FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Construction Ramps Up on Terminal Warehouse Renovation at 261 Eleventh Avenue in West Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction is full swing on the Terminal Warehouse, a seven-story commercial conversion at 261 Eleventh Avenue in West Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by COOKFOX Architects and developed by L&L Holding Company and Columbia Property Trust, the $1.25 billion project will overhaul the 121-year-old warehouse structure and yield a mix of Class A office suites, retail space, and dining options. L&L and Normandy Real Estate Partners purchased the Terminal Warehouse in 2018 for $880 million, and CBRE helped to arrange construction funding from the Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies platform, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Oaktree Capital Management. New Line Structures & Development is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by West 28th Street to the north, West 27th Street to the south, Eleventh Avenue to the east, and West Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
261 Eleventh Avenue
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 806 E 170th Street in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 806 E 170th Street in Foxhurst, The Bronx. Located between Prospect Avenue and Bristow Street, the lot is near the Freeman Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Charles Schwartz of CNC Developers is listed as the owner behind the applications, who also filed permits for a four-story development nearby at 1395 Bristow Street in April.
New York YIMBY
Bedford Green House Phase I Debuts at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, Bronx
The first phase of the Bedford Green House affordable housing project is now complete at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, The Bronx. Designed by ESKW Architects and developed by Project Renewal with support from New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Housing Development Corporation (HDC), the development comprises 117 affordable and supportive homes, including 71 apartments set aside for households and individuals that previously experienced homelessness, families impacted by mental illness and substance abuse, and people living with HIV and AIDS. The remaining 46 apartments are reserved for low-income households earning up to 60 percent area median income (AMI).
New York YIMBY
Exterior Work Concludes on Lyra NYC at 555 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Construction is wrapping up on Lyra NYC, a 52-story residential skyscraper at 555 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards. Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Rockrose, the 570-foot-tall tower will yield 598 rental units in studio to two-bedroom layouts. Site C GC is the general contractor for the property, which is located along Eleventh Avenue between West 38th Street and West 39th Street, directly across from the Jacob K. Javits Center.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for Logan Fountain Affordable Property at 265 Logan Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn
Renderings have been revealed for Logan Fountain, a 13-story affordable housing property at 265 Logan Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Designed by MHG Architects and developed in collaboration by The Hudson Companies, The Jericho Project, and HELP US, which recently closed on a $215 million financing package for construction, the 327,000-square-foot structure will yield 174 units and 7,677 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property is bound by Atlantic Avenue to the north, Fountain Avenue to the east, and Logan Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 78-29 Austin Street in Forest Hills, Queens
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 78-29 Austin Street in Forest Hills, Queens. Located between 78th Avenue and Union Turnpike, the lot is near the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station, serviced by the E and F trains. Rybak Development and Construction is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Sales Launch for 427 East 90th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Minrav Development has launched sales for Gracie Green, a new 21-unit condominium property at 427 East 90th Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. When first announced, available apartments were priced at $985,000 for one-bedrooms, $1.7 million for two-bedrooms, $3 million for three-bedrooms, and penthouse units starting at $4.75 million.
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for Eagle + West Towers in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Leasing has launched for the Eagle + West towers, developed by Brookfield Properties and Park Tower Group and designed by OMA in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The 745-unit waterfront complex is part of the Greenpoint Landing master plan development. Greenpoint Landing, when complete, will include 5,500 apartments in a mix of market-rate and permanently affordable units, a waterfront park designed by James Corner Field Operations, and numerous local retail opportunities. Beyer Blinder Belle Architects served as the executive architect for Eagle + West towers with amenity interior design by Marmol Radziner.
New York YIMBY
265 Logan Street
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 92-62 Queens Boulevard in Rego Park, Queens
Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 92-62 Queens Boulevard in Rego Park, Queens. Located between Eliot Avenue and 62nd Avenue, the lot is one block from the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station, serviced by the F, M, and R trains. David Schwartz of SD Builders and Construction LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
FIT’s New Academic Building Tops Out at 220 West 28th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction has topped out on Fashion Institute of Technology‘s ten-story New Academic Building at 220 West 28th Street in the Garment District of Chelsea. Designed by SHoP Architects, the 110,000-square-foot structure is engineered to achieve LEED Gold certification and will yield new classrooms, administrative offices, review and exhibition spaces, and a student quad illuminated by skylights. EE Cruz & Company is the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, within close proximity of Penn Station, Madison Square Garden, and Moynihan Train Hall.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building
NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons.
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
Bed-Stuy block party honors legacy left by Dr. Albert Vann
Brooklyn residents came together for a block party in front of the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation in a second day of commemoration for the late Dr. Albert Vann.
Carriage horse collapses in Hell's Kitchen, renewing calls for reform
A carriage horse collapses in Manhattan on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. A spokesman for the group that represents horse carriage drivers says the horse was suffering from equine protozoal myeloencephalitis, a neurological disease horses can contract from eating infected opossum droppings, and not heat exhaustion. [ more › ]
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
