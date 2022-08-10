Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boomer: Giants signing Aaron Judge would be perfect counter to Dodgers, Padres
The Giants need a big addition to keep up with the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West, and Boomer sees them as a big player to get Aaron Judge for that reason.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols hitting fifth in St. Louis' Wednesday lineup versus Colorado
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will operate first base at Coors Field after Paul Goldschmidt was named Wednesday's designated hitter and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Kyle Freeland, our models project Pujols...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Wilmer Flores starting at second base. Flores will bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. numberFire's models project Flores...
MLB odds: Cardinals vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022
A daytime rubber match is in store on Thursday as the St. Louis Cardinals battle it out with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Cardinals-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed. The Cardinals enter the series finale fresh off a decisive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Padres vs Nationals live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. San...
numberfire.com
Maikel Franco out of Washington's Friday lineup versus Padres
Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Franco will sit on the bench after Ildemaro Vargas was moved to third base and Luis Garcia was positioned at shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 293 batted batted balls this season, Franco...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Juan Soto hitting first homer with Padres to end scoreless streak
The San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world with an all-in trade deadline that was headlined by the acquisition of 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto in an enormous, blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals (the Padres also acquired Josh Bell in the deal). And on Tuesday night, Soto hit his first home run with the Padres.
Comments / 0