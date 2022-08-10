Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Sioux Falls
Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop in Sioux Falls on their latest tour. They'll be on stage at the Washington Pavilion, Monday, October 31 at 8:00 PM. Whitehall is the opening act. The Sioux Falls show is part of a tour in support of the...
Why A Brand New Sioux Falls Cafe Is the ‘Cat’s Meow’!
What makes this new place different from every other Sioux Falls Eatery?. If your living situation doesn't allow for a furry companion and cats are your favorites, you are so in luck!. According to my little birdie at Pigeon605, a Sioux Falls first will be opening in the newly renovated...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cat Cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cat lovers and coffee enthusiasts will be excited to hear The Cattitude Cafe will be joining the downtown Sioux Falls community. The cool cat cafe is expected to open later this year or early 2023. The Cattitude Cafe will have a space that...
Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants in all of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everyone here, but the question is, which are the best?. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look. Sioux...
Little League teaching Life Lessons Across the Dakota’s & Country
Baseball is a special game. There's a saying that sports will teach you life lessons. So far in the Little League regional playoffs, it's been doing more than that. First came the player that was hit in the head by a baseball. After the pitcher was visibly shaken by what he had done, the player who had been hit by the ball came over from first base and gave the pitcher a hug. What a show of sportsmanship. You can see that video and read all about that here.
KELOLAND TV
‘It only takes one’: Chase the Ace drawing Thursday
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening. “One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
KELOLAND TV
Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
dakotanewsnow.com
80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident
The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
Open Letter From A Sioux Falls Listener on Supermarket Etiquette
Apparently, someone has a bone to pick with annoying, inconsiderate, fruit-grazing shoppers. Let's call her Hazel shall we? We've changed her name at her request (and to protect the innocent or peeved, as it were). Hazel emailed us with a blazing indictment against Sioux Falls grocery store shoppers. And she...
Get Rid of Your Old Tires and Help Stop the Itch!
Have some old tires around your place that you're looking to get rid of?. The Sioux Falls landfill will take them off your hands for free, and you'll be able to help cut down on the city's mosquito population in the process. Dakota News Now is reporting that effective immediately,...
You’ll Love Mind-Blowing Food From Sioux Falls ‘Ghost Kitchens’!
The first thing you might be asking is, "What exactly is a 'ghost kitchen'?". I know I did the first time I heard the phrase. A ghost kitchen, (also known as a dark kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant, virtual kitchen, shadow kitchen, commissary kitchen, or cloud kitchen) is not a kitchen inhabited by the ghost of your grandmother.
dsu.edu
Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central
Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
Travis Tritt To Play Swiftel Center In Brookings This Week
Coming off a night from the land of Harley, country music star Travis Tritt will roll across the state from the Sturgis motorcycle rally to the land of the Jackrabbits. Tritt along with Aaron Lewis will take the stage at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota Thursday, August 11.
KELOLAND TV
Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
KELOLAND TV
School district revises new dress code for Axtell Park School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Middle and high school students studying at Axtell Park are described by the district as those with the highest chance of not graduating. So, the district’s making changes in hopes of increasing those chances. There will be more mental health and safety measures....
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
gowatertown.net
Top two South Dakota club basketball programs merging
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The top two club basketball programs in the state of South Dakota, Sanford POWER Basketball Academy and South Dakota Attack Basketball, are combining to form a new organization. The Sanford POWER Basketball Academy runs a fall/winter and summer club team for boys and girls at...
