Mon Health SJMH in Weston, West Virginia, receives CMS 5-star rating
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has received a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating for 2022 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Of the more than 3,000 hospitals measured, only 455 hospitals achieved a five-star rating. Hospitals are rated by CMS...
WVU MED SPONSORED CONTENT - DR. ANDREW PARSONS
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Andrew Parsons, an orthopedic surgeon at West Virginia University Medicine, has helped bring a cutting-edge surgical procedure to the patients of the Mountain State. Parsons has received specialized training in robotic assisted surgery, allowing him to offer WVU Medicine patients the most advanced...
Harrison County Schools menus
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sets menus for August & September
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools menus for August and September, as provided by the office of Child Nutrition Director Bobbi Jo Harbert and Superintendent Dora Stutler. Breakfast.
Robert C. Byrd High, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, sets open enrollment starting next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd High School has set open enrollment for the 2022-23 school year, on a walk-in basis, starting next week. The events will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Aug. 23.
Catherene Lorene 'Lorie' Kesling passes at 100; Shinnston High 1940 grad
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on August 10. She was born to the late Henry Nelton and Freda Grace (Stone) Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Kesling, and daughter Cheryl Montz. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. Lorie was formerly from Fairmont and retired to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life she returned back to Morgantown.
Sunlight through the leaves
Glenville State University alumni & friends to gather at Lambert’s Winery in Weston, West Virginia
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University alumni and friends are invited Aug. 24 to the sixth annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Vintage Wines in Weston. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will be held rain or shine.
Glenville State College new student orientation continues; to wrap up Sunday
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville...
Medbrook Children's Charity becomes title sponsor for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a significant investment, Medbrook Children’s Charity will be the title sponsor of the forthcoming inclusive playground within The Bridge Sports Complex. “Over the last 22 years, Medbrook Children’s Charity has built an incredible reputation of being able to give back to the...
Connie Jo Weekley
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Connie Jo Weekley, 77, of New Milton, departed this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on March 22, 1945, at Wolf Pen, a daughter of the late Blakeley and Sylvia Talva Kelley Nicholson. She was preceded by her husband James C. Weekely Sr. on April 1, 2022.
Headed for 'boondoggle' status
While the Harrison County Courthouse annex probably hasn’t quite qualified for boondoggle status, it’s fast approaching. And it’s certainly putting a strain on how the county can conduct business. A boondoggle is “work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.”...
Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.
WVU’s FallFest returns with performances from Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — FallFest, West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert, returns Tuesday for the first time since 2019. The concert gets underway at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields adjacent to the Student Rec Center. FallFest is free and open to WVU students with valid WVU student IDs.
Clarksburg, West Virginia-based truck driver headed to National Truck Driving Championships
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-based professional truck driver Brian Ash is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships, to be held Tuesday through next Friday in Indianapolis. Ash has driven over 1 million accident-free miles and advanced through the state truck driving championship to qualify for the national...
Calendar of Events for Friday
Free summer meals for youth under age 18, noon-12:30 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 12, Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library. Registration not required. Children should not be left unattended. Details: 304-627-2236, extension 123.
