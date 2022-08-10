ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Seagal Poses at Russian Jail Where 50 Ukrainians Were Killed

Actor Steven Seagal, a vocal supporter of Vladimir Putin, showed up at a Russian-controlled prison camp ... the site of an explosion on July 29 that slaughtered at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners. Seagal seems to be surveying the wreckage ... eyeballing some of the shrapnel that killed the Ukrainians. There...
