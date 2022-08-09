ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment

The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
WQAD

After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Home Coming Celebration#American Legion Post#The American Legion
KOEL 950 AM

Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids

This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids World War 2 Vet Gets Cold Shoulder On Major Award

A Cedar Rapids veteran has been waiting a long time to receive this prestigious award. An independent journalist came across a frustrating oversight that stopped me in my tracks. Cindy Hadish, an Iowa native and freelance journalist discovered the story of World War 2 veteran Michael Bisek of Cedar Rapids.
ourquadcities.com

Tug Fest is back!

Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
ourquadcities.com

Davenport Council agrees to offer from Canadian Pacific

UPDATE: The Davenport City Council has agreed to take an offer from the Canadian Pacific Railroad. The council voted unanimously Wednesday, when more than a dozen other people spoke against the measure at the council meeting. “Life-threatening to our citizens” were strong words from opponents of the Canadian Pacific Kansas...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

New $30M QC rehab center to open in Moline Aug. 23

UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18. The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline,...
KCCI.com

Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
KWQC

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
Local 4 WHBF

Scenes from the Field of Dreams

The first-ever Minor League Baseball “Field of Dreams” game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site featured our hometown Quad Cities River Bandits against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Bandits (playing as Davenport Blue Sox, the former team name) won 7-2. Local 4 photojournalist and morning […]
97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
aroundptown.com

Rock River Rising Quickly

Due to heavy rains over he past 36 hours the Rock River has started a rapid rise. According the National Weather Service the River will rise approximately eight feet from its level on Sunday night cresting on Tuesday afternoon. Campers at the Erie Campground have been asked to move their...
97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Heads to Elimination Round Today

The Southeast Little League sadly ended their winning streak Wednesday, against Webb City in the Midwest Regional Semifinal. Webb City took the lead with three hits in the third inning, one of which was a two-run triple that pushed the score to its final 3-1. The loss will send the...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy