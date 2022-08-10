ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

9 best night creams to add to your bedtime routine right now

By Sabine Wiesel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lppzj_0hBjUOHc00

After a long day, the last thing you want to be doing is a complicated skincare routine – we get it. However, if there’s one skincare product you shouldn’t be skipping in the evenings, it’s night cream . Make boosting your beauty sleep with skincare that works overtime as regular as brushing your teeth before bed, and you’ll find you have the most hydrated, plumpest complexion yet.

One of the most popular skincare questions beauty editors get asked is whether a separate night cream really is necessary. Isn’t our morning moisturiser good enough? In short, the answer is no. “Our skin’s requirements during the day are very different to that at night,” says Georgie Cleeve, Oskia skincare founder. “Daytime products focus on protection - both anti-oxidant and UV – while nighttime products should concentrate on regeneration.”

When we sleep our skin goes into recovery mode, repairing itself from the day’s impurities. A great night cream with the right ingredients will aid this regeneration, essentially giving your skin a helping hand accelerating and enhancing the skin’s renewal process.

You’ll also find higher concentrations or more potent actives in night creams that are only suitable for a PM routine. Plus, most are richer in texture to compensate for the fact that our complexions lose more water at night. Look for key ingredients that work for your needs when making your night cream choice.

High-performance retinol formulations are best for those looking for all-round age-defying; think softening lines, fading pigmentation and reducing pore size. If skin-brightening is what you’re after, turn to chemical exfoliants like AHAs or vitamin C . Strengthening a damaged skin barrier may be more your top concern, so a ceramide formulation could work better for you. Finally, hyaluronic acid is always a winner when it comes to replenishing moisture levels on dry skin.

How we tested

With so many night creams to choose from, we tested the latest formulations as well as the newest on the beauty shelves to help you find your perfect nighttime aid. All were tried as a last step in an evening routine on cleansed skin. You’ll find an overnight sensation for every skin type in our line-up…

The best night creams for 2022 are:

  • Best retinol for all – No7 pure retinol night cream: £34.95, Boots.com
  • Best vitamin C formula – Kate Somerville retinol vitamin C moisturiser: £84, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for dull skin – Origins high-potency night-a-mins oil-free resurfacing cream: £32, Johnlewis.com
  • Best retinol-free skin rejuvenation – Caudalie resveratrol-lift firming night cream: £44, Esceutral.com
  • Best for damaged, irritated or very dry skin – Skingredients skin good fats: £44, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for dry skin types – Estee Lauder supreme + night moisturiser intensive restorative creme: £84, Boots.com
  • Best for mature skin types – Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream: £99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for sensitive skin – Cultured Biomecare biome calm cream: £60, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for combination or oily skin – Susanne Kaufmann regeneration cream line F: £62, Spacenk.com

No7 pure retinol night cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfPP5_0hBjUOHc00

Kate Somerville retinol vitamin C moisturiser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYTDX_0hBjUOHc00

Origins high-potency night-a-mins oil-free resurfacing cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHgkD_0hBjUOHc00

Caudalie resveratrol-lift firming night cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mSIw_0hBjUOHc00

Skingredients skin good fats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbuXI_0hBjUOHc00

Estee Lauder supreme + night moisturiser intensive restorative creme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ly66G_0hBjUOHc00

Elemis pro-collagen oxygenating night cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMMWv_0hBjUOHc00

Cultured Biomecare biome calm cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoIwj_0hBjUOHc00

Susanne Kaufmann regeneration cream line F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09l6h2_0hBjUOHc00

Night cream FAQs

What is the difference between night cream and a moisturiser you would use in the day?

Should you use night cream every night?

The verdict: Night creams

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Dry Skin#Bedtime#Skin Types
The US Sun

I’m a hairdresser, this is how often you should really be washing your hair – and it’s much less than you think

KEEPING your hair looking glossy and healthy requires a fair bit of maintenance, but it may surprise you to hear that you're washing your hair far more than you should be. In fact to keep your hair in great nick, you don't need to be shampooing it every day or every other day and you could be making your hair worse by giving it that extra attention.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
MAKEUP
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Distractify

Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

These 3 Bob Mistakes Add Years To Your Look, According To Celeb Stylists

When it comes to classic, anti-aging haircuts, few things are as tried and true as a timeless bob. This length helps to add volume, lifts your face, and still leaves room for some fun and flirty styling. However, not all bobs are created equally; just as with any other haircut, there are several ways to go wrong with this style that could actually add years to your look, rather than doing the opposite. Luckily, we’ve got your back with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear Their ‘Hair Loss Slowed’ Thanks to This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Makes Locks ‘Thicker & Fuller’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No more bad hair days, and we mean it. Thinning, dryness and brittle strands are all problems of the past, thanks to this top-rated hair treatment. With over 18,000 near-perfect ratings out of 22,000 reviews, this nourishing shampoo gives your hair a major upgrade. Pura D’Or’s Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo protects and strengthens your hair for the long run. And you truly get your money’s worth with this shampoo. For just $30, the anti-hair-thinning shampoo comes in a 16-ounce bottle.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy