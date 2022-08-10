Read full article on original website
Steven Seagal Poses at Russian Jail Where 50 Ukrainians Were Killed
Actor Steven Seagal, a vocal supporter of Vladimir Putin, showed up at a Russian-controlled prison camp ... the site of an explosion on July 29 that slaughtered at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners. Seagal seems to be surveying the wreckage ... eyeballing some of the shrapnel that killed the Ukrainians. There...
'RuPaul's Drag Race' star set to join Disney family in new Marvel movie
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Shea Couleé is adding the Marvel Cinematic Universe to her resume. The identity of her character hasn’t been revealed yet.
