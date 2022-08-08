ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
TARBORO, NC
