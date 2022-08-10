9 best night creams to add to your bedtime routine right now

After a long day, the last thing you want to be doing is a complicated skincare routine – we get it. However, if there’s one skincare product you shouldn’t be skipping in the evenings, it’s night cream . Make boosting your beauty sleep with skincare that works overtime as regular as brushing your teeth before bed, and you’ll find you have the most hydrated, plumpest complexion yet.

One of the most popular skincare questions beauty editors get asked is whether a separate night cream really is necessary. Isn’t our morning moisturiser good enough? In short, the answer is no. “Our skin’s requirements during the day are very different to that at night,” says Georgie Cleeve, Oskia skincare founder. “Daytime products focus on protection - both anti-oxidant and UV – while nighttime products should concentrate on regeneration.”

When we sleep our skin goes into recovery mode, repairing itself from the day’s impurities. A great night cream with the right ingredients will aid this regeneration, essentially giving your skin a helping hand accelerating and enhancing the skin’s renewal process.

You’ll also find higher concentrations or more potent actives in night creams that are only suitable for a PM routine. Plus, most are richer in texture to compensate for the fact that our complexions lose more water at night. Look for key ingredients that work for your needs when making your night cream choice.

High-performance retinol formulations are best for those looking for all-round age-defying; think softening lines, fading pigmentation and reducing pore size. If skin-brightening is what you’re after, turn to chemical exfoliants like AHAs or vitamin C . Strengthening a damaged skin barrier may be more your top concern, so a ceramide formulation could work better for you. Finally, hyaluronic acid is always a winner when it comes to replenishing moisture levels on dry skin.

How we tested

With so many night creams to choose from, we tested the latest formulations as well as the newest on the beauty shelves to help you find your perfect nighttime aid. All were tried as a last step in an evening routine on cleansed skin. You’ll find an overnight sensation for every skin type in our line-up…

The best night creams for 2022 are:

Best retinol for all – No7 pure retinol night cream: £34.95, Boots.com

– No7 pure retinol night cream: £34.95, Boots.com Best vitamin C formula – Kate Somerville retinol vitamin C moisturiser: £84, Lookfantastic.com

– Kate Somerville retinol vitamin C moisturiser: £84, Lookfantastic.com Best for dull skin – Origins high-potency night-a-mins oil-free resurfacing cream: £32, Johnlewis.com

– Origins high-potency night-a-mins oil-free resurfacing cream: £32, Johnlewis.com Best retinol-free skin rejuvenation – Caudalie resveratrol-lift firming night cream: £44, Esceutral.com

– Caudalie resveratrol-lift firming night cream: £44, Esceutral.com Best for damaged, irritated or very dry skin – Skingredients skin good fats: £44, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Skingredients skin good fats: £44, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for dry skin types – Estee Lauder supreme + night moisturiser intensive restorative creme: £84, Boots.com

– Estee Lauder supreme + night moisturiser intensive restorative creme: £84, Boots.com Best for mature skin types – Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream: £99, Amazon.co.uk

– Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream: £99, Amazon.co.uk Best for sensitive skin – Cultured Biomecare biome calm cream: £60, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Cultured Biomecare biome calm cream: £60, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for combination or oily skin – Susanne Kaufmann regeneration cream line F: £62, Spacenk.com

No7 pure retinol night cream

Kate Somerville retinol vitamin C moisturiser

Origins high-potency night-a-mins oil-free resurfacing cream

Caudalie resveratrol-lift firming night cream

Skingredients skin good fats

Estee Lauder supreme + night moisturiser intensive restorative creme

Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream

Cultured Biomecare biome calm cream

Susanne Kaufmann regeneration cream line F

Night cream FAQs

What is the difference between night cream and a moisturiser you would use in the day?

Should you use night cream every night?

The verdict: Night creams