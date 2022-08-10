ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral

Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
SPORTS
The Times-Reporter

2022 high school boys soccer preview

(Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series previewing area high school fall sports. Only information from coaches who returned questionnaires are included.) Head coach: Austin Wade, 2nd year. Last season's record/finish: 15-5. Returning lettermen: Eli Worst, Senior, defense; Connor Hooper, Senior, defense; Joshua Frank, Senior, defense; Aidan Hopson,...
DOVER, OH
Odessa American

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Perfect trip for Lady Panthers

MONAHANS It was a busy day for the Permian volleyball team Friday. A successful one, as well. The Lady Panthers took to the court against Coahoma, Crane and Midland Classical during pool play at the Monahans Tournament and emerged unscathed at the Ward County Event Center. Permian opened its day...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadrunner#Athletics#Sfcc#Scott Community College
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy