Nova
4d ago
How is it affordable when the minimum income is 80,000 ? thats an insult and not helping anyone . These buildings are literally being gentrified as well
Roshana Anderson
4d ago
affordable for who? I make $40,812 a year working for the city in the hospital still can't afford a decent one bedroom apt. about to be in the shelters soon affordable for who?
Rose davenport
4d ago
The correct notice should not use affordable because it's an insult to folks in the neighbor hood.
New York YIMBY
Bedford Green House Phase I Debuts at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, Bronx
The first phase of the Bedford Green House affordable housing project is now complete at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, The Bronx. Designed by ESKW Architects and developed by Project Renewal with support from New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Housing Development Corporation (HDC), the development comprises 117 affordable and supportive homes, including 71 apartments set aside for households and individuals that previously experienced homelessness, families impacted by mental illness and substance abuse, and people living with HIV and AIDS. The remaining 46 apartments are reserved for low-income households earning up to 60 percent area median income (AMI).
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 806 E 170th Street in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 806 E 170th Street in Foxhurst, The Bronx. Located between Prospect Avenue and Bristow Street, the lot is near the Freeman Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Charles Schwartz of CNC Developers is listed as the owner behind the applications, who also filed permits for a four-story development nearby at 1395 Bristow Street in April.
New York YIMBY
Exterior Work Concludes on Lyra NYC at 555 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Construction is wrapping up on Lyra NYC, a 52-story residential skyscraper at 555 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards. Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Rockrose, the 570-foot-tall tower will yield 598 rental units in studio to two-bedroom layouts. Site C GC is the general contractor for the property, which is located along Eleventh Avenue between West 38th Street and West 39th Street, directly across from the Jacob K. Javits Center.
New York YIMBY
New York YIMBY
Construction Ramps Up on Terminal Warehouse Renovation at 261 Eleventh Avenue in West Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction is full swing on the Terminal Warehouse, a seven-story commercial conversion at 261 Eleventh Avenue in West Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by COOKFOX Architects and developed by L&L Holding Company and Columbia Property Trust, the $1.25 billion project will overhaul the 121-year-old warehouse structure and yield a mix of Class A office suites, retail space, and dining options. L&L and Normandy Real Estate Partners purchased the Terminal Warehouse in 2018 for $880 million, and CBRE helped to arrange construction funding from the Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies platform, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Oaktree Capital Management. New Line Structures & Development is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by West 28th Street to the north, West 27th Street to the south, Eleventh Avenue to the east, and West Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for Logan Fountain Affordable Property at 265 Logan Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn
Renderings have been revealed for Logan Fountain, a 13-story affordable housing property at 265 Logan Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Designed by MHG Architects and developed in collaboration by The Hudson Companies, The Jericho Project, and HELP US, which recently closed on a $215 million financing package for construction, the 327,000-square-foot structure will yield 174 units and 7,677 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property is bound by Atlantic Avenue to the north, Fountain Avenue to the east, and Logan Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for Eagle + West Towers in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Leasing has launched for the Eagle + West towers, developed by Brookfield Properties and Park Tower Group and designed by OMA in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The 745-unit waterfront complex is part of the Greenpoint Landing master plan development. Greenpoint Landing, when complete, will include 5,500 apartments in a mix of market-rate and permanently affordable units, a waterfront park designed by James Corner Field Operations, and numerous local retail opportunities. Beyer Blinder Belle Architects served as the executive architect for Eagle + West towers with amenity interior design by Marmol Radziner.
New York YIMBY
Sales Launch for 427 East 90th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Minrav Development has launched sales for Gracie Green, a new 21-unit condominium property at 427 East 90th Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. When first announced, available apartments were priced at $985,000 for one-bedrooms, $1.7 million for two-bedrooms, $3 million for three-bedrooms, and penthouse units starting at $4.75 million.
New York YIMBY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 92-62 Queens Boulevard in Rego Park, Queens
Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 92-62 Queens Boulevard in Rego Park, Queens. Located between Eliot Avenue and 62nd Avenue, the lot is one block from the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station, serviced by the F, M, and R trains. David Schwartz of SD Builders and Construction LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
tag24.com
As NYC rents break records again, residents attend Housing Town Hall in search of help
New York, New York - Rent in the Big Apple has never been higher and the rise shows no signs of stopping. There has never been a more expensive time in history to live in NYC, as the rent has once again broken records. According to the July rental market...
New York YIMBY
FIT’s New Academic Building Tops Out at 220 West 28th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction has topped out on Fashion Institute of Technology‘s ten-story New Academic Building at 220 West 28th Street in the Garment District of Chelsea. Designed by SHoP Architects, the 110,000-square-foot structure is engineered to achieve LEED Gold certification and will yield new classrooms, administrative offices, review and exhibition spaces, and a student quad illuminated by skylights. EE Cruz & Company is the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, within close proximity of Penn Station, Madison Square Garden, and Moynihan Train Hall.
Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building
NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons.
Bed-Stuy block party honors legacy left by Dr. Albert Vann
Brooklyn residents came together for a block party in front of the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation in a second day of commemoration for the late Dr. Albert Vann.
Harlem Week teaches older New Yorkers something new
NEW YORK - Hundreds of older New Yorkers joined the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce for Senior Citizens Day Friday. The 48th Harlem Week focuses on thriving in a post-pandemic world.Harlem's Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building packed the house with older minds looking to learn something new."Now there are opportunities that many companies have where you don't have to be 17, you can be 77 and have a job in cybersecurity, for instance," said Winston Majette, the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director.Outside, health providers connected with the community to offer care."If we know that one of...
East Harlem NYCHA residents outraged by water, elevator issues
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem mother says elevators in her NYCHA building are out of service and there’s been no running water in several apartments for more than a month. Vanessa Lopez said the water outages started in the Lexington Houses on July 11. Water flooded an elevator, causing inconsistent elevator service […]
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
Cloudy tap water has East Village NYCHA residents worried
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Decent drinking water from the tap is something many of us take for granted, but not a group of East Village residents from the Jacob Riis Houses who say their tap water is undrinkable. “Look at how cloudy this water is. Wow,” said Leslie Bright Reid, a resident of Jacob […]
multihousingnews.com
Why Building Affordable Housing in NYC Has Rarely Been More Difficult
Douglaston Development CEO Jed Resnick on the changes, challenges and development opportunities arising across the five boroughs. New York City’s affordable housing crisis continues to be as present as ever. According to a 2021 New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey, nearly a third of the renters in the metro are spending more than 50 percent of their income on rent each month.
