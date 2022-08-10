ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Tell Tales 8-11-22

Mary Alice and I attended the M.O.M. on Saturday evening. A couple of observations: It was impressive to see so much activity taking place in downtown Port Clinton. Every picnic table was occupied. The cornhole beanbag game was continuously engaged. There was a wide variety of people there . . . not just tourists and visitors, but lots of locals as well. I wanted to hear Miss Kitty and the Litter, and I was not disappointed. They are a local band, and they are GOOD!
Trinity Church Revival at Sutton Center in August

Trinity United Methodist Church is inviting the community to attend a Tent Revival on Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27 at 7 p.m. each evening at Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. The Tent Revival is open to the public. Music will be provided by the Clyde Trinity United...
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday

August 10, 2022 | Gemma Thompson (2019-2022) August 10, 2022 | Swanton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | John Opdycke (1951-2022) The annual Swanton...
Doc Watson's: Hole in the wall turned local treasure

Nestled in the back corner of Foundation Park Plaza at 1515 South Byrne Rd. lies one of Toledo’s best kept secrets. Rich with family history and neon signs, Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods & Spirits has been welcoming visitors with friendly service, charming décor and a vast menu of food and drink for nearly three decades.
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry

Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
Larry W. Glasco, Sr. – August 7, 2022

Larry W. Glasco, Sr., 81, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, OH.
Dorothy J. Malfara – May 13, 1929 – August 7, 2022

Dorothy J. Malfara, 93, of Marblehead, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, at Otterbein Marblehead Senior Life Community, Jane Baker House, Marblehead. She was born May 13, 1929, in Cleveland, the daughter of Richard and Antoinette “Nettie” (Nemecek) Thomas. She married Joseph J. Malfara on June 17, 1950, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2010. Dorothy was an Administrator of nursing homes, Director of Nursing, but most importantly to her, she was a nurse. She worked at Providence Hospital, Victorian Manor and Riverview Senior Health Care.
What's Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News

Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
Owen Auxter a 'marked man,' as family's fourth Eagle Scout

Owen Auxter, 17, is heading into his senior year at Port Clinton High School, and he’ll be a busy young man. A star athlete playing football, basketball and tennis, he’s also a member of the school band, a mentor for freshman students, and a member of the Leadership Council and the National Honor Society.
George O. Ningard – August 14, 1925 – August 3, 2022

George O. Ningard, 96 years young, of Port Clinton, passed away on Aug. 3. He was born on Aug. 14, 1925, to the late Raymond F. and Hattie (nee Smith) Ningard. One of the few remaining of the “Greatest Generation,” he proudly and selflessly served in the US Navy during World War II in the Pacific theater. After the war, he returned to Cleveland and married his wife Sophie of 51 years. Together, they raised a beautiful family and had a wonderful life full of many cherished memories. He retired as an operating engineer for Cleveland Building Supply. In his spare time, he found great joy in dancing, shooting pool, and peace on the waters of Lake Erie where he enjoyed fishing and boating.
