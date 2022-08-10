Read full article on original website
What you missed over summer: Downtown edition
Downtown Boone has welcomed several new stores within the past few months bringing new flavors, goods and designs to those who visit. Three new additions joined King Street, Boone’s hub for shops and restaurants. Practical Magic, a metaphysical store; Venture, a coffee and chocolate lounge; and a second Appalachian Nails & Co. location.
Nightlife, Lenoir, NC
Explore the great nightlife in the Lenoir area. When you’re in a new place, one of the best ways to get to know the area better is by exploring the nightlife. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll quickly realize that the area has a strong nightlife scene, and there’s a ton to see and do even after the sun sets.
Theater, Lenoir, NC
See a show and immerse yourself in the local culture. For centuries, the local theater has been a gathering place for people and a place for entertainment and cultural innovation. There is a theater nearly everywhere you go, since people enjoy seeing a show and immersing themselves in an engaging story.
Camp Meeting history reveals unity amid community
DENVER – The annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting dates back more than 200 years and the gatherings of today still resemble those early congregations. While the world around the campground has changed exponentially, for two weeks each summer the faithful tenters of Rock Springs ditch the modern conveniences that have become so commonplace to reconnect with family, friends, food and worship.
These 3 rural NC areas to receive $1.8 million in federal grants for better health care
Three health care organizations in rural North Carolina towns, including one in Vance County, are receiving a total of $1.8 million in federal grants to improve their facilities.
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment
(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
Accommodations, Granite Falls, NC
There are many accommodation options when you visit the Granite Falls area. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll have tons of accommodation options to pick from. Whether you’re traveling with your family and need accommodations that are cost-effective and spacious or you’re travelling solo and want to stay somewhere unique, there’s something for everyone in the Granite Falls, North Carolina area.
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina
Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
South Iredell HS student graduates from intense eight-week Navy Summer Flight Academy
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at South Iredell High School completed an impressive accomplishment this month by graduating from the Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. Jadyn Dixon finished the intensive eight-week aviation program at Delaware states University, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits. The...
Sarah Pittman announced as replacement candidate for Iredell-Statesville Schools board
Iredell Democrats announced Tuesday that Sarah Pittman will replace Michelle Coffey as their candidate for the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3. Pittman will face Republican Abby Trent in November’s general election. The District 3 seat is held by Samuel Robert Kennington Sr., a Republican. Pittman, a former...
Two Day Waldensian Festival Kicks Off This Friday, August 12
Valdese, NC – Now in its 47th year, the Waldensian Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for Valdese. On the second Saturday of each August, Waldenses around the world celebrate what is called the Glorious Return, commemorating the return of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native valleys in the Cottian Alps of Italy in 1689. The Town of Valdese, founded by a group of 29 Waldensians on May 29, 1893, celebrates this historical event with live music, specialty food, footrace, bocce tournament, variety entertainment and so much more. Join us as we celebrate the People of the Valleys this August 12 & 13th.
Josh Stein is being sued for not taking action against John Welch
For the past few weeks we've been covering the ongoing issue regarding whether or not Watauga County Commissioner John Welch is fit to keep his role being that he has taken up a second residence outside of the county. Last week we reported that the Board of Elections had a...
I-SS board votes to close ADR building, renovate Harmony Elementary
In a 6-1 vote Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed a motion that will appropriate $4 million dollars to close the Alan D. Rutherford Educational Center building and move the central office staff working there to the Career Academy and Technical School building in Troutman and an additional $4 million dollars to renovate Harmony Elementary School.
‘Will forever be in our hearts’: Wilkes County EMS mourns loss of captain’s young grandson
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County EMS is mourning the loss of their captain’s 5-year-old grandson, according to a WCEMS statement. Isaiah Pena, 5, reportedly died on Sunday in an accident in Wilkes County. “We love you Isaiah and we will dearly miss you. You will forever be in our hearts and you will […]
Alexander Co. Courthouse Park Hosts Free Concert With Shake Down On Friday, August 12th
Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is eager to present The Shake Down Band to appear August 12, 2022 at 7:00pm RAIN OR SHINE, on the Rotary Performance Stage at the NEW Alexander County Courthouse Park located at 101 W. Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville. Shake...
CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening. Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.
J.E. Broyhill Civic Center Announces Upcoming Events
Lenoir, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options. Following is a schedule of upcoming events:. Smokey and Me:...
Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
