ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine war can only end with liberation of Crimea, says Zelensky

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGX2U_0hBjU8FF00

The war in Ukraine began with Crimea and must end with the liberation of the Russia-occupied region, Volodymyr Zelensky said after several explosions hit the area.

In a video address on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said: “Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never leave it behind.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - with its liberation.”

The Ukrainian president’s statement came as a string of explosions rocked Crimea ’s western coast on Tuesday. One person was killed and nine were injured in the explosions at Russia’s Saky air base near Novofedorivka .

“Russia has turned our peninsula, which has always been and will continue to be one of the best places in Europe, into one of the most dangerous places,” Mr Zelensky said without mentioning the explosions.

Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014 after sending in troops and then staging a referendum there, in a move not recognised by most other countries. Many Ukrainians believe it was the beginning of the war with Russia.

Crimea, a holiday destination for many Russians, had so far been spared the bombings and artillery bombardment seen by much of the rest of Ukraine.

While other areas of eastern and southern Ukraine have suffered relentless attacks, this was the first time the region has been struck since Russia invaded the country in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1byy_0hBjU8FF00

Witnesses told Reuters they had heard at least 12 explosions around 12.20pm local time and said the final blast was the loudest.

Visuals on social media showed beachgoers running in fear as the explosions rang and smoke bellowed in the sky.

Neither side has officially claimed responsibility for these explosions. Russia ’s defence ministry said the “detonation of several aviation ammunition stores” had caused an explosion, local news agencies reported, but that there had been no injuries.

When asked if Ukraine was taking responsibility for the attacks, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told the Dozhd online television channel: “Of course not. What do we have to do with this?”

But a Kyiv official told the Washington Post that Ukrainian special forces were behind the explosions in Crimea. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not disclose how the attack was carried out.

A US official told the newspaper that the attack was carried out without using weapons provided by Washington.

On Wednesday, Russian authorities sought to downplay the explosions, saying all hotels and beaches on the peninsula were unaffected.

The explosions mark a significant escalation in the six-month long war as Moscow last month warned that any attack on Crimea would trigger a massive retaliation, including strikes on “decision-making centres” in Kyiv.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Crimea#Liberation#Explosions#Ukrainians#Russians#Reuters
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Brutally Trolls Weeping Russian Tourists Fleeing Crimea With Bananarama Video

Ukraine’s defense ministry published a video Thursday mocking Russian tourists who fled Crimea after huge explosions ripped through an airbase on the occupied peninsula this week. Footage shared on social media earlier this week showed beachgoers running for cover after the blasts at the Saki base, an attack that has been credited to Ukrainian special forces. Although Kyiv authorities are yet to formally take responsibility for the attack, the defense ministry’s trolling video mocked the Kremlin’s account of what caused the explosions. “Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea,” the caption alongside the video said. “Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.” The trolling video—which uses Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” as a soundtrack—apparently shows a Russian tourist crying after being forced to flee Crimea before the clip ends with the words: “Crimea is Ukraine.”
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea

Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy