Public Safety

Family speak of loss as first anniversary of Plymouth shootings approaches

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
 1 day ago

The family of one of the victims of the Keyham shootings have spoken of their loss as the first anniversary of the tragedy approaches.

Stephen Washington, 59, was one of five people shot dead by Jake Davison on August 12 last year in Plymouth , Devon .

The grandfather was the fourth victim in Davison’s shooting spree, gunned down in front of onlookers in a park in the Keyham area of the city.

In a statement issued by Devon and Cornwall Police, his family said: “We the Washington family would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind support through the tragic events of August 12 2021.

“Our hearts and thoughts are still with the other families and survivors as we move forward towards the inquest in January.

“We miss Stephen every day and we are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events of that fateful day.

“The grandchildren miss him dreadfully as they miss his fun and games and tickle sessions.

“We know as a family we will support each other through. We ask to be left alone now by the media so that we can focus on the inquest.

“Once again, thank you for all the help and support given by everyone.”

Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others, including Mr Washington, in a 12-minute attack.

The other people who died were three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee , 43, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

The apprentice crane operator then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself before armed officers reached him.

Plymouth will be marking the anniversary with a civic ceremony at the Minster Church of St Andrew and a vigil for the Keyham community in North Down Crescent Park.

The killings happened weeks after the shotgun and licence had been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police. They had been seized last year after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating how the force approved his application and then later gave him back the licence and shotgun.

In the wake of the shootings, the Home Office announced that the police would now have to check a person’s medical history before issuing a gun licence.

All firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a registered, practising doctor.

