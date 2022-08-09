Read full article on original website
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
A Corridor Bar & Restaurant is Expanding Into North Liberty
Last month, a popular bar and restaurant in Iowa City made a big announcement! Micky's Irish Pub, located at 11 S Dubuque St, is gearing up to open a second location. The new Micky's will be taking over the former home of Rocky O'Briens Public House, which is located at 720 Pacha Pkwy in North Liberty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Cedar Rapids World War 2 Vet Gets Cold Shoulder On Major Award
A Cedar Rapids veteran has been waiting a long time to receive this prestigious award. An independent journalist came across a frustrating oversight that stopped me in my tracks. Cindy Hadish, an Iowa native and freelance journalist discovered the story of World War 2 veteran Michael Bisek of Cedar Rapids.
ourquadcities.com
Tug Fest is back!
Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Council agrees to offer from Canadian Pacific
UPDATE: The Davenport City Council has agreed to take an offer from the Canadian Pacific Railroad. The council voted unanimously Wednesday, when more than a dozen other people spoke against the measure at the council meeting. “Life-threatening to our citizens” were strong words from opponents of the Canadian Pacific Kansas...
ourquadcities.com
New $30M QC rehab center to open in Moline Aug. 23
UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18. The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline,...
KWQC
August 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US history
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It has been two years since a damaging derecho moved through seven midwestern states, including Iowa and Illinois. The sights and sounds of August 10, 2020 will be something many will not soon forget. A powerful line of thunderstorms with destructive winds, knowns as a...
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
KWQC
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
Scenes from the Field of Dreams
The first-ever Minor League Baseball “Field of Dreams” game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site featured our hometown Quad Cities River Bandits against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Bandits (playing as Davenport Blue Sox, the former team name) won 7-2. Local 4 photojournalist and morning […]
Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today
Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
aroundptown.com
Rock River Rising Quickly
Due to heavy rains over he past 36 hours the Rock River has started a rapid rise. According the National Weather Service the River will rise approximately eight feet from its level on Sunday night cresting on Tuesday afternoon. Campers at the Erie Campground have been asked to move their...
Davenport Southeast Little League Heads to Elimination Round Today
The Southeast Little League sadly ended their winning streak Wednesday, against Webb City in the Midwest Regional Semifinal. Webb City took the lead with three hits in the third inning, one of which was a two-run triple that pushed the score to its final 3-1. The loss will send the...
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0