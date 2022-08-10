ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ferrari boss insists race strategy isn’t a ‘weakness’ for team despite high-profile errors

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cr8pW_0hBjUCgu00

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto insists the team does not have a strategy weakness despite several costly decisions through the season so far.

Charles Leclerc finds himself 80 points behind championship leader and reigning champion Max Verstappen at the summer break, a gap which does not reflect the minimal differences in pace between their Ferrari and Red Bull F1 cars.

Mistakes in pit-stop timing and tyre selection denied Leclerc potential wins at Monaco and Silverstone, and again most recently in Hungary where the choice to put Leclerc on hard tyres almost certainly cost him a crucial victory.

Binotto accepted the team could have done better but defending their decisions as “right at the time” and “unfortunate, not wrong”.

Speaking to Motorsport.com , Binotto said: “I think there is always a way to improve. You can’t be perfect and you never will be. I have no doubt we always need to take steps forward, we need to improve on aerodynamics, chassis, power unit, strategy and everything that can be improved. Having said that, I think I have a great team that takes care of strategy and I don’t think that’s a weakness.

“Races like Monaco, Silverstone or Paul Ricard have been judged on this front, but I don’t see the team as a problem because I think we have also made the right decisions. I’m not convinced what we did was wrong, I think we made what were the right decisions at the time they were made, and sometimes they turned out to be unfortunate, not wrong. And if we look at the work of our strategy team, sometimes they even did great things, better than the opponents.

“For example, in Austria we had the right strategy, unlike our opponents, just as we had probably the best strategy in France before Charles’ mistake. At Paul Ricard we had the courage to take two sets of medium tyres into the race, and to make a choice like that you have to be not only good but also brave. So, overall, we have a good team and I don’t think this is a weakness.

“We could start discussing, again, Monaco, Silverstone and Paul Ricard – from my point of view I think they were difficult decisions, maybe unfortunate but not always wrong. So I don’t think it’s our weakness at the moment.”

Speaking after the Hungarian Grand Prix, Binotto had said Ferrari needed to learn from the opening half of the season and move forwards.

“It’s not a matter of bad luck, and there is nothing to change as well,” Binotto said after the race in Budapest. “It’s always a matter of continuous learning and building, building experience, building skills.

“Today [Sunday], certainly there is something that you need to look at and understand why. But if I look again at the balance of the first half of the season, there is no reason why we should change. I think we simply need to address what was wrong today, we need to understand, and then to address and get back competitive at the 12 races so far [before Hungary] and the reason why it could not be the case at the next one.”

Ferrari are now 97 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ championship – with Mercedes only 30 points behind in third – while Leclerc is 80 points behind drivers’ championship leader Verstappen.

“As a leader as he [Leclerc] is [key] to continue building, building for the team and building for himself step by step, and I think to look at each single race as an opportunity to win,” Binotto added.

“We are winning and losing altogether. Today it has not been a great one but I think there is still much potential and a lot of potential. We need to focus first to understand the reasons of today, address them, and come back even stronger.”

The season continues with the Belgian Grand Prix on 28 August.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How much are F1 drivers paid? 2022 salaries revealed

The 2022 F1 season is back underway after an off-season that brought the biggest overhaul in sporting rules and regulations in recent memory. After a thrilling 2021 season, the teams were given a blank slate to prepare their cars for this year’s campaign in an attempt to level the playing field and increase overtaking opportunities. It comes after Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a wild and unpredictable title race that went down to the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a highly controversial season-decider, which ultimately saw race director Michael Masi removed from...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton vows not to be 'negative' about future drivers when he retires from Formula One after criticism from Sir Jackie Stewart and Nelson Piquet... as the Mercedes star insists he will 'always be watching' after he calls it a day

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken a swipe at former drivers, as he promised to stay 'positive' towards F1 competitors after he retires from the sport. It comes after Nelson Piquet was condemned by the sport for referring to Hamilton as a variation of the n word, while Sir Jackie Stewart suggested he should retire from driving to pursue a fashion career.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Which rookies will Red Bull, Mercedes and every F1 team give practice sessions to this season?

Formula One houses some of the very best motorsport drivers on the planet, but as Sebastian Vettel’s retirement reinforces, none can be around forever.That means a continual emphasis from every team within F1 to develop potential future faces of the sport in their own way, such as through Alpine’s academy setup or Red Bull’s sprawling racing empire.Regulations in Formula One’s 2022 season also dictate that both named drivers in each team have to allow one free practice session each to a rookie in their car, aiding their experience and on-track mileage in fully functioning F1 vehicles.Those rookies are effectively any...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Watch: Top Gear sets the electric lap record at Ferrari's Fiorano test track

Lauda, Prost, Alesi, Schumacher... and now Kew. Ride onboard as a little car goes for a big adventure. Ferrari’s official factory test track celebrates its 50th birthday this year. In that half-century, it’s welcomed F1 champions, racing car royalty and been the boot camp for the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and beyond. But in all those years, there’s never been an electric lap record at Fiorano. Not until Top Gear decided to set one...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Mattia Binotto
Person
Max Verstappen
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury

As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorAuthority

1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK

Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
CARS
The Independent

Three Lionesses on Ballon d’Or shortlist but record winner Lionel Messi snubbed

European Championship winners Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead are among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or Feminin.Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament as England triumphed on home soil last month.Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal also make the shortlist, along with Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, while the headline from the men’s nominations was the absence of seven-time winner Lionel Messi.BALLON D'OR NOMINEES 🏆Congrats @Mdawg1bright, @LucyBronze & @bmeado9! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZK2sb3hukq— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 12, 2022Messi won the prize in 2021 and 2019 – it was not held in 2020 because of the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Vehicles#Red Bull F1#Motorsport Com
Top Speed

Two Modified German Performance Sedans Settle A Decades-long Rivalry

You’ll probably agree that when it comes to performance cars, there aren’t many rivalries as epic as Mercedes AMG versus BMW M. With that said, Officially Gassed has gathered two of the hottest offerings from both camps so they can clash in an epic drag battle. It’s the BMW M3 F80 versus the Mercedes AMG C63S W205. Both performance sedans have been built to Stage 3 and make supercar power, but that’s where the similarities end.
CARS
Road & Track

Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn

When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German Autobahn. A true successor to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Eurovision superfan shares enthusiasm for Glasgow to host 2023 contest

A Eurovision superfan in Glasgow was delighted at the prospect of the city becoming the host of the 2023 contest.The Scottish cultural hub has been shortlisted as a potential host city, alongside Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.Though Ukraine won the 2022 contest, it was ruled that they would be unable to host the event due to Russian’s ongoing invasion.“It’s so surreal but so incredible to think it could be in [the OVO Hydro arena] and next year I could be walking up with my ticket,” Adam Robinson told BBC News.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More How Abba’s 12-points energy at Eurovision started a pop revolutionEurovision Song Contest winners ranked from worst to bestGraham Norton’s most savage Eurovision commentary moments
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
CarBuzz.com

Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe

For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
CARS
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: PSG want Rashford, Man Utd miss on De Jong but close on Rabiot, Man City eye Arsenal star

Marcus Rashford is in talks with PSG about a shock move to Paris as the Manchester United forward considers his future. The Independent reported that Rashford, who has one year left on his Old Trafford contact with an option for the club to extend for a further year, has held discussions with the French champions via his representatives. However, PSG are not ready to firm up their interest with an offer while it is thought Rashford still wants to prove himself at United under new manager Erik ten Hag. United meanwhile are trying to bring in a holding midfielder and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy