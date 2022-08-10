ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Albert Pujols hitting fifth in St. Louis' Wednesday lineup versus Colorado

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will operate first base at Coors Field after Paul Goldschmidt was named Wednesday's designated hitter and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Kyle Freeland, our models project Pujols...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Wilmer Flores starting at second base. Flores will bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. numberFire's models project Flores...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Maikel Franco out of Washington's Friday lineup versus Padres

Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Franco will sit on the bench after Ildemaro Vargas was moved to third base and Luis Garcia was positioned at shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 293 batted batted balls this season, Franco...
WASHINGTON, DC

