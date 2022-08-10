How To Get The Most Out Of Your Next Orangetheory Fitness Class

Whether you're an avid member or a first-timer dipping your toes into the Orangetheory Fitness regimen, there are ways to make the most of your workout experience at this global center. The more than 1,000 Orangetheory Fitness locations worldwide should speak for themselves when it comes to the high reputation and quality of workouts provided by Orangetheory studios (via LiveStrong ).

The Orangetheory Fitness program is focused on achieving a full-body workout that has you moving in all directions and working multiple muscle groups. Each participant is given a heart rate monitor that oversees the workout's intensity by classifying your heart rate into five zones. The gray zone is the warm-up zone where you should exert about 50% of your maximum heart rate, the blue zone raises your heart rate to 70%, the green zone raises it between 71% and 83%, and then the orange zone is considered your push pace at 84% to 91% of your maximum heart rate, with the red zone pushing your max heart rate as far as 100%. The orange zone is where the workout gets its name as each participant is encouraged to spend approximately 12 minutes in the orange heart rate zone during each workout session. According to Mayo Clinic , monitoring your heart rate is an objective way to determine the intensity of your workout. This makes the Orangetheory classes more focused on your individual health instead of comparing your performance to other attendees.

Know What To Expect

When going to an Orangetheory Fitness class, don't worry about how your fitness level may compare to other participants. Orangetheory's director of fitness, Michael Piermarini, tells LiveStrong , "We always encourage people to start a little more conservative than what they would normally do, just to understand the full experience." For instance, someone might be encouraged to power walk instead of jog, or begin on a stationary bike before taking on a treadmill. Each class is an hour long and you'll wear a heart rate monitor during the class to measure which of the five color-coded zones you reach during various parts of the workout, reports Self . Expect the workout to push you to work hard, but never overextend yourself and risk injury. It's important to listen to your body and communicate openly with your instructor about any modifications you may require.

While each class is a little different so nobody gets bored with the routine, the basics are the same. During every class, you'll spend time on the rowers, treadmills, and strength training on the open floor space. Sometimes you may opt for the bike during cardio portions of the workout. For strength training, most classes incorporate exercises using free weights like dumbbells, resistance-based options like looped resistance bands, and TRX straps that rely on body weight. If it's your first time taking an Orangetheory class, it's recommended that you arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of the workout.

Things To Bring

One of the most important things to bring is a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout your entire workout (per LiveStrong ). Experts from MHealthy Physical Activity Program at the University of Michigan recommend drinking 17 to 20 ounces of water about two hours before exercising, then during your workout consuming seven to 10 ounces of water every 10 to 20 minutes, followed by 16 to 24 ounces of water following your workout for every pound you lost from sweating. While everyone's recommended amount of daily water will vary based on age, sex, weight, and other factors, when in doubt it's best to hydrate. Water helps you build muscles, protect your organs, and gives your digestive system a boost.

For attire, wear sweat-wicking clothing, supportive sneakers, and a towel to wipe away sweat, recommends PopSugar . Though it may sound cliche, you'll also want to bring a positive attitude. Studies have proven that showing up for a workout with a positive attitude will set you up for success, both mentally and physically (via Bethesda Health ). When compared to exercising with a negative outlook, having a positive attitude results in the ability to exercise harder and longer, resulting in increased strength and weight loss over time. To prepare for your upcoming Orangetheory class, try saying positive affirmations. For example, instead of saying "This is too hard" or "I'll never get in shape" change your framework to "This will get easier each time" and "I'll become stronger over time."

