to be quite arrogant and up himself in the way...
2022 Spoiler thread
It’s very nearly that time of the year again. I so hope, and have my fingers crossed that we will have spoiler threads. It’s very nearly that time of the year again. I so hope, and have my fingers crossed that we will have spoiler threads. I wonder...
Doctor Who Documentary Coming to Uk
"The documentary, directed by Vanessa Yuille, tells the story of the infamous 1996 Doctor Who film which was made during a gap in the TV series." https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a40887360/doctor-who-movie-uk-release-date/. Posts: 2,738. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 06:17 #2. god awful film that felt like a total disconnect. Posts: 2,624. Forum Member.
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer
People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
