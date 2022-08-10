Read full article on original website
Related
Police arrest man for felonies after car chase
A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was alerted to a suspicious person on Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in Elberfeld. Reports say the person who was seen approaching women and made them feel uncomfortable, was described as a male driving a black Mercedes SUV.
hot96.com
Henderson Man Arrested After Car Chase
Warrick County Deputies were flagged down in Elberfeld around 8:00 Thursday morning in reference to a suspicious person that was approaching females. A few minutes later, deputies received a report of a black Mercedes SUV backed into an open building at a business south of town. When the suspect was...
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
wevv.com
Bodycam footage shows first responders on N. Weinbach Avenue minutes after explosion
Bodycam footage released to 44News by the Evansville Police Department shows first responders arriving on the scene of Wednesday's deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Disclaimer: Due to strong language, viewer discretion is advised. You can watch the raw footage in its entirety here. You can also open the video...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
14news.com
Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
14news.com
OPD recovers over 120 guns related to criminal investigations in 2022
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they have seized over 120 guns related to criminal investigations this year. They say with the seizure of all these firearms come several charges. We’re told they have charged more than 20 juveniles and 30 adults in criminal cases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hot96.com
Woman Will Be Sentenced This Month For Injuring Officer
An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer with her car has reached a plea agreement. It happened in May of 2021 in the area of Heidlebach and Diamond. A police officer tried placing Maeling Smith into custody during a domestic dispute when she got back in her car, and dragged the officer for a block.
wevv.com
One dead following shooting on East Mulberry Street in Evansville
A Sergeant with Evansville Police Department confirmed one person was shot and killed Tuesday night. Dispatch told 44News that someone called 911 to report the shooting around 9:45pm Tuesday night at a residence near the intersection of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue. EPD says they don't have a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Evansville's mayor surveys explosion site with Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDOH) in a Friday morning survey of the explosion site on North Weinbach Avenue. IDOH Executive Director Joel Thacker and his staff members were on-scene Friday providing support to the other agencies already there. "I wanted to...
Evansville Police Asking for Public’s Help in Jefferson Avenue Murder Investigation
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a shooting incident that claimed the life of an Evansville man early Tuesday morning. According to a report provided by the Department's Public Information Officer, Sergeant Anna Gray, officers were called to the 600...
wevv.com
Police still looking for suspect after fatal Tuesday morning shooting in Evansville
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are continuing to look for suspects after a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. EPD says officers were called to the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Garvin Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting. The...
hot96.com
Evansville Police Confirm Two Murders In Two Days
For the second time in as many days, Evansville police answer a shots-fired call only to find a victim who died of gunshot wounds. The latest one happened Tuesday night in the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street. Police responded to the call a little before 10:00pm and found a...
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
wevv.com
Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
14news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. That happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found the victim inside the doorway of a home. They say the victim was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The Vanderburgh...
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
Comments / 2