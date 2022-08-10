ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday

Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service. Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday. Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
WBKR

Owensboro, KY Native Trains to be U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

What a difference a year can make in someone's life. That is certainly true of Kyle Joiner from Owensboro, Kentucky. In May of 2021, he graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. Shortly after that, he joined the U.S. Navy. Now, he's setting his sights on something even more ambitious. Joiner...
OWENSBORO, KY
hot96.com

The Investigation On House Explosion Will Be Lengthy

3 people were killed after a house exploded on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday – the massive explosion, with a 100-foot blast radius, damaging 39 homes, destroying at least 11 of them. It felt like an earthquake, neighbors said. Surveillance cameras captured the blast from a nearby street –...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi
KISS 106

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Neighbors picking up pieces, some left homeless following Evansville home explosion

More than a dozen families are now picking up the pieces, trying to salvage what's left of their homes after an explosion tore through an Evansville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Benjamin and Madison Hite live directly across the street from the house that exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach...
WTVW

Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Hanging up the Badge

Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Groundbreaking set for Green River Road Trail Project

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County leaders will be hosting a groundbreaking of the new Green River Road Trail Project. The county was awarded over $770,000 by the “Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails Program.”. It’s a part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s $1 billion infrastructure...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Man Arrested on Child Solicitation Charges

A Washington man was arrested after being in contact with a teenager. On August 9th, officers of WPD’s 3rd shift received a complaint regarding Austin McCoy, 20, of Washington, for being in contact with a minor. Officers investigated the scene, and McCoy was arrested on charges of child solicitation of a child under 14.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy