Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
US stocks rallied Wednesday after data showed headline US inflation cooled in July. The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate. Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared...
Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on
Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Inflation slowed in July, showing Fed's rate hikes are working
Inflation slowed in July as gasoline prices dropped, a sign the Federal Reserve's efforts to control spiraling prices are taking effect. Consumer prices last month rose 8.5% from the same month a year ago, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday — lower than economists had expected and down from 9.1% in June.
MLS・
FOXBusiness
White-hot inflation seen cooling in July but remaining near record high
The rapid pace of inflation likely cooled off slightly in July as gasoline prices fell and supply chain disruptions started to ease. However, that may provide little comfort to millions of Americans continuing to confront elevated costs for everyday goods. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price...
CPI Inflation Slows To 8.5% In July, Stocks Rip Higher — But Are Wages Keeping Up?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded higher by 1% on Wednesday morning after the Labor Department reported an 8.5% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in the month of July, a potential sign that inflation may finally have peaked. What Happened: The headline CPI rose 8.5%...
Washington Examiner
Inflation falls to 9.8% in producer index for July in hint of peak
Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices slowed to 9.8% for the year ending in July, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 11.3% the month before and lower than forecasters expected. On a month-to-month basis, the producer price index declined by 0.5%.
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
AOL Corp
Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%
Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
The stock market's fear gauge is sinking to 4-month lows as risk appetite grows after inflation cooled in July
VIX, the US stock market's so-called fear gauge, dropped Wednesday in the wake of the July inflation report. Investors drove VIX below 20 for the first time since April while they sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq flying higher. Headline inflation cooled to 8.7% in July, and core inflation...
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims highest in eight months amid recession fears
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits increased by 14,000 last week to 262,000, the highest level in months. The news bolsters fear the economy is nearing or has already tumbled into a recession. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are a sign that the labor market may be facing some turbulence, although the figures are still low by historical standards.
biztoc.com
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
bitcoinmagazine.com
U.S. Inflation Slowed To 8.5% In July. Bitcoin Claims $24,000
U.S. CPI data for the month of July shows an 8.5% inflation rate from a YoY perspective. Market expectations suggested inflation would fall from 9.1% to 8.7% in July. Bitcoin claimed $24,000 following CPI data release. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation data shows a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 8.5% for...
U.S. mortgage rates drop below 5% for the first time in 4 months
U.S. mortgage rates have continued their decline, falling below 5% for the first time since April. According to a survey released by Freddie Mac on Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fallen to an average of 4.99%. Just one week ago, rates were averaging around 5.30%. This is the second week in a row that mortgage rates have fallen, and it also marks the sharpest drop in the cost of borrowing money for a home since early July.
Bitcoin rises 4% to retake $24,000 as investors shift to risk-on ahead of this week's inflation report
Bitcoin on Monday rose above $24,000 for the first time in August. Softening in US bond yields have boosted the cryptocurrency's price. Bitcoin's price has increased in August but is down 50% in 2022. Bitcoin advanced to $24,000 for the first time in August, a move taking place before financial...
US News and World Report
Oil Leak Affecting U.S. Offshore Output Contained at Port Station, Shell Says
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell said on Thursday it halted production at three U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak shut two pipelines connecting the platforms, adding it expected pipeline service to resume on Friday. A failure at an onshore pipeline junction...
Asian shares track Wall Street gains on cooling inflation
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Thursday in Asia after benchmarks closed at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul saw gains of more than 1%. Tokyo was closed for a holiday. U.S. futures edged higher, while oil prices slipped. The government said Wednesday that consumer inflation jumped 8.5% in July from a year earlier. But that was down from June’s four-decade high of 9.1%. The S&P 500 surged 2.1% on expectations that slower inflation will mean the Federal Reserve may moderate its interest rates hikes. Technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments that have been among the year’s biggest losers due to the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes led the way.
US News and World Report
Five Chinese State-Owned Companies, Under Scrutiny in U.S., Will Delist From NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity,...
US News and World Report
New Zealand House Prices Fall on Year for First Time Sine 2011
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell in July with the median price recording its first annual fall since 2011, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted median nationwide house value in July fell 2.8% compared with the previous month and was...
10-Year Treasury Auction Sees Best Demand Since February As Inflation Eases
The U.S. Treasury sold $35 billion in 10-year notes Wednesday at a high auction yield of 2.755% as foreign buyers snapped-up the new paper following a notably softer July inflation reading. Investors bid $2.53 for every $1 of 10-year notes on offer from the Treasury, auction data indicated, a notably...
