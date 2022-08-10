Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'One lucky ticket. One winning ticket': St. Jude Dream Home winners share their excitement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — On Thursday, WTOL announced the winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse's name was called to receive the $550,000 home. Hearing her name on TV just didn't seem real. "Unbelievable," Fandrey's husband said. "We were actually watching the news when...
WTOL-TV
Congrats to the WINNER of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!
And the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is... Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse, Ohio! Congratulations and thank you to everyone for supporting St. Jude!
WTOL-TV
St. Jude Dream Home | Toledo community support is among best in country; Another drawing
Today is the day! Lots of prizes are being given away, including the $550,000 Dream Home.
Beacon
Tell Tales 8-11-22
Mary Alice and I attended the M.O.M. on Saturday evening. A couple of observations: It was impressive to see so much activity taking place in downtown Port Clinton. Every picnic table was occupied. The cornhole beanbag game was continuously engaged. There was a wide variety of people there . . . not just tourists and visitors, but lots of locals as well. I wanted to hear Miss Kitty and the Litter, and I was not disappointed. They are a local band, and they are GOOD!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beacon
Trinity Church Revival at Sutton Center in August
Trinity United Methodist Church is inviting the community to attend a Tent Revival on Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27 at 7 p.m. each evening at Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. The Tent Revival is open to the public. Music will be provided by the Clyde Trinity United...
Beacon
65th Halupki Festival bringing traditional Eastern European fare to Marblehead
Holy Assumption Orthodox Church in Marblehead will once again host the popular Halupki Festival on Sunday, Aug. 21. Admission is free, and the event, now in its 65th year, will feature traditional Carpatho-Russian dinners and other Eastern European options. Divine Liturgy begins at 9:30 a.m., dinners are available beginning at...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday
August 10, 2022 | Gemma Thompson (2019-2022) August 10, 2022 | Swanton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | John Opdycke (1951-2022) The annual Swanton...
toledocitypaper.com
Doc Watson’s: Hole in the wall turned local treasure
Nestled in the back corner of Foundation Park Plaza at 1515 South Byrne Rd. lies one of Toledo’s best kept secrets. Rich with family history and neon signs, Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods & Spirits has been welcoming visitors with friendly service, charming décor and a vast menu of food and drink for nearly three decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
Beacon
Ronald Allen Pierce Sr. – August 5, 2022
Ronald Allen Pierce Sr. (Ron) of Port Clinton, Ohio; 79, has departed this earth on Aug. 5. The Gerner-Wolf Walker Funeral Home, Port Clinton is assisting with the arrangements.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
13abc.com
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dream of Owning a B&B? This One in Monroe is Just over $2 Million
Thanks to watching Lifetime while I was growing up, I've sometimes fantasized about owning a Bed and Breakfast in the countryside where, eventually, that long-lost friend who now works in the city comes to visit and we fall madly in love. Too on the nose?. If you've ever dreamed of...
wrif.com
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry
Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
Beacon
Larry W. Glasco, Sr. – August 7, 2022
Larry W. Glasco, Sr., 81, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, OH.
Beacon
Dorothy J. Malfara – May 13, 1929 – August 7, 2022
Dorothy J. Malfara, 93, of Marblehead, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, at Otterbein Marblehead Senior Life Community, Jane Baker House, Marblehead. She was born May 13, 1929, in Cleveland, the daughter of Richard and Antoinette “Nettie” (Nemecek) Thomas. She married Joseph J. Malfara on June 17, 1950, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2010. Dorothy was an Administrator of nursing homes, Director of Nursing, but most importantly to her, she was a nurse. She worked at Providence Hospital, Victorian Manor and Riverview Senior Health Care.
Cedar Point announces new Wild Mouse roller coaster, beachfront Grand Pavilion for 2023; no word on Top Thrill Dragster
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will debut a new roller coaster, Wild Mouse, at the park in 2023, part of a major retheming of the midway area near the beach that will be called The Boardwalk. The Boardwalk will also include the Grand Pavilion, a beachfront, two-story complex that...
toledoparent.com
What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News
Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
Beacon
Owen Auxter a ‘marked man,’ as family’s fourth Eagle Scout
Owen Auxter, 17, is heading into his senior year at Port Clinton High School, and he’ll be a busy young man. A star athlete playing football, basketball and tennis, he’s also a member of the school band, a mentor for freshman students, and a member of the Leadership Council and the National Honor Society.
Beacon
George O. Ningard – August 14, 1925 – August 3, 2022
George O. Ningard, 96 years young, of Port Clinton, passed away on Aug. 3. He was born on Aug. 14, 1925, to the late Raymond F. and Hattie (nee Smith) Ningard. One of the few remaining of the “Greatest Generation,” he proudly and selflessly served in the US Navy during World War II in the Pacific theater. After the war, he returned to Cleveland and married his wife Sophie of 51 years. Together, they raised a beautiful family and had a wonderful life full of many cherished memories. He retired as an operating engineer for Cleveland Building Supply. In his spare time, he found great joy in dancing, shooting pool, and peace on the waters of Lake Erie where he enjoyed fishing and boating.
Comments / 0