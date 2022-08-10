Read full article on original website
The streaming wars are over
In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Pervert's Guide to Cinema Free Online
The Pervert's Guide to Cinema offers an introduction into some of Žižek's most exciting ideas on fantasy, reality, sexuality, subjectivity, desire, materiality and cinematic form. Whether he is untangling the famously baffling films of David Lynch, or overturning everything you thought you knew about Hitchcock, Žižek illuminates the screen with his passion, intellect, and unfailing sense of humour.
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year
Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL・
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s Relationship Timeline: Marital Woes, Divorce Details and More
Things were rocky for Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard more than one year before news of their split became public. The New York Giants wide receiver and the model got engaged in 2017 after one year of dating. “When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, […]
AdWeek
The Streaming Ecosystem Is Changing Everything. Where Do We Go From Here?
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. With the news that both Disney+ and Netflix will introduce ad-supported tiers, the transformation of the streaming landscape continues. Formerly closed ecosystems will be opening the door to advertising for the first time, and with that comes new opportunities and new challenges for brands.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream One Piece Film: Red Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream One Piece Film: Red right now? Read on to find out!. Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as “otherworldly.” She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter.”
‘Love Death + Robots’ Renewed For Another Season at Netflix
More Love, Death + Robots is coming your way! Netflix announced today (Aug. 12) via Instagram that the critically acclaimed anthology series would be returning to the streaming platform for Volume IV. The show, which is executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank), released its third volume on May 20. The nine episodes tell “startling short stories of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.” “[The series] was born from a desire to want to play in a sandbox where the animation didn’t have to be singing furry animals,” Fincher said at...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster Free Online
Cast: Yōsuke Natsuki Yuriko Hoshi Akiko Wakabayashi Hisaya Itô Hiroshi Koizumi. A meteor lands in Kurobe Valley as detective Shindo is assigned to protect Princess Salno from assassination. She emerges under the guise of a Venusian prophetess and catches the attention of journalist Naoko and Mothra's fairies by predicting a powerful space monster's arrival. The infant Mothra must convince Godzilla and Rodan to set aside their hatred of humanity or face the monster alone.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Batman Superman Movie: World's Finest Free Online
Cast: Tim Daly Kevin Conroy Dana Delany Clancy Brown Mark Hamill. As the Joker visits Metropolis with a plan to kill Superman for Lex Luthor, Batman pursues the clown to Superman's turf. Is The Batman Superman Movie: World's Finest on Netflix?. The Batman Superman Movie: World's Finest is currently not...
TODAY.com
Here are the 22 funniest parents on social media this week
The end is in sight, parents. If you haven't already tagged out and sent the kids back to school, your time will come soon!. Take this glorious moment to turn on Taylor Swift's "august," grab a bowl of carbs and laugh along with us. That's hot. I know that mood.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Minuscule 2: Mandibles from Far Away Free Online
Cast: Bruno Salomone Thierry Frémont Stéphane Coulon Jean Nanga Sarah Cohen-Hadria. When the first snow falls in the valley, it is urgent to prepare its reserves for the winter. Alas, during the operation, a small ladybug is trapped in a box - to the Caribbean. One solution: reform the shock team.
Disney+ Cuts Streaming Subscriber Target, But Promises Service Profitable By FY2024
Click here to read the full article. Disney today lowered its long-term forecast for Disney+ subscribers. It expects core Disney+ subs, not including the Disney+ Hotstar service in India, to reach 135 million to 165 million by the end of fiscal 2024. CFO Christine McCarthy said the company estimates the Hotstar service will have “up to” 80 million subscribers in the same period. Disney expects some users to migrate after it loses streaming rights next year to India Premier League cricket, a huge draw in the region. Execs had previously forecast total Disney+ including Hotstar would reach 230-260 million in FY ’24....
Disney+ Set to Hike Prices, Introduce an Ad-Supported Option
The happiest platform on Earth?
Jeremy Clarkson: Clarkson’s Farm Filming Wraps As Editing Now Begins
Fans have been wondering how long it will be for the second series of Clarkson’s Farm to be released to Prime Video. But presenter Jeremy Clarkson hasn’t been overly forthcoming with information, only revealing that the filming was going to take a farming year, meaning that we’ll likely see an episode in the new year.
TODAY.com
What are people naming their kids? These are the top 5 names
NBC’s Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the recent uptick in birthrates and which baby names are most popular.Aug. 12, 2022.
NME
‘MultiVersus’ Season 1 will begin later this month, but not all new features will come at once
The launch date for MultiVersus Season one has been confirmed, following a delay earlier this month. Taking to Twitter, the official MultiVersus account confirmed that Season one will be launching August 15. Season one will include “a brand-new battle pass for you to earn in-game rewards” however “everything we are...
