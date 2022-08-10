Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Watch Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne And Tony Iommi Reunite At Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games
A few years ago, Ozzy Osbourne said he’d be open to a Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, telling ITV it “would be fantastic” to play at the games’ 2022 opening ceremony “with Black Sabbath or on my own. Well, today Osbourne did reunite with his Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi in a surprise performance at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Iommi played the opening ceremony last month with saxophonist Soweto Kinch. And, in case anyone’s curious, the Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations; it dates all the way back to 1930.) Together, Osbourne and Iommi performed Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
musictimes.com
Doug McKean Cause of Death Shocking: My Chemical Romance Producer Dead at 54
My Chemical Romance producer Doug McKean "unexpectedly" died. He was 54. An official obituary (via Loudwire) recently confirmed McKean's death, saying that the engineer and music producer died on June 29. The same statement disclosed that he died of a brain hemorrhage. According to the Headway, The Brain Injury Association,...
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn got to ROCK OUT with Metallica to 'Master of Puppets'
Joseph Quinn, who plays the heavy metal fan on Stranger Things, not only got to meet Metallica at Lollapalooza, but share a jam session to the song "Master of Puppets" with the band backstage. After all, Eddie did have a crucial scene in the upside down with that very track.
Dave Mustaine says the period around David Ellefson's dismissal from Megadeth was a "little touchy"
Dave Mustaine says that Megadeth and "everybody associated with us" went through a "touchy" period following the controversy over David Ellefson's leaked sex videos
The Isley Brothers Announce New Song With Beyoncé: Listen to a Teaser
Beyoncé has more new material on the way in the wake of Renaissance, joining Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” Ronald Isley shared a clip of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” ahead of the track’s release on Friday, August 12. Check it out on Instagram.
guitar.com
Dave Mustaine takes aim at “little brats” who wear Megadeth t-shirts without listening to their music in forthcoming song
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has recently revealed that the band’s new album features a song about girls who wear band t-shirts but aren’t a fan of the band. The new album, THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD!, is due for release September 2 this year and their latest single, Night Stalkers dropped last month (July).
David Ellefson reveals why Megadeth's Killing Is My Business... is so fast - and it involves Metallica
Apparently, some of the original Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! material had "almost a Black Sabbath tempo"
Kerrang
Jamie Campbell Bower unveils sinister, Western-esque single I Am
It’s here! After announcing it on a recent episode of Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Campbell Bower has just unveiled his latest solo single, I Am. And it’s hugely different from the work he did in his previous punk band COUNTERFEIT., taking on a brilliantly sinister Western vibe to perfectly match his dark vocals and lyrics: ‘I’m an angel I’m the devil and I’m coming inside.’
yankodesign.com
Metallica-themed turntable jumps on the band’s renaissance
Eighties heavy metal rock band Metallica has been enjoying another renaissance thanks to its music being featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. But for real fans of the band, they never really went away and they have been enjoying their music all this time. For die-hard fans, any memorabilia or Metallica-themed gadgets will be most welcome. And if you have enough money, you’d probably want to have a piece of this Metallica limited edition turntable.
Kerrang
Album review: Osees – A Foul Form
Over two decades and across a bunch of subtly shifting monickers, John Dwyer has steered the band currently known as Osees to the pinnacle of the psych-rock scene. Their rambunctious live shows have deservedly given them must-see status, while their impressively prolific releases have explored all manner of sounds. Even in such a varied discography, however, this 26th (!) album is something of an outlier.
The Story Behind Prince’s Drama-Infused ‘Purple Rain’ Album Cover
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Prince? If we were gambling folk, we’d bet that it was “Purple Rain.” It is, for one, an amazing song. Second and thirdly, it’s the title of Prince’s sixth studio album and a rock musical drama that served as the singer’s acting debut.
thebrag.com
Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time
Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
Kerrang
Watch Ice Nine Kills’ spectacular, Psycho-inspired video for The Shower Scene
As they gear up to hit stadiums with Metallica (!) this week, Ice Nine Kills are getting the party started with a spectacular new video for The Shower Scene. In honour of Psycho, obvs, frontman Spencer Charnas explains of the new nine-minute epic: “While paying tribute to perhaps the most influential horror film of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, we simultaneously continue the INK Horrorwood Saga we began exactly a year ago to the day.
Complex
Premiere: Glasgow DJ/Producer BETH Reveals Spine-Tingling House Jam “Get 2gether”
Building on decades of rave history north of the border, Glasgow-hailing DJ and producer BETH is gearing up to release her brand new single, “Get 2gether”, a big, full-bodied number built on a wall of gut-shifting low-end. There’s plenty more to it than just bass—although there is plenty...
Kerrang
Confirmed: The 1975 to replace Rage Against The Machine at Reading & Leeds 2022
Following Rage Against The Machine’s cancellation yesterday, Reading & Leeds have swooped in quick to find a new headliner for the August festival… and that new headliner is alt. stars The 1975. The quartet will top the bill – alongside fellow co-headliner Halsey – at Leeds on Friday...
10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark
Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
Sony Music, Michael Jackson Estate Settle Lengthy Lawsuit Over Disputed Songs
Click here to read the full article. Eight years after a Michael Jackson fan sued Sony and the singer’s estate over posthumous recordings the label released that were allegedly sung by an impersonator, the lawsuit has finally been settled. In 2014, Jackson fan Vera Serova filed a class-action lawsuit against Sony Music, the Jackson estate, and producers claiming that three songs on the 2010 LP Michael — “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and “Monster” — were sold as Jackson recordings, even though Jackson’s own children, friends, and fellow artists believed they were sung by someone else. “It’s not Michael Jackson,” Will.i.am...
