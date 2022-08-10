ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China criticizes US chip law as threat to trade

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Wednesday criticized a U.S. law to encourage processor chip production in the United States and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers as a threat to trade and an attack on Chinese business.

The law signed this week by President Joe Biden promises $52 billion in grants and other aid to investors in U.S. chip factories. It responds in part to warnings that supplies might be disrupted if China attacks Taiwan, which produces up to 90% of high-end chips. China's ruling Communist Party claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.

The measure will “disrupt international trade and distort global semiconductor supply chains,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin. “China firmly opposes that.”

Parts of the law “restrict companies’ normal investment and economic and trade activities in China,” Wang said, without giving details.

Disruption in chip supplies following the coronavirus pandemic hampered production of goods from smartphones to autos and highlighted the world's reliance on Taiwanese chips and Chinese factories that assemble most electronic devices.

Fears of disruption have been heightened by Chinese threats to attack Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949 after a civil war.

Beijing launched military drills around the island last week in retaliation for a visit by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives. China believes visits by American officials to Taiwan might encourage its leaders to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.

The “CHIPS and Science Act” calls for research spending that would total about $200 billion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The Communist Party has spent tens of billions of dollars developing China’s own chip production industry. Its factories make low-end chips for autos and other products but cannot supply high-end smartphones and other devices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan

The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Fortune

China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent years, the U.S. has accused China of infiltrating American university campuses, businesses, and government computer systems for the purposes of obtaining Western intellectual property and technology. Now, a...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#Chinese#Communist Party#Foreign Ministry#Taiwanese#American
Benzinga

China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea

Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
International Trade
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Draupadi Murmu. What Happened: In his message to Murmu, Kim hailed North Korea’s “long-standing and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation” with India, according to the statement released by the North Korean Foreign Affairs ministry.
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy