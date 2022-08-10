ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Mon Health SJMH in Weston, West Virginia, receives CMS 5-star rating

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has received a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating for 2022 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Of the more than 3,000 hospitals measured, only 455 hospitals achieved a five-star rating. Hospitals are rated by CMS...
WVU MED SPONSORED CONTENT - DR. ANDREW PARSONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at West Virginia University Medicine, has helped bring a cutting-edge surgical procedure to the patients of the Mountain State. Parsons has received specialized training in robotic assisted surgery, allowing him to offer WVU Medicine patients the most advanced...
Catherene Lorene 'Lorie' Kesling passes at 100; Shinnston High 1940 grad

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on August 10. She was born to the late Henry Nelton and Freda Grace (Stone) Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Kesling, and daughter Cheryl Montz. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. Lorie was formerly from Fairmont and retired to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life she returned back to Morgantown.
Dustin Lynch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — FallFest, West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus co…
Glenville State College new student orientation continues; to wrap up Sunday

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville...
Connie Jo Weekley

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Connie Jo Weekley, 77, of New Milton, departed this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1945, at Wolf Pen, a daughter of the late Blakeley and Sylvia Talva Kelley Nicholson. She was preceded by her husband James C. Weekely Sr. on April 1, 2022.
Headed for 'boondoggle' status

While the Harrison County Courthouse annex probably hasn’t quite qualified for boondoggle status, it’s fast approaching. And it’s certainly putting a strain on how the county can conduct business. A boondoggle is “work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.”...
Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.
Calendar of Events for Friday

Free summer meals for youth under age 18, noon-12:30 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 12, Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library. Registration not required. Children should not be left unattended. Details: 304-627-2236, extension 123.
CLARKSBURG, WV

