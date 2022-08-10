ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

Texas' lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 11

All or Nothing Day: 05-06-07-08-10-11-13-16-17-18-19-20 All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-03-04-05-06-09-11-14-18-19-24 All or Nothing Morning: 01-04-05-09-12-14-15-16-20-21-22-24 All or Nothing Night: 01-02-04-07-08-10-12-14-16-20-21-24 Cash 5: 04-05-13-20-23 Estimated jackpot: $25,000. Daily 4 Day: 1-5-8-0, FIREBALL: 2. Daily 4 Evening: 8-3-4-5, FIREBALL: 2. Daily 4 Morning: 9-8-8-8, FIREBALL: 5. Daily 4 Night: 3-1-0-9, FIREBALL: 1.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Florida bans Medicaid use on gender-affirming treatments

Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has reportedly finalized rules that prevent health care providers from billing the state's Medicaid program for gender-affirming medical treatments. Politico reported on Thursday that the agency added new language to Medicaid program rules stating that it would not cover services for the treatment...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

DeSantis' new Gadsden flag Florida license plate 'symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:' NPR

NPR reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has "reopened the debate" over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous "Don’t Tread on Me" flag existing since the founding of the nation, it is now associated with "far-right extremist ideology."
FLORIDA STATE
#Florida Lottery
Fox News

Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for 1982 murder, rape

A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from Alabama, Suffolk District...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Small plane crashes in northern West Virginia

A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.
METZ, WV
Fox News

Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond

Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Fox News

