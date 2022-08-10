ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Watch Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne And Tony Iommi Reunite At Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games

A few years ago, Ozzy Osbourne said he’d be open to a Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, telling ITV it “would be fantastic” to play at the games’ 2022 opening ceremony “with Black Sabbath or on my own. Well, today Osbourne did reunite with his Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi in a surprise performance at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Iommi played the opening ceremony last month with saxophonist Soweto Kinch. And, in case anyone’s curious, the Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations; it dates all the way back to 1930.) Together, Osbourne and Iommi performed Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Doug McKean Cause of Death Shocking: My Chemical Romance Producer Dead at 54

My Chemical Romance producer Doug McKean "unexpectedly" died. He was 54. An official obituary (via Loudwire) recently confirmed McKean's death, saying that the engineer and music producer died on June 29. The same statement disclosed that he died of a brain hemorrhage. According to the Headway, The Brain Injury Association,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Pitchfork

The Isley Brothers Announce New Song With Beyoncé: Listen to a Teaser

Beyoncé has more new material on the way in the wake of Renaissance, joining Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” Ronald Isley shared a clip of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” ahead of the track’s release on Friday, August 12. Check it out on Instagram.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Myers
Person
Awsten Knight
Person
Kimya Dawson
Person
Ray Toro
Kerrang

Jamie Campbell Bower unveils sinister, Western-esque single I Am

It’s here! After announcing it on a recent episode of Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Campbell Bower has just unveiled his latest solo single, I Am. And it’s hugely different from the work he did in his previous punk band COUNTERFEIT., taking on a brilliantly sinister Western vibe to perfectly match his dark vocals and lyrics: ‘I’m an angel I’m the devil and I’m coming inside.’
MUSIC
yankodesign.com

Metallica-themed turntable jumps on the band’s renaissance

Eighties heavy metal rock band Metallica has been enjoying another renaissance thanks to its music being featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. But for real fans of the band, they never really went away and they have been enjoying their music all this time. For die-hard fans, any memorabilia or Metallica-themed gadgets will be most welcome. And if you have enough money, you’d probably want to have a piece of this Metallica limited edition turntable.
ELECTRONICS
Kerrang

Album review: Osees – A Foul Form

Over two decades and across a bunch of subtly shifting monickers, John Dwyer has steered the band currently known as Osees to the pinnacle of the psych-rock scene. Their rambunctious live shows have deservedly given them must-see status, while their impressively prolific releases have explored all manner of sounds. Even in such a varied discography, however, this 26th (!) album is something of an outlier.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#My Chemical Romance#100 Gecs
thebrag.com

Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time

Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Watch Ice Nine Kills’ spectacular, Psycho-inspired video for The Shower Scene

As they gear up to hit stadiums with Metallica (!) this week, Ice Nine Kills are getting the party started with a spectacular new video for The Shower Scene. In honour of Psycho, obvs, frontman Spencer Charnas explains of the new nine-minute epic: “While paying tribute to perhaps the most influential horror film of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, we simultaneously continue the INK Horrorwood Saga we began exactly a year ago to the day.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
Loudwire

10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark

Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Sony Music, Michael Jackson Estate Settle Lengthy Lawsuit Over Disputed Songs

Click here to read the full article. Eight years after a Michael Jackson fan sued Sony and the singer’s estate over posthumous recordings the label released that were allegedly sung by an impersonator, the lawsuit has finally been settled. In 2014, Jackson fan Vera Serova filed a class-action lawsuit against Sony Music, the Jackson estate, and producers claiming that three songs on the 2010 LP Michael — “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and “Monster” — were sold as Jackson recordings, even though Jackson’s own children, friends, and fellow artists believed they were sung by someone else. “It’s not Michael Jackson,” Will.i.am...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy