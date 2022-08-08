Read full article on original website
Related
High school football preview: Farmville Central looking for bigger things in ’22
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the high school football season is just around the corner. CLICK HERE for more high school football coverage. As teams wrap up their fall workouts and prepare to play under the Friday night lights, 9OYS is checking in with local coaches to learn more about what we can […]
Local football teams scrimmage as countdown to regular season continues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local high school football teams are getting some scrimmages in this week before the regular season begins next Friday. Watch the video above to hear from coaches and see highlights from the West Craven Jamboree and Tarboro’s scrimmage against D.H. Conley.
cbs17
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
What Gastonia, Shelby-area high school football teams have biggest home-field advantage?
Jim Sosebee has yet to experience his first night under the lights at Sid Bryson Stadium as Crest football coach. But that hasn’t kept him from getting his fill of the venue. The Chargers’ first-year coach has been a frequent presence this summer. “Welcome to my house, baby...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s time! If you want to watch some high school football, tonight’s the night
There are five high school football jamborees in the next two days, featuring Rock Hill region teams, Charlotte area teams and others from near Columbia.
What to watch for at Saturday's HighSchoolOT Jamboree
Wake Forest, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, the HighSchoolOT Jamboree will be taking place this week on Saturday at Trentini Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest High School. Tickets will be $10 at the gate for access to all four scrimmages, with a dollar from...
High school volleyball teams come together for Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sports has a way to bring people together. Head volleyball coach Lee Avery at Lenoir Community College is looking to bring people together for a local volleyball tournament to help upcoming promising volleyball players. The event is called the 3rd annual Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament. It is being held Saturday to […]
Virginia Picked to Finish Second in ACC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll
Lia Godfrey and Alexa Spaanstra were named to Preseason All-ACC Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
North Buncombe preparing for 2022 with third head coach in last 13 months
Weaverville — (WLOS) The North Buncombe Blackhawks upperclassmen have seen them come and go. Last August Brandon Allen abruptly announced his departure from the school to take a teaching position in Haywood County. Zach Shook took over as the interim head coach, but was not retained after NBHS finished 0-8.
Comments / 0