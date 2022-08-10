ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Sioux Falls

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop in Sioux Falls on their latest tour. They'll be on stage at the Washington Pavilion, Monday, October 31 at 8:00 PM. Whitehall is the opening act. The Sioux Falls show is part of a tour in support of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Cat Cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cat lovers and coffee enthusiasts will be excited to hear The Cattitude Cafe will be joining the downtown Sioux Falls community. The cool cat cafe is expected to open later this year or early 2023. The Cattitude Cafe will have a space that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Little League teaching Life Lessons Across the Dakota’s & Country

Baseball is a special game. There's a saying that sports will teach you life lessons. So far in the Little League regional playoffs, it's been doing more than that. First came the player that was hit in the head by a baseball. After the pitcher was visibly shaken by what he had done, the player who had been hit by the ball came over from first base and gave the pitcher a hug. What a show of sportsmanship. You can see that video and read all about that here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘It only takes one’: Chase the Ace drawing Thursday

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening. “One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.
SALEM, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dsu.edu

Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central

Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
MADISON, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

School district revises new dress code for Axtell Park School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Middle and high school students studying at Axtell Park are described by the district as those with the highest chance of not graduating. So, the district’s making changes in hopes of increasing those chances. There will be more mental health and safety measures....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Top two South Dakota club basketball programs merging

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The top two club basketball programs in the state of South Dakota, Sanford POWER Basketball Academy and South Dakota Attack Basketball, are combining to form a new organization. The Sanford POWER Basketball Academy runs a fall/winter and summer club team for boys and girls at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

