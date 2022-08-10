ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 2

Related
hot96.com

Henderson Man Arrested After Car Chase

Warrick County Deputies were flagged down in Elberfeld around 8:00 Thursday morning in reference to a suspicious person that was approaching females. A few minutes later, deputies received a report of a black Mercedes SUV backed into an open building at a business south of town. When the suspect was...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
KISS 106

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

OPD recovers over 120 guns related to criminal investigations in 2022

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they have seized over 120 guns related to criminal investigations this year. They say with the seizure of all these firearms come several charges. We’re told they have charged more than 20 juveniles and 30 adults in criminal cases...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Reckless Driving#Epd
hot96.com

Woman Will Be Sentenced This Month For Injuring Officer

An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer with her car has reached a plea agreement. It happened in May of 2021 in the area of Heidlebach and Diamond. A police officer tried placing Maeling Smith into custody during a domestic dispute when she got back in her car, and dragged the officer for a block.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

One dead following shooting on East Mulberry Street in Evansville

A Sergeant with Evansville Police Department confirmed one person was shot and killed Tuesday night. Dispatch told 44News that someone called 911 to report the shooting around 9:45pm Tuesday night at a residence near the intersection of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue. EPD says they don't have a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
WASHINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hot96.com

Evansville Police Confirm Two Murders In Two Days

For the second time in as many days, Evansville police answer a shots-fired call only to find a victim who died of gunshot wounds. The latest one happened Tuesday night in the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street. Police responded to the call a little before 10:00pm and found a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Hanging up the Badge

Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. That happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found the victim inside the doorway of a home. They say the victim was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The Vanderburgh...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy