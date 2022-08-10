Read full article on original website
Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral
Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
2022 high school boys soccer preview
(Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series previewing area high school fall sports. Only information from coaches who returned questionnaires are included.) Head coach: Austin Wade, 2nd year. Last season's record/finish: 15-5. Returning lettermen: Eli Worst, Senior, defense; Connor Hooper, Senior, defense; Joshua Frank, Senior, defense; Aidan Hopson,...
Powerhouse Artesia could seek return trip to State Championship in 2022
If any program knows what it takes to win a state championship, it's Artesia. The Bulldogs fell to Los Lunas in the New Mexico 5A State Championship last fall, but the title-game defeat was one of very few in the program's extensive championship history — Artesia has captured the trophy a whopping 30 times.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Perfect trip for Lady Panthers
MONAHANS It was a busy day for the Permian volleyball team Friday. A successful one, as well. The Lady Panthers took to the court against Coahoma, Crane and Midland Classical during pool play at the Monahans Tournament and emerged unscathed at the Ward County Event Center. Permian opened its day...
Class 3A Holliday topples Class 5A Abilene Wylie for Bev Ball Classic volleyball title
Size doesn’t matter. Ultimately, it’s all about heart and fight. Experience in big battles helps, too, and the Class 3A Holliday volleyball team has it all. The Lady Eagles beat Class 5A Wylie 26-24, 18-25, 25-13 in the championship game of the Bev Ball Classic on Saturday at Abilene High’s Eagle Gym. ...
