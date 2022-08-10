Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
cltampa.com
Tampa's Cambridge Christian asks appeals court to overturn ruling over loudspeaker prayer at football game
A Tampa Christian school has asked a federal appeals court to find that the Florida High School Athletic Association unconstitutionally prevented a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a 2015 high-school football championship game. In a 74-page brief filed Monday at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for...
kvnf.org
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
No plans for search despite evidence suggesting graves under shuttered Tampa Catholic school property
Archaeologists say the probability is high that graves are on the property. The Diocese of St. Petersburg insists all graves were moved. The last seven years of Alexia Svejda’s search for her great-grandfather’s grave left her with more questions than answers. “I started searching summer of 2014, and...
fox13news.com
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
DeSantis' controversial suspension of a Tampa prosecutor, explained
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren for supposedly putting "himself publicly above the law." Here's everything you need to know:. Why did DeSantis suspend Warren?. At a press conference on Aug. 4, DeSantis announced that he was suspending Warren, who was elected in...
Pinellas County welcomes nearly 96,000 students to school
School is back in session in Pinellas County. The new year comes a lot of new upgrades for the eight largest school district in Florida.
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren likely to be reinstated after Governor DeSantis 'hijacked' job, constitutional lawyer predicts
TAMPA, Fla. - Fired by Governor Ron DeSantis nearly a week ago, ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is now preparing to mount a legal fight to get his job back. As everyone waits to see what Warren’s first legal move will be, a respected constitutional lawyer is now weighing in.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gov. DeSantis Endorses Polk School Board Candidate Rick Nolte
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed 29 Republican candidates in non-partisan school board races across Florida’s 67 counties. On Monday night, he added one more endorsement, and it was for a candidate in Polk County: Rick Nolte, who is challenging incumbent Polk School Board member Sarah Fortney.
plantcityobserver.com
Event welcomes new faculty to Plant City schools
First-time instructors supported with school supplies. It was a welcoming day for incoming educators at Plant City schools, as they were recognized during the New Teacher Coffee event on Aug. 5. Hosted by the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce, the morning function held at the TECO Expo Hall was...
Ron DeSantis Oversteps His Authority by Suspending Tampa's Elected Prosecutor
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues his culture war campaign against abortion providers and members of the LGBT community, prosecutors who choose to defy the governor's edicts may soon find themselves out of a job. Last Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, a...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
Parents worry about AC issues inside Hillsborough County elementary school
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents of Turner/Bartels K-8 School students are worried about air conditioning problems when they send their kids off to school. Marquetta Wilson's son is a third grader at the school. She says he had to deal with AC issues in the classroom for weeks.
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
Supply chain issues delay AC repairs at some Hillsborough schools
In the meantime, the district is relying on chillers and air handlers to keep students and staff cool.
observernews.net
Sumner High set to open new wing in January
Jule F. Sumner High School in the Balm Riverview area of Hillsborough County, the largest school in the nation’s eighth-largest school district, is set to expand even further, with a 25-classroom wing set to open in January. If all goes well, this last-ditch effort to avoid double sessions will...
wlrn.org
Florida housing costs squeeze older adults on a fixed income
Aging Floridians on a fixed income are having a hard time keeping up with cost of living increases. "If you're on Social Security, honestly, I don't know how you can afford to live in Florida because the housing costs are high," said program director Kathleen Sarmiento at the Miami-based Alliance for Aging.
Riverview man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
A Riverview man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.
Bay News 9
Plant City's Parker Messick continues to make history
Plant City, Fla. -- For Parker Messick, there’s nothing like being a Plant City Raider. “I wish I could put on that uniform and throw one more time,” said Messick. The talented southpaw, who was named Mr. Baseball by the Florida Dairy Farmers his senior year, made a lot of memories in his time at Plant City. But the best moment came in May of 2019 when he helped lead the Raiders to their first state championship in program history.
