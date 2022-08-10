History on wheels: Allentown to host 4th annual Classics & Cruisers

Classics & Cruisers will bring antique, classic and muscle cars to downtown Allentown on Sunday for a day that’s perfect for anyone who loves history and automobiles. AMY SHORTELL/The Morning Call/TNS

If you love history and cars, we have a perfect event for you coming up in Allentown.

Antique, classic, muscle, hot rod and modern muscle cars will line Hamilton Street and around downtown Sunday as part of the fourth annual Classics & Cruisers event.

Your car can also be part of a police-led procession to downtown Allentown. Show it off and have a chance to win prizes.

You can also just come enjoy an afternoon of checking out incredible cars.

Here’s the schedule:

Registration for the car show, 8 a.m. at America on Wheels, 5 N Front St. The show is open to all vehicles including antique, classic, muscle, and modern muscle, as well as street rods, sports, and exotic cars.

8 a.m. at America on Wheels, 5 N Front St. The show is open to all vehicles including antique, classic, muscle, and modern muscle, as well as street rods, sports, and exotic cars. Registrants can enjoy an open house at the museum until 11 a.m.

an open house at the museum until 11 a.m. From 10 to 11 a.m., the registered cars will be escorted by police to the car show area on Hamilton Street.

the registered cars will be escorted by police to the car show area on Hamilton Street. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Come enjoy the car show along with music and entertainment. Food trucks will be available near 7th and Hamilton streets.

An awards ceremony will follow the car show. More than 100 prizes and trophies will be given out, including 40 awards professionally judged by the Allentown Corvette Club, 15 specialty awards, and a Top 60 awards. The event will end with a police-escorted cruise from downtown Allentown to the Ritz, 302 N 17th St.

For the duration of the event, 7th Street will be closed from Linden to Walnut and Hamilton Street will be closed from 5th to 9th. Front Street will also be closed to traffic from 8 to 11 a.m. The rain date for this event is Aug. 21.

Registrants will receive goodie bags and dash plaques on a first come first serve basis. Pre-registration forms and updates can be found at www.allentownpa.gov/cruisinghamilton .

An awards ceremony will follow the car show. Over 100 prizes and trophies will be given out, including 40 awards professionally judged by the Allentown Corvette Club, 15 specialty awards, and a Top 60 awards.

The event will end with a police-escorted cruise from Downtown Allentown to the Ritz.