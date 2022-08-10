Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday
Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service. Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday. Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service.
wevv.com
Evansville's mayor surveys explosion site with Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDOH) in a Friday morning survey of the explosion site on North Weinbach Avenue. IDOH Executive Director Joel Thacker and his staff members were on-scene Friday providing support to the other agencies already there. "I wanted to...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Cause of Indiana house explosion that killed 3 and damaged 39 homes still undetermined, authorities say
The cause of the Evansville, Indiana, house explosion that left three dead and damaged at least 39 homes is still undetermined, Evansville Fire Chief Michael Connelly said Thursday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owensboro, KY Native Trains to be U.S. Navy Future Warfighter
What a difference a year can make in someone's life. That is certainly true of Kyle Joiner from Owensboro, Kentucky. In May of 2021, he graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. Shortly after that, he joined the U.S. Navy. Now, he's setting his sights on something even more ambitious. Joiner...
Here’s How The American Red Cross Is Assisting Those Affected By Deadly Explosion in Evansville, Indiana
Wednesday, August 12, 2022, will be a day that residents of Evansville, Indiana will not soon forget. Around 1:00 P.M. Evansville Fire Units were dispatched to an explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. As the news updates came in, we know that 39 homes and businesses in...
hot96.com
The Investigation On House Explosion Will Be Lengthy
3 people were killed after a house exploded on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Wednesday – the massive explosion, with a 100-foot blast radius, damaging 39 homes, destroying at least 11 of them. It felt like an earthquake, neighbors said. Surveillance cameras captured the blast from a nearby street –...
PICTURED: Couple who died in horrific Indiana house explosion worked together and had a flea market table in town: Cops probe cause of blast that leveled 39 homes
Charlie and Martina Hite, two of the three people who died in the horrific Indiana house explosion Wednesday, were partners in marriage and in business with a connection to their community. The couple, 43 and 37, both worked at the same Fresh Market store in Evansville Indiana and also had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
wevv.com
Neighbors picking up pieces, some left homeless following Evansville home explosion
More than a dozen families are now picking up the pieces, trying to salvage what's left of their homes after an explosion tore through an Evansville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Benjamin and Madison Hite live directly across the street from the house that exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach...
WTVW
Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
14news.com
Groundbreaking set for Green River Road Trail Project
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County leaders will be hosting a groundbreaking of the new Green River Road Trail Project. The county was awarded over $770,000 by the “Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails Program.”. It’s a part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s $1 billion infrastructure...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Arrested on Child Solicitation Charges
A Washington man was arrested after being in contact with a teenager. On August 9th, officers of WPD’s 3rd shift received a complaint regarding Austin McCoy, 20, of Washington, for being in contact with a minor. Officers investigated the scene, and McCoy was arrested on charges of child solicitation of a child under 14.
cbs4indy.com
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
14news.com
Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
Comments / 0